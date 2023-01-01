ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BftT
2d ago

Likely the quackccine, but hey don’t ever question it right guys

Rusty.Shackleford
2d ago

RIP... I wonder if he took the... nevermind...

The Spun

Look: The Masters Sent Tournament Invitation To Wrong Person

The Masters made a hilarious, but also sad screwup over this past weekend. The tournament, which is scheduled for April, sent out an invite to Scott Stallings, but it turned out to be the wrong one. The actual Scott Stallings on the PGA Tour was notified about this via a DM on Twitter from the other Stallings saying he got a FedEx package with the invite.
New York Post

Pelé’s wife, fans mourn Brazilian soccer legend at Santos stadium

SANTOS, Brazil — Mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82. Pelé’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of the best goals of his career. Mourners, including Pelé’s wife, Marcia Aoki, walked past his casket in the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His burial will take place in a cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday. Fans arrived at the stadium in the early hours of Monday...
thegolfnewsnet.com

Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am

Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua. Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.
golfmagic.com

LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko enters 2023 a married woman!

Two-time major champion and two-time CME Group Tour champion Lydia Ko married her fiance Jun Chung on December 30, starting the new year in perfect fashion. Five-time major winner Yani Tseng shared images of the special day on her Instagram page as Ko and her partner capped off a memorable year with a spectacular wedding at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul.
FLORIDA STATE
Golf Digest

Watch out Rory McIlroy: Just one week into 2023 there could be a new World No. 1

Rory McIlroy enters 2023 as the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, the third time the Northern Irishman begins a calendar year in the top spot having done it previously in 2013 and 2015. But his decision not to play in this week’s PGA Tour 2023 opener, the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, means his hold of the top spot in the new year could be very short lived.
HAWAII STATE
golfmagic.com

6 BIG PREDICTIONS for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023...

If you sat down this time last year and wrote down a list of predictions for what was ahead, you'd have done well to achieve more than two green ticks. Phil Mickelson got the ball rolling in February with his infamous "scary motherf****r" interview with Alan Shipnuck, an interview which almost brought down the house on LIV Golf before it began.
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos,16, dies after catastrophic incident

Young boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos – tipped to be a future professional world champion, died after a series of tragic circumstances left him in an intensive care unit. Topalos, just 16 years old and with European Youth honors to his name, suffered a catastrophic incident in mid-December. The Greek...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos: TaylorMade's new Stealth 2 drivers added to USGA Conforming Driver list

The first Monday after New Year’s Day is always busy in the golf equipment world because the United States Golf Association and the R&A typically add several new clubs to their Conforming Driver lists. With the PGA Tour set to hold its first event in Hawaii starting on Thursday, manufacturers want staff players to start using the clubs that will go on sale in the days and weeks ahead.
HAWAII STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Action Star

An Extreme MotorSports driver has suddenly passed away. Ken Block, who is also a YouTube star, has died at the age of 55 following a snowmobile accident in Utah. Per ABC News, Block was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Monday (Jan. 2). Outside of being a top racer, he was in a lot of racing video games, including Need for Speed, Dirt, and Forza.
UTAH STATE
BBC

Saqib Mahmood set for return on England Lions tour to Sri Lanka

Lancashire fast bowler Saqib Mahmood is set to make his return from injury on England Lions' white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in February. The 25-year-old played two Tests for England in March 2022, taking six wickets against West Indies. But he has not played competitive cricket since May after suffering...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Masters' Embarrassing Mistake

Player invitations for The 2023 Masters tournament have been going out over the past couple of weeks, with several prominent players - including some LIV Golf stars - showing off their invites on social media. But one notable player has been anxiously awaiting for his invitation, checking his mailbox every...

