Jadeveon Clowney back in the Cleveland Browns lineup against Washington Commanders

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
LANDOVER, Md. − Jadeveon Clowney will return to the field today for the Browns against the Washington Commanders after missing the last game-and-a-half due to a concussion.

Clowney was listed officially as questionable going into the weekend, but travelled with the team. He cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday, opening the door for him to play Sunday.

The concussion occurred during the second quarter of the Browns' Dec. 17 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Clowney returned to practice on Wednesday, but missed Thursday's practice due to illness.

Clowney was back on the field on Friday's final practice of the week. He has missed four full games and parts of two others due to injuries this season.

There were no surprises among the inactive players for the Browns. That group was quarterback Kellen Mond, running back Demetric Felton Jr., cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., defensive tackles Ben Stille and Tommy Togiai, defensive end Isaiah Thomas and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard.

Antonio Gibson, Kam Curl among Washington Commander inactive players

The Commanders will have running back Antonio Gibson, safety Kam Curl and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste among their inactive players against the Browns. Also inactive will be quarterback Sam Howell, offensive guards Chris Paul and Saahdig Charles and defensive end James Smith-Williams.

BROWNS INACTIVES:

#74 T Chris Hubbard

#93 DT Tommy Togiai

INACTIVES:

#8 QB Kellen Mond

#25 RB Demetric Felton Jr.

#31 CB Thomas Graham Jr.

#57 DT Ben Stille

#58 DE Isaiah Thomas

#74 T Chris Hubbard

#93 DT Tommy Togiai

EXPECTED LINEUP CHANGES:

None

FLIPCARD CHANGES:

Signed #56 LB Tae Davis from practice squad

Elevated #41 RB John Kelly Jr. and #64 DT Roderick Perry II from practice squad

Placed LB #51 Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

