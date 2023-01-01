Read full article on original website
Awkward moment Cristiano Ronaldo looks baffled as he’s greeted by chorus of ‘SIUUU’ chant by press at Al-Nassr unveiling
CRISTIANO RONALDO suffered an awkward moment when he was greeted with chants of “SIUUU” by the media at his official Al-Nassr unveiling. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club.
Cesar Azpilicueta sends 'reality' warning to Chelsea after Nottingham Forest draw
Cesar Azpilicueta makes a grim assessment of Chelsea's struggles after the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.
Tottenham salaries & contract expiries
Information regarding the salaries and contracts of every Tottenham first team player.
David de Gea reveals why Erik ten Hag was angry despite Bournemouth win
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has empathised with manager Erik ten Hag for being angry at their performance during Tuesday's 3-0 win against Bournemouth.
Georgina Rodriguez Shares Photos From Cristiano Ronaldo's Private Jet As They Fly To Saudi Arabia
Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet with Georgina Rodriguez.
'I wanted Messi' - Cristiano Ronaldo rinsed by Al-Nassr manager
Cristiano Ronaldo was rinsed Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia following his move as a free agent from Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why he turned down 'many opportunities' in order to join Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has doubled down on his claim that he spurned various offers in order to complete a move to Saudi side Al Nassr, asserting that his European club career was complete.
Georgina Rodriguez shows off huge diamond ring at Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr unveiling as he gets straight into training
GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ sported a huge diamond ring as Cristiano Ronaldo got straight down to work after his Al-Nassr unveiling. The 37-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner has become the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club. Ronaldo, who was released by...
Liverpool recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from loan
Liverpool are recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from a loan at Austria Vienna at the same time as Virgil van Dijk suffers injury.
Premier League clubs show interest in Danny Ings
Danny Ings: Three Premier League clubs have shown interest in a January deal for out of favour Aston Villa forward.
Transfer rumours: Haaland back on Real Madrid radar; Barcelona furious with De Jong's Man Utd wish
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Erling Haaland, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, Mykhaylo Mudryk & more.
Daniel Farke provides update on Bayern Munich & Man Utd target Yann Sommer's future
Borussia Monchengladbach manager Daniel Farke has spoken on Yann Sommer's future.
Mikel Arteta frustrated by 'scandalous' penalty calls in Newcastle draw
Mikel Arteta hits out at the refereeing in Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Newcastle.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea trying to hijack Mudryk move; Ronaldo's Newcastle clause debunked
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Mykhaylo Mudryk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham and more.
David de Gea provides update on Man Utd contract talks
David de Gea has reiterated that he would like to spend the rest of his playing days at Manchester United and is 'relaxed' about talks over a new contract.
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Bees swarm lacklustre Reds
Brentford maintained their impressive big game record this season with a 3-1 win at home to Liverpool.
Man Utd in talks to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper
Manchester United are in talks over a potential deal to sign Jack Butland from Crystal Palace, sources have told 90min.
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League
Predicting Manchester City's starting XI for their trip to Chelsea on Thursday night.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 18
90min's picks for Premier League team of the week for the latest set of fixtures - including players from Arsenal, Man Utd & Nottingham Forest.
Antonio Conte reveals what it would take for him to leave Tottenham
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has admitted he is prepared to walk away from the club if he is not 'convinced' the work they are doing will lead to success.
