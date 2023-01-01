A 25-year-old North Carolinians man will spend the rest of his life inside the cell after fatally shooting his 5-year-old neighbor who was, at that moment, riding his bicycle. Darius Sessoms, the suspect, made his way in an Alford plea for first-degree murder on the 29th of December, Thursday, reported by WRAL-TV. The meaning of Alford’s plea is that Sessoms and his team of defense have knowledge that the prosecution has sufficient evidence to put him behind bars, however, he does not plead guilty. It also permits Sessoms not to receive the death penalty if he were convicted while in a jury trial.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO