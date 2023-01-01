Read full article on original website
Hickory Police Charge Man With Armed Robbery
Hickory Police arrested Khareem Delano Sassafras, age 21 of Hickory, in the predawn hours today. He is charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Catawba County Jail under a secured bond set at $30,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
Man facing several charges after opening fire at bank, ATM near University City, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man is facing several charges after firing a gun at a bank and an ATM Tuesday morning near University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Just before 6:30 a.m., police said they responded to a call about a man experiencing a mental health crisis on...
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Statesville Woman
Skye Mesha Amber Maloney, age 29 of Statesville, was taken into custody on December 29th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with simple assault and is no longer listed as an inmate in the Detention Center. Maloney has a court date scheduled for January 17th in Taylorsvile.
Catawba County Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man
The Catawba County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 54-year old Brian Clarence Byrum of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was cited for two probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. Byrum is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, January 9th.
Hickory Man Charged With Assault And Battery Of Unborn Child…Updated
Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, age 25 of Hickory, was arrested Tuesday by Hickory Police Officers. He was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and battery of an unborn child. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond in the Catawba County Jail. Witherspoon is scheduled to make a Newton court appearance on Wednesday, January 4th.
Accused Ranlo cop in hospital after fatal New Year’s Day shooting
RANLO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An off-duty Ranlo Police officer is still in the hospital after he shot a person who stabbed him on New Year’s Day, police say. The Gaston County District Attorney’s Office charged Ofc. Kwaku Agyapon with first-degree murder after a shooting on Burlington Avenue early Sunday morning.
Ex-employee recognized after mask falls off during armed robbery of Gastonia store, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was charged with robbing a Gastonia business at gunpoint in October after she was recognized as an ex-employee when her facemask fell off, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said the incident happened at a business on S. York Road...
SC man charged with felony after being accused of fleeing from NC authorities
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from South Carolina faces several charges, including one felony charge, after being accused of leading Western North Carolina authorities on a chase. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 25, 2022, Deputy Matthew Smith was patrolling the Jacktown Road area when...
Man released from Mecklenburg jail leaves in a stolen Escape
An SUV was stolen in uptown Charlotte last week from an unlikely place — in front of the jail and a block away from CMPD headquarters. Nyema Cropper was working Friday night as a bondsman. She parked her SUV around 11 p.m., locked the doors, and went into the jail to post a bond. Ten minutes later she said she returned and her vehicle was missing.
TIMELINE: 44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s been over 40 days since anyone has seen 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, for failure to report Madalina’s disappearance to law enforcement. The family lived in Cornelius. WBTV also learned...
Shelby dog breeder afraid of backyard after neighbor sets up gun range
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in Cleveland County have been at odds over a shooting range that opened near a dog breeding business. Leigh Blevins has 20 dogs on her property and some are reacting worse than others when the shooting begins. But it’s not just the fear her animals...
Former CMPD leader calls for reflection as 2023 starts off with deadly shootings
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department began two homicide investigations and a death investigation of a child on the first day of the new year. There were 111 homicides in Charlotte during 2022, according to Channel 9. PAST COVERAGE:. The first tragedy happened just after midnight on Jan. 1...
Assault And Resisting Arrest Charges Filed Against Taylorsville Man
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year old Jonathan Stewart Lackey of Taylorsville on December 26th. He was charged with assault on a female, simple assault, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Lackey was released from custody under a $10,000 secured bond. His court appearance is scheduled for January 30th.
5-Year-old Kid Brutally Killed by His Neighbor in North Carolina
A 25-year-old North Carolinians man will spend the rest of his life inside the cell after fatally shooting his 5-year-old neighbor who was, at that moment, riding his bicycle. Darius Sessoms, the suspect, made his way in an Alford plea for first-degree murder on the 29th of December, Thursday, reported by WRAL-TV. The meaning of Alford’s plea is that Sessoms and his team of defense have knowledge that the prosecution has sufficient evidence to put him behind bars, however, he does not plead guilty. It also permits Sessoms not to receive the death penalty if he were convicted while in a jury trial.
Police: 1 killed in crash on Hwy 160 in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — One person has died following a car crash Tuesday in Fort Mill, the police department announced. A release from the Fort Mill Police Department said at 12:25 p.m. on January 3, officers with the Fort Mill Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on Highway 160 East/Tom Hall Street near Ashbrook Drive.
Investigation underway after missing woman found dead in North Carolina
A death investigation is underway after a missing woman was found dead in Rutherford County.
CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day. According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte. A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.
One dead, four injured after head-on collision in Fort Mill, police say
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and four others were injured following a head-on crash in Fort Mill on Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to the Fort Mill Police Department, the collision happened on Tom Hall Street near Ashbrooke Drive around 12:25 p.m. Officials determined that the...
