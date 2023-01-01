Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) suiting up for Hornets Monday
The Charlotte Hornets will have Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith Jr. missed the entire month of December with an ankle injury, but it appears he is now ready to start working his way back into the fold for the Hornets. Smith...
numberfire.com
Bills-Bengals Week 17 game temporarily suspended Monday
Monday's Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended. Monday's game is currently in a temporary suspension after Bills defender Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. Both teams have walked to the locker room to discuss whether to continue tonight's game as we wait for news of Hamlin's health.
numberfire.com
Bears starting Nathan Peterman to finish season
Chicago Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman will start Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings. Justin Fields has been ruled out with a hip injury, so Peterman will make his first start since 2018 when he was with the Buffalo Bills. The Bears' offense should be avoided in Week 18, even in a favorable matchup against the Vikings.
numberfire.com
Christian McCaffrey (ankle) sitting Wednesday for San Francisco
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) is not practicing on Wednesday. McCaffrey is dealing with a mild ankle sprain ahead of Sunday's Week 18 game against the Arizona Cardinals, but the 49ers are likely just holding him out Wednesday to be safe. If the ankle issue winds up being a more serious problem, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price will likely split backfield duties on Sunday. Elijah Mitchell (knee) might also be available after the 49ers designated him to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) good to go Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will play in the team's Monday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. James has been working through an ankle issue for some time now, but he'll suit up tonight as the Lakers take on the Hornets. James has a $10,800 salary on FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (hamstring) ruled out for Pelicans' Wednesday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Williamson will not be available after he suffered a hamstring injury on Monday night. Expect Naji Marshall to play an increased role while Williamson is sidelined. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 483.7...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Lonnie Walker (knee) questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Walker is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to face the Heat on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 25.8 against Miami. Walker's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Caruso is listed probable again due to a right acromioclavicular sprain. It's safe to assume he'll play through it again Monday. Our models currently project Caruso for 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts (shoulder) limited on Wednesday
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) was a limited participant on Wednesday. While Wednesday's session was a walk-through, Hurt's limited participation is a encouraging sign towards a potential return from his shoulder injury. In a matchup against a New York Giants' defense allowing 16.4 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks,...
numberfire.com
Chris Duarte (ankle) questionable for Pacers on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Duarte has been added to the injury report with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face the 76ers on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 16.1 minutes against Philadelphia.
numberfire.com
49ers' Elijah Mitchell (knee) designated to return from injured reserve
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve. Mitchell was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury following Week 12's game against the New Orleans Saints. He has been designated to return and the 21-day window for him to return to practice has started. Christian McCaffrey (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Jalen Hurts (shoulder) still day-to-day for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is still day-to-day, per head coach Nick Sirianni. Hurts is reportedly expected to return from a two-game absence for Week 18 against the New York Giants, but the Eagles are only holding a walkthrough practice session on Wednesday, so they should be able to provide an update on Thursday. Gardner Minshew will start again Sunday if Hurts remains out. The Eagles will secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the Giants.
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for New Orleans' Wednesday matchup versus Rockets
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (toe) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Ingram will remain sidelined despite participating in more activity during Tuesday's practice. In a matchup versus a Houston team ranked 28th in defensive rating, Trey Murphy is a candidate for more playing time on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' JaVale McGee (illness) available on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. McGee has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Boston on Thursday. McGee is averaging 8.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Justin Fields (hip) ruled out for Bears Week 18 versus Vikings
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (hip) has been ruled out for Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Fields has a sore hip and will be replaced by Nathan Peterman in the Bears' final game of the season. He will finish the year with 1,143 rushing yards, coming up 64 yards short of Lamar Jackson's single-season record for a quarterback. The Vikings' defense has been fantasy-friendly this season, but the Bears' offense isn't an appealing option with Peterman under center.
