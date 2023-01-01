Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Report: Dolphins Signing Veteran QB Glennon
Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are dealing with injuries ahead of a must-win game. At 8–8, the Dolphins remain in the playoff hunt, but need a win on Sunday against the Jets and a Patriots loss to the Bills to sneak into the field. That is made even more complicated by an injury-riddled quarterback room in Miami.
Giants Clinch Playoff Spot, Deserve Credit for Brian Daboll Hire
New York finally infused its front office and coaching staff with new blood, and the result is a one-year turnaround and the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2016. After clinching their first playoff berth in seven years Sunday, the Giants dumped sports drink all over the man who deserves to win the NFL Coach of the Year award. No one has done more with less than Brian Daboll in 2022. No one hired in these last few cycles has toiled on the unappreciated rungs of the coaching ladder for as long before being pegged as a guru or a genius worthy of a serious look.
Harbaugh Expects to Stay at Michigan After Reported Panthers Talk
He reportedly liked Carolina’s roster and loved the opportunity, though. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to shoot down the idea that he is leaving the program for a return to the NFL this offseason. Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live reported Tuesday that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Report: Commanders Set to Start Heinicke, Play Howell
Washington is expected to once again change its plan at quarterback for Sunday’s season finale vs. Dallas. View the original article to see embedded media. One week after reinserting Carson Wentz into the starting quarterback role—and summarily being eliminated from the playoffs with a 24–10 loss to the Browns—the Commanders are once again set to make a switch at the quarterback position.
Top 10 Week 17 Fantasy Takeaways
Tom Brady and Mike Evans are league winners. Justin Jefferson? Not so much. Championship week in the world of fantasy football was much like every other week of this season … wacky and oftentimes unpredictable. A number of “unstartable” fantasy quarterbacks like Jarrett Stidham, Russell Wilson (he’s been unstartable), Deshaun Watson and Sam Darnold were among the top 10 players at the position based on fantasy points. Stidham outscored all but two quarterbacks heading into the Sunday night game, and he did it against the San Francisco 49ers defense!
Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs
After a sluggish game last week, Dalvin Cook looks to right the ship against the Bears in Week 18. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
Week 18 Rankings: Wide Receivers
Will Justin Jefferson cap his amazing season with another WR1 performance?. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
Week 18 Stat Projections: Running Backs
Dalvin Cook could be a league-winner in a plus matchup against the Bears;. By the end of the week, I should have a better idea of any running backs that have a chance to reach milestones in Week 18. Tony Pollard only needs 12 rushing yards to reach 1,000, and he is one of only two running backs I listed with injury concerns.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Raves About QB Kenny Pickett After Comeback Win
The rookie threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris in the final minute of the game to secure the victory. Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led his team to a 16–13 comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday night, and coach Mike Tomlin was pumped up after the game-winning touchdown, to say the least.
SI:AM | Inside the Immediate Response to Damar Hamlin’s Collapse
He remains in critical condition. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Like everyone else, I’m waiting anxiously for the latest on Damar Hamlin. 🏥 What happened after Hamlin’s cardiac arrest. 🏀 FGCU says good riddance to the midrange jumper. 🏆 Our first CFP title game preview...
Packers Are a Fun Story, But Not Real Contenders
Green Bay has reeled off four straight wins, but we can enjoy this run for what it is even if no deep playoff run is coming. In a postgame interview on the field after his Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 41–17 win over the Vikings, Aaron Rodgers correctly listed in order the reasons this team has freed itself from the blender of irrelevance.
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Demands to See Injured Teammate in Hospital
Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center under critical condition after collapsing on the field. As the football world anxiously awaited an update on the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, wide receiver Stefon Diggs took the extra step to be alongside his teammate. Hamlin collapsed on...
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Reveals Amusing Way He Will Celebrate NFC South
The Tampa Bay coach was asked how he’d celebrate after a win against the Panthers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday with a 30–24 victory over the division-rival Panthers behind 432 yards passing and three touchdowns from quarterback Tom Brady, all of which went to star receiver Mike Evans.
Pat McAfee Apologizes for Ripping Lions Over His Interview Access
View the original article to see embedded media. Former NFL punter-turned-media personality Pat McAfee has cultivated an immense following for himself with his colorful and brash on-air persona. But after launching an angry tirade toward the Lions after being told head coach Dan Campbell would not be able to appear on his Pat McAfee Show this week, McAfee has struck a different tone in offering an apology.
Tiebreaker Scenarios for AFC Teams Heading Into Week 18
With just one week left before the start of the playoffs, here’s how things are shaping up in the AFC. View the original article to see embedded media. As the NFL barrels toward the postseason, there were multiple results on Sunday that drastically shifted the playoff picture in the AFC. None were more impactful than the Patriots taking down the Dolphins to move back into possession of the final wild-card spot, along with the Jets’ loss to the Seahawks to eliminate New York from contention.
Bills Issue Tuesday Afternoon Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status
The safety received CPR on the field before being transported to the hospital on Monday night. Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after spending Monday night in the intensive care unit, the Bills said Tuesday afternoon. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Week 18: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs
Don't call it a comeback. Cam Akers is rising now that the team is providing the touches he should've seen all year. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings.
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Responds to Jeff Saturday’s Criticism
The rookie linebacker weighed in on the comments from the Colts’ coach about his celebration after sacking Nick Foles. Kayvon Thibodeaux’s ensuing celebration after a big sack on Colts quarterback Nick Foles in Sunday’s game stirred reaction from Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who referred to the pass rusher’s jubilance as “tasteless and trash.”
