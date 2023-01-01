Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Juwan Johnson (quad) DNP in Saints' Wednesday session
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (quad) did not practice on Wednesday. Johnson was held out of New Orleans' first practice this week after he suffered a recent quad injury. Expect Adam Trautman to play more snaps against a Carolina Panthers' defense ranked ninth (8.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends if Johnson is inactive.
Suns leave Josh Okogie off Monday lineup
The Phoenix Suns did not list Josh Okogie in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Okogie will move to the bench Monday with Landry Shamet (Achilles) back in the starting lineup. Our models project Okogie for 13.4 fantasy points in today's contest, with 5.6 points, 2.8...
Kansas City's Mecole Hardman (abdomen) activated off injured reserve, limited on Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) has been activated off the injured reserve. With Hardman's 21-day return window coming to an end, Kansas City's wideout was placed on their active roster. Expect the 24-year old to suit up in Week 18 if he can continue practicing in some capacity.
Washington's Bradley Beal (hamstring) active on Tuesday night
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Beal will make his return after left hamstring soreness forced him to miss three games. In 34.4 expected minutes, our models project Beal to score 35.4 FanDuel points. Beal's current projection includes 20.2 points,...
Lakers list LeBron James (ankle) as questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. James' availability versus his former team is currently in question after the Lakers' superstar was listed with left ankle soreness. Expect Austin Reaves to see more playing time if James is ruled out on Wednesday.
Bobby Portis operating in bench role for Milwaukee on Tuesday night
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Washington Wizards. Portis will come off the bench after Giannis Antetokounmpo was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 24.6 expected minutes, our models project Portis to record 12.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Lamar Stevens playing with Cleveland's second unit on Wednesday night
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Stevens will come off the bench after Isaac Okoro was picked as Cleveland's starter at home. In 21.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Stevens to produce 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
Bears starting Nathan Peterman to finish season
Chicago Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman will start Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings. Justin Fields has been ruled out with a hip injury, so Peterman will make his first start since 2018 when he was with the Buffalo Bills. The Bears' offense should be avoided in Week 18, even in a favorable matchup against the Vikings.
Bills-Bengals Week 17 contest will not resume this week
The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 game will not be resumed this week. The contest was suspended on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The NFL hasn't made a decision on the possible resumption of the game and they haven't made any changes to the Week 18 schedule.
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 1/4/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Magic's Franz Wagner serving 1-game suspension Wednesday
Orlando Magic small forward Franz Wagner is serving his one-game suspension on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wagner left the bench during the altercation between the Magic and Detroit Pistons last week. Kevon Harris and Admiral Schofield will also serve their suspensions on Wednesday. Gary Harris is a candidate to replace Wagner in the starting lineup. Terrence Ross and Paolo Banchero also stand to benefit.
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for New Orleans' Wednesday matchup versus Rockets
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (toe) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Ingram will remain sidelined despite participating in more activity during Tuesday's practice. In a matchup versus a Houston team ranked 28th in defensive rating, Trey Murphy is a candidate for more playing time on Wednesday.
Mavericks' JaVale McGee (illness) available on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. McGee has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Boston on Thursday. McGee is averaging 8.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
Evan Mobley (ankle) available for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Mobley has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.2 minutes against Phoenix. Mobley's Wednesday projection includes 13.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7...
Seth Curry operating in second unit role for Nets on Wednesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was named Wednesday's starter. In 12.9 expected minutes, our models project Curry to produce 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
Joel Embiid (foot) ruled out Wednesday for 76ers versus Pacers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is out Wednesday versus the Indiana Pacers. Embiid was added to the injury report on Wednesday morning as questionable due to left foot soreness. 76ers head coach Doc Rivers described the issue as a day-to-day thing. Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed will play more minutes in place of Embiid. There will also be additional ball-handling opportunities for James Harden, De'Anthony Melton, and Tobias Harris.
Lakers' Lonnie Walker (knee) out on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Walker has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Heat on Wednesday. LeBron James (illness) has also been ruled out. Walker's next chance to play will come against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.
