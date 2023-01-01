Read full article on original website
Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic
Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dave Cowens Slept on a Boston Park Bench After Winning Game 7 of the 1974 Finals in Milwaukee
After winning Game 7 of the 1974 NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Boston Celtics center Dave Cowens slept on a park bench in Boston that night. The post Dave Cowens Slept on a Boston Park Bench After Winning Game 7 of the 1974 Finals in Milwaukee appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
theScore
Bruins' Swayman puts Ortiz, Williams on mask for Winter Classic at Fenway
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is paying respect to some Fenway legends. When the Bruins take the ice for Monday's Winter Classic game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Swayman will wear a mask featuring Boston Red Sox icons David Ortiz, Ted Williams, and Curt Schilling. Ortiz was inducted into the Hall...
Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
Podcast: Does Ian Mitchell have a future with the Blackhawks?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the losing taking a mental toll on the Blackhawks and how the team should be handling Ian Mitchell's development. Plus, the guys discuss Hockey Night in Canada's report about Max Domi really liking it in Chicago and his potential future, the Edmonton Oilers reportedly being interested in Jake McCabe, an injury update on Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach, an explanation of the NHL's lottery odds system and more.
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Lots of players have made moves this offseason so far including former Dodgers outfielder, Billy McKinney
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
Should The Boston Celtics Sign This 4x NBA All-Star?
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent, and I believe he could be a good fit for the Boston Celtics. .
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
Dodgers: Fan Favorite Relief Pitcher Makes a Big Announcement on IG
Dodgers right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol and wife announce big news on social media
Patrick Kane exits after 2nd period vs. Tampa Bay
The Blackhawks announced at the start of the third period against Tampa Bay on Tuesday that Patrick Kane would not return to the game. The team called it a medical update, so it appears to be injury-related. Kane recorded two shots on goal and logged 12:57 of ice time through...
Check out incredible drone video of Fenway Park for Winter Classic
BOSTON -- Boston sports fans know the ins and outs of Fenway Park quite well. Yet with the Winter Classic taking place in America's oldest ballpark, a whole world of fans will be looking at Fenway in ways they hadn't quite imagined.To help capture the full scene of Fenway Park for the Winter Classic, the NHL shared a rather incredible drone video taken in every area of the ballpark and surrounding streets.The video starts in the press box behind home plate, and with a greeting from the recently retired Zdeno Chara, the video is underway.The drone flies down through the ice surface, out to Jersey Street, through the concourse (and through the old bullpen cart), through the Red Sox/Bruins clubhouse, down the tunnel to the dugout, into the scoreboard in the Green Monster, down Lansdowne Street and then back onto the ice.Stick around until the end for a twist ending.Fenway Park did host the Winter Classic before, but drone technology hadn't quite reached this level when the Bruins hosted the game back in 2010.
NBC Sports
Bruins arrive to 2023 Winter Classic in throwback Red Sox jerseys
The Boston Bruins made a special entrance to the 2023 Winter Classic, and it was a very appropriate one given the venue. All of the players showed up wearing vintage Boston Red Sox jerseys as they arrived at the ballpark for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Some of the...
10 observations: Kane exits in Hawks' loss to Lightning
The Blackhawks fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday. 1. The Blackhawks scored the first goal for the third straight game. They scored the first goal only six times in their previous 34 contests. They're starting to turn a corner in that department, but they're 0-3-0 in the last three games when scoring first.
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES TEAMS AND DATE FOR 2023 HERITAGE CLASSIC
The NHL's worst kept secret of the last month or so was officially confirmed on Saturday night as it was revealed that the Edmonton Oilers will host the Calgary Flames in the 2023 Heritage Classic. The game will be played on Sunday, October 29th at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. This...
Bulls on wrong end of 2 crucial missed calls in Cavs loss
In its Last Two Minute Report for Monday's slate of games, the NBA admitted to two missed calls in the final 12.1 seconds of the fourth quarter of the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both calls were crucial to Cleveland forcing overtime and thus completing their comeback...
Hawks recall Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney from Rockford
The Blackhawks have recalled forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Wednesday morning. The moves come after MacKenzie Entwistle (right wrist) and Jujhar Khaira (lower back) were placed on injured reserve, both retroactive to Dec. 27 It's also worth noting Patrick Kane left Tuesday's game after the second period because of a lower-body injury.
NBC Sports
Bruins unveil special centennial logo, plans for team's 100th NHL season
The Boston Bruins will celebrate a very special milestone during the 2023-24 NHL season when they mark the 100th anniversary of the team's founding in 1924. The B's are one of the Original Six franchises and were the first American team to join the NHL. The league didn't expand beyond the Original Six until 1967.
Hawks score first power-play goal by defenseman in 124 games
The Blackhawks broke a one-and-a-half-year drought in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay when Seth Jones scored on the power play to give his team a 1-0 lead. It was the first time in 124 games the Blackhawks got a goal from a defenseman on the power play. The last time it happened was May 1, 2021, when Connor Murphy, of all people, found the back of the net in a 5-4 loss to Florida.
Toews, Kane and Johnson relive 'instant classic' WJC shootout
Tuesday marks the 16th anniversary of one of the most memorable shootouts in IIHF World Junior Championship history, and three Blackhawks played a major role in it: Patrick Kane, Jack Johnson and Jonathan Toews. The day was Jan. 3, 2007, with Kane and Johnson representing Team USA against Toews and...
