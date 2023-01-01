BOSTON -- Boston sports fans know the ins and outs of Fenway Park quite well. Yet with the Winter Classic taking place in America's oldest ballpark, a whole world of fans will be looking at Fenway in ways they hadn't quite imagined.To help capture the full scene of Fenway Park for the Winter Classic, the NHL shared a rather incredible drone video taken in every area of the ballpark and surrounding streets.The video starts in the press box behind home plate, and with a greeting from the recently retired Zdeno Chara, the video is underway.The drone flies down through the ice surface, out to Jersey Street, through the concourse (and through the old bullpen cart), through the Red Sox/Bruins clubhouse, down the tunnel to the dugout, into the scoreboard in the Green Monster, down Lansdowne Street and then back onto the ice.Stick around until the end for a twist ending.Fenway Park did host the Winter Classic before, but drone technology hadn't quite reached this level when the Bruins hosted the game back in 2010.

