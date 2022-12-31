ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 5

Related
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NASDAQ

Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market

Warren Buffett has been shopping this year. In the years leading up to 2022, the famed value investor had been sitting on a growing stockpile of cash and was more prone to repurchasing shares of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), than buying other stocks at what he viewed as mostly overpriced. This contrarian thinking has served Buffett and company well, and with the bear market hitting the reset on stock valuations this year, the Oracle of Omaha has begun buying businesses again in earnest.
NASDAQ

Can Shiba Inu Propel to a $10 Billion Market Cap in 2023?

With 2022 now all but in the books, cryptocurrency investors will be happy to start fresh in 2023 after the crypto winter has gripped the entire industry and brought the momentum that started to build in 2021 to a screeching halt. The meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has not...
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
NASDAQ

2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023

Pick the right time frame and just about any investor can look like a genius. Getting a portfolio to outperform long enough to fuel anyone's retirement dreams, though, is an entirely different matter. Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Since then, A-class shares of...
msn.com

2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face

The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
NASDAQ

Have $500? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond

Regularly adding money to stocks can be one of the smartest financial moves you make. The popular market barometer, the S&P 500 index, has returned 11% per year since 1950, which includes several market crashes along the way. The key is consistency. Adding $500 per month to growing companies will...
NASDAQ

Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Elon Musk Right About Tesla Stock?

CEO Elon Musk has some simple advice for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) employees sweating 2022's 65% setback for the company's stock price: Ignore it. At first blush, the suggestion seems a bit insensitive -- even teetering on being tone-deaf. Tesla shares make up a good bit of many employees' compensation packages. These workers are seeing their net worth wither away rather quickly, and dramatically. Non-Tesla-employee investors are seeing the same.
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023

Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
NASDAQ

3 Software Stocks That Could Bring a Brighter New Year

Most investors likely want to move on from 2022 as quickly as possible. The market experienced its worst first half of the year since 1970, and numerous growth tech stocks lost more than 75% of their value. That performance has put off many investors in stocks. Nonetheless, the market has...
Benzinga

These 4 REITs are Trading Below Book Value and Paying Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. ACRE is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) now going for just 78% of book value. The Atlanta-based mREIT’s market capitalization comes to $586 million, a relatively small figure for a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust. Funds from operations (FFO) are up by 115% this year and the past five-year FFO results increased by 9.3%. Bank of America Securities issued a Buy on Ares in October with a price target of $13. The mREIT pays a hefty 12.07% dividend.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy