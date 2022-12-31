Read full article on original website
Related
5 Dow Stocks With the Biggest Dividends Could Be Huge 2023 Winners
Legacy companies in sectors poised to benefit from solid demand next year and that pay big, dependable dividends are likely among the best ideas to outperform. These five top Dow Jones industrials still offer excellent entry points and have survived market and economic downturns before.
5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market
These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NASDAQ
Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market
Warren Buffett has been shopping this year. In the years leading up to 2022, the famed value investor had been sitting on a growing stockpile of cash and was more prone to repurchasing shares of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), than buying other stocks at what he viewed as mostly overpriced. This contrarian thinking has served Buffett and company well, and with the bear market hitting the reset on stock valuations this year, the Oracle of Omaha has begun buying businesses again in earnest.
NASDAQ
Can Shiba Inu Propel to a $10 Billion Market Cap in 2023?
With 2022 now all but in the books, cryptocurrency investors will be happy to start fresh in 2023 after the crypto winter has gripped the entire industry and brought the momentum that started to build in 2021 to a screeching halt. The meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has not...
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Your $1 coin could be worth $16,000 – the exact ‘transitional’ detail error to look for
SOMETIMES there are fascinating details that can make coins worth more than its original denomination – and that's the case with a certain $1 piece. TikToker BlueRidgeSilverHound is a coin aficionado who routinely informs his followers about particular ones that are worth hundreds or thousands and what exactly makes them valuable.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: SSI recipients will receive rare double payments in December worth $1,755
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on...
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023
Pick the right time frame and just about any investor can look like a genius. Getting a portfolio to outperform long enough to fuel anyone's retirement dreams, though, is an entirely different matter. Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Since then, A-class shares of...
msn.com
2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face
The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
Millionaire Investors Think Stocks Will Fall in 2023 — but It Could Be a Big Buying Opportunity for You
Investors are historically pessimistic about the stock market heading into 2023. But the upside is that the new year could prove to be a great buying opportunity for stocks, especially for younger investors. The S&P 500, a benchmark for U.S. stocks, is down about 19% so far this year, and...
NASDAQ
This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
NASDAQ
Have $500? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond
Regularly adding money to stocks can be one of the smartest financial moves you make. The popular market barometer, the S&P 500 index, has returned 11% per year since 1950, which includes several market crashes along the way. The key is consistency. Adding $500 per month to growing companies will...
NASDAQ
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Elon Musk Right About Tesla Stock?
CEO Elon Musk has some simple advice for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) employees sweating 2022's 65% setback for the company's stock price: Ignore it. At first blush, the suggestion seems a bit insensitive -- even teetering on being tone-deaf. Tesla shares make up a good bit of many employees' compensation packages. These workers are seeing their net worth wither away rather quickly, and dramatically. Non-Tesla-employee investors are seeing the same.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
NASDAQ
3 Software Stocks That Could Bring a Brighter New Year
Most investors likely want to move on from 2022 as quickly as possible. The market experienced its worst first half of the year since 1970, and numerous growth tech stocks lost more than 75% of their value. That performance has put off many investors in stocks. Nonetheless, the market has...
These 4 REITs are Trading Below Book Value and Paying Dividends
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. ACRE is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) now going for just 78% of book value. The Atlanta-based mREIT’s market capitalization comes to $586 million, a relatively small figure for a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust. Funds from operations (FFO) are up by 115% this year and the past five-year FFO results increased by 9.3%. Bank of America Securities issued a Buy on Ares in October with a price target of $13. The mREIT pays a hefty 12.07% dividend.
Comments / 5