Syracuse, NY

nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Escaping mediocrity is the goal for 2023

The Syracuse Orange head into tonight’s game against the Louisville Cardinals with a record of 9-5. They will need to finish with a 13-4 record over the rest of the ACC schedule to avoid heading into the post-season with at least 10 losses for the eight time in the last nine seasons. When they look across the court at tonight’s opponent, they should be wary because it’s a path Syracuse does not want to veer down.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Comeback

CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish

On Tuesday night, the 9-5 Syracuse Orange and 2-12 Louisville Cardinals met in Louisville for an ACC clash. Obviously, these are not your… uh, they’re not the Louisville or Syracuse you might remember from the Big East or even just a few years ago. So, it’s not surprising then that the teams combined for a Read more... The post CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
localsyr.com

SU/Louisville game moved to ESPN News Tuesday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team heads south to take on the Louisville Cardinals Tuesday night, January 3. The game can be seen on ESPN News. That station is available on the following stations:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Interim principal appointed at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A new interim principal was appointed recently at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica. Richard F. Ambruso will serve as principal through June 2024. Ambruso started his career at Notre Dame in 1978 when he worked as a teacher and varsity coach. Throughout his career, Ambruso has also provided services in parochial, institutional, public, nonprofit and private educational consulting. He was also an adjunct professor at SUNY Oswego.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

December in Syracuse turns out warmer than normal

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) December 2022 featured some bouts of winter weather in Central New York but it ultimately came up on the mild side. Temperatures were a bit of a roller coaster ride for Syracuse in December. While not record-breaking, temperatures for almost the first half of the month were relatively mild highlighted by a couple of 50-degree days.
SYRACUSE, NY
bodyshopbusiness.com

Kaeser Opens Factory-Direct Facility in Upstate NY

Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced it is opening locations in Syracuse and Buffalo to support customers in the central and upstate regions of New York. Kaeser’s factory-direct facilities in Syracuse and Buffalo will serve customers in central and upstate New York with sales, service, parts, engineering and maintenance. “We are...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Does slow start to Winter mean more of the same for CNY?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) We are into early January and Syracuse has had just barely 20” of snow for the season, less than half of normal and the ground is bare. Here are some numbers that aren’t too pleasant for winter enthusiasts going forward. We looked back at the...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Breeze Airways is offering Syracuse flyers airfare as low as $44

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way. Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet Syracuse’s first baby of 2023

Twila Brantley felt her baby drop just after the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Her partner, Cassaundra Richardson, and the small army of children they are raising together pushed her out the door and up to Upstate Community Hospital. They pulled into the hospital lot and Brantley turned...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

$10 million in state funding awarded to Syracuse nonprofits to revitalize city

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Revitalizing neighborhoods continues to be a priority for state and local leaders, but it’s been top of mind for the community advocates tasked with carrying out that responsibility for years. That’s why Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million Downtown Revitalization award for the...
SYRACUSE, NY

