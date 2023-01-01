Read full article on original website
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim explains why Symir Torrence didn’t play in win over Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. ― After appearing in each of Syracuse’s first 14 games of the season, senior guard Symir Torrence watched from the bench as the Orange edged past Louisville, 70-69, on Tuesday night. Following the game, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Torrence didn’t play because of a shoulder...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Escaping mediocrity is the goal for 2023
The Syracuse Orange head into tonight’s game against the Louisville Cardinals with a record of 9-5. They will need to finish with a 13-4 record over the rest of the ACC schedule to avoid heading into the post-season with at least 10 losses for the eight time in the last nine seasons. When they look across the court at tonight’s opponent, they should be wary because it’s a path Syracuse does not want to veer down.
CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish
On Tuesday night, the 9-5 Syracuse Orange and 2-12 Louisville Cardinals met in Louisville for an ACC clash. Obviously, these are not your… uh, they’re not the Louisville or Syracuse you might remember from the Big East or even just a few years ago. So, it’s not surprising then that the teams combined for a Read more... The post CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 70-69 Loss vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite leading for most of the second half, the Louisville men's basketball eventually fell behind to Syracuse, surrendering a 70-69 decision to remain winless in ACC play. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard El Ellis and forward Mike James had to say following the loss:. Head...
SU defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu returning for sixth season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will return some key experience and size on its defensive line next season. Caleb Okechukwu announced Saturday that he’ll return for a sixth season, posting a parody of Michael Jordan’s famous “I’m back” fax sent to reporters when he announced his return to the NBA in 1995.
localsyr.com
SU/Louisville game moved to ESPN News Tuesday night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team heads south to take on the Louisville Cardinals Tuesday night, January 3. The game can be seen on ESPN News. That station is available on the following stations:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
Former SU offensive lineman Chad Schuster commits to Western Michigan
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse football offensive lineman Chad Schuster has committed to Western Michigan, he shared on Twitter on Monday. Schuster entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 13. He has four years of eligibility remaining after not playing a single snap for the Orange in his true freshman season.
Syracuse homicides in 2022: The lowest number of deaths in a decade
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse in 2022 had the fewest deaths by homicide in a decade. Eighteen people were killed in Syracuse last year. This is a drastic decrease when compared to 2021, which was one of the deadliest years in the city’s history with 32 homicides. The decrease...
A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — On a sunny Sunday morning last January, Raouf Muharram was on the phone with his wife in Egypt and told her he would speak to her again soon before hanging up. Fifteen minutes later, Muharram, 32, was dead. When his wife of nine years tried to...
14-hour standoff in Syracuse ends with arrest; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 48; Low: 40. Windy and mild with some rain. See 5-day forecast. Syracuse Police block off an area near a Shuart Avenue home that was the site of a 14-hour standoff on Monday. (Rylee Kirk photo)
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
WKTV
Interim principal appointed at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A new interim principal was appointed recently at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica. Richard F. Ambruso will serve as principal through June 2024. Ambruso started his career at Notre Dame in 1978 when he worked as a teacher and varsity coach. Throughout his career, Ambruso has also provided services in parochial, institutional, public, nonprofit and private educational consulting. He was also an adjunct professor at SUNY Oswego.
localsyr.com
December in Syracuse turns out warmer than normal
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) December 2022 featured some bouts of winter weather in Central New York but it ultimately came up on the mild side. Temperatures were a bit of a roller coaster ride for Syracuse in December. While not record-breaking, temperatures for almost the first half of the month were relatively mild highlighted by a couple of 50-degree days.
bodyshopbusiness.com
Kaeser Opens Factory-Direct Facility in Upstate NY
Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced it is opening locations in Syracuse and Buffalo to support customers in the central and upstate regions of New York. Kaeser’s factory-direct facilities in Syracuse and Buffalo will serve customers in central and upstate New York with sales, service, parts, engineering and maintenance. “We are...
localsyr.com
Does slow start to Winter mean more of the same for CNY?
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) We are into early January and Syracuse has had just barely 20” of snow for the season, less than half of normal and the ground is bare. Here are some numbers that aren’t too pleasant for winter enthusiasts going forward. We looked back at the...
Breeze Airways is offering Syracuse flyers airfare as low as $44
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way. Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 […]
Meet Syracuse’s first baby of 2023
Twila Brantley felt her baby drop just after the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Her partner, Cassaundra Richardson, and the small army of children they are raising together pushed her out the door and up to Upstate Community Hospital. They pulled into the hospital lot and Brantley turned...
Update: Syracuse police in standoff near James and Teall, police robot now brought in
Update 3 p.m.: Syracuse police have brought in a robotic device commonly used to enter buildings and search buildings instead of officers. Sometimes they are used to communicate with a person too. A man can now be seen on a porch of the home where police have been trying to...
localsyr.com
$10 million in state funding awarded to Syracuse nonprofits to revitalize city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Revitalizing neighborhoods continues to be a priority for state and local leaders, but it’s been top of mind for the community advocates tasked with carrying out that responsibility for years. That’s why Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million Downtown Revitalization award for the...
