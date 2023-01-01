Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Indoor Adult Basketball Locations on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Related
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Victim Identified in Homicide at 1601 Blue Hill Avenue
At about 5:56 AM on Sunday January 1, 2023, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan. On arrival, officers located Jymaal Cox, 33, of Mattapan, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male victim was pronounced deceased on scene. A short time later, officers located a second adult male victim in the area suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The second victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.
Jymaal Cox identified as Boston man shot and killed 6 hours into New Year
A Boston man has been identified as the city’s first homicide victim of 2023, shot dead less than six hours into the new year, officials said. Jymaal Cox, 33, was found shot on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan just before 6 a.m. Sunday, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to ID Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Incident in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a vandalism that occurred at about 12:14 PM on Thursday December 29, 2022, at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 301 Warren Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect reportedly became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared and ultimately pushed a glass encased bakery warmer off the counter, causing it to shatter behind the counter before fleeing the area.
‘Lost for words’: Mother of man killed in Mattapan New Year’s Day shooting wants answers
“Solve it, give us some kind of resolution." The mother of a 33-year-old man who was killed in a shooting on New Year’s Day in Mattapan is calling on police to find the person who took her son’s life. According to Boston police, officers responded to a call...
'Fly High Mol': 33-Year-Old Boston Father Of 2 Killed In New Year's Day Shooting
A Boston neighborhood is in mourning after a 33-year-old father of two children was shot and killed on New Year's Day, according to authorities. Jymaal Cox, of Mattapan, was found shot to death near 1601 Blue Hill Avenue just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, Boston Police report. Respondi…
liveboston617.org
NYE House Party in Mattapan Rings in New Year with First Homicide of 2023 During Double Shooting
At approximately 05:56 hours on Sunday January 1, 2023, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan. According to radio traffic, the 911 caller stated that someone entered a home at that location, proceeded to begin shooting and then fled on foot. As officers responded, they began receiving multiple other 911 calls for a person shot to the leg.
Male armed with machete in Cambridge sent to hospital with injuries, police say
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — An unidentified male armed with a machete has been taken to a local hospital with injuries, Cambridge Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to the area of Chestnut and Sidney Street to respond to a report of a male in distress who was “reportedly armed with a machete,” police said in a tweet.
Parking dispute leads to stabbing outside Chelsea Market Basket, police say
Police arrested 25-year-old Victor Avalo of Revere for allegedly stabbing a 50-year-old man following a road rage incident outside a Chelsea Market Basket on Monday, according to WCVB. A dispute over a parking spot took place at 4 p.m., Chelsea police told the station. The victim suffered severe injuries from...
whdh.com
Transit police: Red Line delayed after two suspects smashed train windows with a hammer
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Line is experiencing delays Wednesday after two suspects smashed a train window with a hammer, said the MBTA Transit Police. Officers responded to the Downtown Crossing station around 7 p.m. for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, they found two juvenile males hitting a train with a hammer.
2 stabbed in fight on Millbury Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police are investigating a fight on Millbury Street that left two people with stab wounds Monday afternoon. The confrontation occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of McGovern's Package Store, 82 Millbury St., according to police. The victims were treated by police officers before being rushed to...
East Boston neighbors say 20+ cars keyed on same street
BOSTON — Neighbors in East Boston say at least 20 cars were keyed on the same street where vehicles were vandalized less than a month ago. People who live on Bremen Street told Boston 25 News they were outraged to see how many cars were keyed this time. It...
Family of man killed in Mattapan New Year’s Day double shooting searching for justice
BOSTON, Mass.--Boston Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Mattapan. Investigators say two people were shot on Blue Hill Avenue early Sunday morning. One of the victims died. Family says the victim is 33-year-old Jymall Cox. The new year ended just after it began for 33-year-old Jymall Cox. Police haven’t...
Man charged in stabbing outside Market Basket in Chelsea claims he acted in self-defense
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man charged in connection with a stabbing following a parking dispute outside of a Market Basket in Chelsea that left another man injured on Monday allegedly told investigators that he acted in self-defense. Rojas Avalo, 25, of Revere was arraigned Tuesday in Chelsea District Court...
80-year-old woman found dead in Attleboro house fire also robbed, beaten, DA says
ATTLEBORO - An 80-year-old woman who was found dead in a fire at her Attleboro home had been robbed and attacked as well, investigators revealed Tuesday.Firefighters found Judith Henriques dead inside her house on Division Street around 1 a.m. back on November 18.There's still no word yet on how the fire started or how she died. But the investigation took a turn over the weekend when officers arrested 42-year-old Adam Rollins of Attleboro in Weymouth Sunday afternoon.He will be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday that Henriques was the victim.Prosecutors plan to reveal more information during the arraignment this afternoon.
Framingham Police Arrest Marlborough Woman on Assault & Battery Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough woman, just after midnight on New Year’s day. Police arrested at the Shell Gas Station at 846 Concord Street Djoyve M. Venturim, 30, of 11 Norwood Street of Marlborough. She was charged with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Venturim...
ABC6.com
Man, 37, shot in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
newstalknewengland.com
2 Shot, 1 Dead In Boston On New Year’s Day
Boston Police are investigating an early New Year’s Day double shooting, with one person dead. Around 5:56 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan. Responding officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after a Traffic Stop in Roxbury
At about 5:03 PM, on Monday, January 2, 2023, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), conducted a traffic stop in the area of 44 Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury that resulted in the arrest of Dennise Rivera, 28, of Dorchester. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor...
whdh.com
Transit police looking to ID man accused of trying to rob, assaulting 63-year-old man
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a subject of interest in connection with the attempted robbery and assault of a 63-year-old man at Harvard Square MBTA Station on Christmas Eve. The alleged assault occurred at 10 a.m. Anyone with information is asked...
nbcboston.com
New Details in Chelsea Market Basket Parking Lot Stabbing
The man accused of stabbing another man over a parking spot outside of a Market Basket supermarket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, appeared in court Tuesday. The person who was stabbed is recovering from the wound to his back and his young son was in the back seat of the car when it happened, according to court proceedings.
Comments / 0