Panthers expected to interview 'offensive gurus' for HC position

Steve Wilks has done a fine job of leading the Carolina Panthers. In fact, it’s been more than just fine—rousing, even.

But this extended interview process is far from over.

As reported by NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Sunday morning, the Panthers—even after what Wilks has done—still plan on engaging in a “full” search for their next head coach. And this time around, they may have a type.

“The turnaround has positioned Wilks, 53, as a strong candidate for the full-time job,” the report notes. “He’s well-regarded and liked within the building. However, Carolina still intends to go through a full search process that also includes other in-demand candidates. Owner David Tepper’s top priorities have been solidifying the quarterback position and the offense, so expect the Panthers to interview all of the rising offensive gurus. If Wilks is going to get the job, he’ll need to sell his plan for that side of the ball, too. Tepper also respects Wilks’ leadership traits, which is a huge part of the job.”

Those leadership traits have breathed new life into the Panthers this season. After starting 1-4 under the departed Matt Rhule, Wilks has pushed Carolina to a 5-5 mark—which has them just two wins away from an improbable NFC South title.

And while Wilks has won over players and fans alike, you can’t blame Tepper and company for wanting to gauge all possible options—especially if they’re looking to finally solve their longstanding quarterback conundrum.

Can Wilks help do that? Is there a more appealing choice out there? We’ll find out in the next few weeks . . . unless these Panthers are a little busy prowling in the playoffs.