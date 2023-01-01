Read full article on original website
Driver sought in Manalapan hit-and-run that injured teen
Manalapan police are looking for the driver who they say struck a teenager and left the scene. The teen was ultimately hit by two cars while crossing Union Hill Road. The second driver stayed on the scene. The teenager is now home after being treated for head and leg injuries.
Driver Left Man For Dead In Roadway Then Reported Car That Hit Him As Stolen: Rahway PD
Just hours after hitting a man with her car and leaving him for dead in the streets of New Jersey, the driver who police say was at fault registered her vehicle as stolen and spent months hiding from police. Chayla McCray, 22, of Avenel, was arrested and charged in the...
Police release names of victims in Haverstraw deadly crash
Police say 64-year-old Ana Polanco, of Haverstraw, was driving on Beach Road around 1 a.m. Sunday when the car went off the road and through a fence in heavy fog.
Driver, 23, Killed In Weekend Crash On Route 1 South Brunswick
A 23-year-old man from Mercer County was killed in a weekend crash in Central Jersey, authorities said. The man's name had not been released by South Brunswick police. The crash happened at 12:21 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 on Route 1 at Greenview Avenue and involved three vehicles, police said. The...
70-year-old killed in single vehicle crash in Hamilton
HAMILTON, NJ – Police in Hamilton are continuing their investigation of a fatal crash that left an elderly man dead on Monday. According to police, a single car motor vehicle crash was reported on Monday at approximately 9:26 am on the Black Horse Pike in the area of Pinehurst Drive. According to the preliminary investigation, a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix operated by James Day, 70, of Mays Landing was traveling eastbound on the Black Horse Pike near Pinehurst Drive when it left the roadway and collided with multiple trees. The collision resulted in the death of Day. Hamilton Township Rescue The post 70-year-old killed in single vehicle crash in Hamilton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stolen car flips over embankment, crashes into N.J. house, police say
No serious injuries were reported after a driver allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car early Sunday struck parked vehicles before flipping over a steep embankment and crashing into a house in Essex County, authorities said. North Caldwell police were called to Hilltop Drive at about 12:30 a.m. on New...
Police: 1 person killed in shooting in Neptune Township
The Monmouth County prosecutor is working in conjunction with Neptune Township police on the case.
Man Dies In Fall From His Own Window New Year's Day In Newark
A male fell to his death from a building in Newark on New Year's Day, according to authorities and RLS Media.The man was found unresponsive after jumping from a building on Rowland Street near Bloomfield Avenue around 7:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé sai…
Police: Fatal Morrisania shooting suspect in custody, identified
A man is now in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old man in the Bronx last Thursday.
Police seeking public assistance in hit-and-run involving juvenile
MANALAPAN, NJ – Police in Manalapan ar asking for the public’s assistance in finding the driver of a hit and run crash that sent a juvenile to the hospital on December 27th. According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago a joint investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Manalapan Police Department began at approximately 5:45 p.m. on December 27, when officers from the Manalapan Police Department responded to the vicinity of 341 Union Hill Road near the intersection of Kristin Court for a motor-vehicle crash with serious The post Police seeking public assistance in hit-and-run involving juvenile appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey Shore Man, 41, Arrested In Fatal Shooting
A 41-year-old Neptune man has been arrested for the killing of a 41-year-old man in Oceanport, authorities said. Michael Westbrook, 41, of Neptune Township, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, hindering and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Amad Jones, 41, formerly of Oceanport, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Man shot to death on New Year’s Day in Newark
A man died Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times in Newark, authorities said. Officers were called to the 100 block of Rose Terrace at 7:51 a.m. and found Keith Holland, 45, of Newark, with gunshot wounds, authorities said. Holland was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:14 a.m.
Man Killed In New Year's Day Weehawken Fire
A 69-year-old man was killed in a Weehawken fire New Year's Day, authorities said.The blaze broke out on the first floor of a building at 708 JFK Blvd. East around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, preliminary reports show.The victim was pulled from the single-unit fire and later pronounced dead at P…
