Middlesex County, NJ

News 12

Driver sought in Manalapan hit-and-run that injured teen

Manalapan police are looking for the driver who they say struck a teenager and left the scene. The teen was ultimately hit by two cars while crossing Union Hill Road. The second driver stayed on the scene. The teenager is now home after being treated for head and leg injuries.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

70-year-old killed in single vehicle crash in Hamilton

HAMILTON, NJ – Police in Hamilton are continuing their investigation of a fatal crash that left an elderly man dead on Monday. According to police, a single car motor vehicle crash was reported on Monday at approximately 9:26 am on the Black Horse Pike in the area of Pinehurst Drive. According to the preliminary investigation, a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix operated by James Day, 70, of Mays Landing was traveling eastbound on the Black Horse Pike near Pinehurst Drive when it left the roadway and collided with multiple trees. The collision resulted in the death of Day. Hamilton Township Rescue The post 70-year-old killed in single vehicle crash in Hamilton appeared first on Shore News Network.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

Police: Mother and daughter died in Haverstraw New Year's Day crash

Police have released new information on the New Year's Day crash in Haverstraw that killed two women. Police confirm the two victims were an 87-year-old mother and her 65-year-old daughter. Haverstraw police say it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Beach Road. They say the car went off the road...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
News 12

Police: Person driving stolen car crashes into house, 2 parked cars

North Caldwell police say a car was stolen and crashed into a house and two parked cars. They say they responded to a report of a stationary stolen car on New Year's Day. That's when the car fled and the driver lost control, falling over an embankment 21 feet to the ground.
Shore News Network

Police seeking public assistance in hit-and-run involving juvenile

MANALAPAN, NJ – Police in Manalapan ar asking for the public’s assistance in finding the driver of a hit and run crash that sent a juvenile to the hospital on December 27th. According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago a joint investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Manalapan Police Department began at approximately 5:45 p.m. on December 27, when officers from the Manalapan Police Department responded to the vicinity of 341 Union Hill Road near the intersection of Kristin Court for a motor-vehicle crash with serious The post Police seeking public assistance in hit-and-run involving juvenile appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man, 41, Arrested In Fatal Shooting

A 41-year-old Neptune man has been arrested for the killing of a 41-year-old man in Oceanport, authorities said. Michael Westbrook, 41, of Neptune Township, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, hindering and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Amad Jones, 41, formerly of Oceanport, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
OCEANPORT, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death on New Year’s Day in Newark

A man died Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times in Newark, authorities said. Officers were called to the 100 block of Rose Terrace at 7:51 a.m. and found Keith Holland, 45, of Newark, with gunshot wounds, authorities said. Holland was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:14 a.m.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed In New Year's Day Weehawken Fire

A 69-year-old man was killed in a Weehawken fire New Year's Day, authorities said.The blaze broke out on the first floor of a building at 708 JFK Blvd. East around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, preliminary reports show.The victim was pulled from the single-unit fire and later pronounced dead at P…
WEEHAWKEN, NJ

