HAMILTON, NJ – Police in Hamilton are continuing their investigation of a fatal crash that left an elderly man dead on Monday. According to police, a single car motor vehicle crash was reported on Monday at approximately 9:26 am on the Black Horse Pike in the area of Pinehurst Drive. According to the preliminary investigation, a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix operated by James Day, 70, of Mays Landing was traveling eastbound on the Black Horse Pike near Pinehurst Drive when it left the roadway and collided with multiple trees. The collision resulted in the death of Day.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO