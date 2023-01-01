ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

swimswam.com

Winter Juniors A-finalist Brasen Walker Makes Verbal Commitment to NC State

Phillips 66 Nationals-qualifying breaststroker Brasen Walker has announced his intention to remain in Raleigh to swim at NC State. Current photo via Brasen Walker. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
RALEIGH, NC
swimswam.com

2022-2023 NCAA Women’s Power Rankings: New Years Edition

Kate Douglass won a pair of World Championships in Dec in SC meters. That has the Virginia Cavaliers lined up for a 3rd-straight NCAA title. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. As in previous years, SwimSwam’s Power Rankings are somewhere between the CSCAA-style dual meet rankings and a pure prediction...
TENNESSEE STATE
swimswam.com

Distance Freestyler Trevor Hudson Commits to West Virginia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
MORGANTOWN, WV
swimswam.com

Summer Juniors Qualifier Paula Warren Opts To Remain In-State With Texas A&M (2023)

Texas native and Summer Juniors qualifier Paula Warren will remain in-state at Texas A&M University for the fall of 2023. Current photo via Paula Warren. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
swimswam.com

Sectional Champion Butterflier Charlotte Sevin Commits to SDSU

Sevin has the potential, already, to make the consolation finals of the butterfly events at Mountain West conference championships. Current photo via Charlotte Sevin. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SAN DIEGO, CA
swimswam.com

Kansas Adds UIL 6A Championships Finalist Abby Naden to Freshman Class of 2023

A Texas high school swimming and diving 6A finalist last spring, Naden will join the Jayhawk's sprint freestyle group in the fall of 2023. One of the top swimmers in Texas last year, Abby Naden of Austin, Texas has announced her decision to compete in the Big-12 next fall, committing to the University of Kansas. Naden is currently finishing her senior year at Vandegrift High School.
LAWRENCE, KS
swimswam.com

Canadian National Teamer Abby Dunford Verbally Commits to Michigan for 2024-25

Distance ace Abby Dunford, a member of the 2022 Canadian World Championship Team, has verbally committed to the University of Michigan. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
ANN ARBOR, MI
swimswam.com

Tokyo Olympians Annie Lazor, Vini Lanza Announce Engagement

The two swimmers have been dating since 2018, with Lazor having moved to join the Indiana post-grad group while Lanza was wrapping up his junior year. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Courtesy: Noelle Theodoulou. Tokyo 2020 Olympians and Indiana University training mates Annie Lazor and Vini Lanza announced their...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
swimswam.com

Romanian National Jr. Teamer Rebecca Diaconescu Commits To Louisville (2024)

Rebecca Diaconescu, a member of the Romanian National Junior Team, has announced her commitment to the Louisville Cardinals for the fall of 2024. Current photo via Rebecca Diaconescu. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
swimswam.com

Multi-Stroker Hadleigh Henslee Commits to Missouri State

Henslee could become one of the top 100 backstrokers and 100 breaststrokers on the team upon her arrival in the fall of 2023. Current photo via Hadleigh Henslee. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
swimswam.com

North Carolina State Medalist Alex Subotich Commits to Cincinnati for 2023

A state championships qualifier in three different states across his high school career, Subotich will join the Bearcats as a member of their class of 2027. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
CINCINNATI, OH
swimswam.com

MOR Free/Breast Specialist Nina Nugent (2023) Commits to Marshall

Nina Nugent from Marlins of Raleigh has committed to swim at Marshall University in the class of 2027. Current photo via Kevin Donnelly. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
HUNTINGTON, WV
swimswam.com

University of San Diego Picks Up Futures Qualifier Milan Bever (2023)

Backstroke specialist Milan Bever has announced her decision to remain in-state with the University of San Diego for the fall of 2023. Current photo via Milan Bever. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SAN DIEGO, CA

