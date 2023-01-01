Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Winter Juniors A-finalist Brasen Walker Makes Verbal Commitment to NC State
Phillips 66 Nationals-qualifying breaststroker Brasen Walker has announced his intention to remain in Raleigh to swim at NC State. Current photo via Brasen Walker.
swimswam.com
2022-2023 NCAA Women’s Power Rankings: New Years Edition
Kate Douglass won a pair of World Championships in Dec in SC meters. That has the Virginia Cavaliers lined up for a 3rd-straight NCAA title. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. As in previous years, SwimSwam’s Power Rankings are somewhere between the CSCAA-style dual meet rankings and a pure prediction...
Georgetown AD acknowledges 'frustrating time' for men's hoops team
"We recognize this is a challenging and frustrating time for the men's basketball team and our fans," Georgetown AD Lee Reed said in a statement to the AP.
swimswam.com
Distance Freestyler Trevor Hudson Commits to West Virginia

swimswam.com
Summer Juniors Qualifier Paula Warren Opts To Remain In-State With Texas A&M (2023)
Texas native and Summer Juniors qualifier Paula Warren will remain in-state at Texas A&M University for the fall of 2023. Current photo via Paula Warren.
swimswam.com
Milwaukee School of Engineering Hires Coach, Lays Plans for New NCAA Swim Team
The Milwaukee School of Engineering is preparing to launch men's and women's swimming & diving teams and have hired Janice McKeith as their first head coach. Stock photo via MSOE Athletics. The Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) has hired Janice McKeith as the first head swimming coach in school history....
swimswam.com
Sectional Champion Butterflier Charlotte Sevin Commits to SDSU
Sevin has the potential, already, to make the consolation finals of the butterfly events at Mountain West conference championships. Current photo via Charlotte Sevin.
swimswam.com
Kansas Adds UIL 6A Championships Finalist Abby Naden to Freshman Class of 2023
A Texas high school swimming and diving 6A finalist last spring, Naden will join the Jayhawk's sprint freestyle group in the fall of 2023. One of the top swimmers in Texas last year, Abby Naden of Austin, Texas has announced her decision to compete in the Big-12 next fall, committing to the University of Kansas. Naden is currently finishing her senior year at Vandegrift High School.
swimswam.com
Canadian National Teamer Abby Dunford Verbally Commits to Michigan for 2024-25
Distance ace Abby Dunford, a member of the 2022 Canadian World Championship Team, has verbally committed to the University of Michigan.
ESPN pundit floats idea of pushing back NFL playoffs one week to complete Bills-Bengals game
ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith floated the idea of pushing back the NFL playoffs one week to complete the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.
swimswam.com
Tokyo Olympians Annie Lazor, Vini Lanza Announce Engagement
The two swimmers have been dating since 2018, with Lazor having moved to join the Indiana post-grad group while Lanza was wrapping up his junior year. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Courtesy: Noelle Theodoulou. Tokyo 2020 Olympians and Indiana University training mates Annie Lazor and Vini Lanza announced their...
swimswam.com
Romanian National Jr. Teamer Rebecca Diaconescu Commits To Louisville (2024)
Rebecca Diaconescu, a member of the Romanian National Junior Team, has announced her commitment to the Louisville Cardinals for the fall of 2024. Current photo via Rebecca Diaconescu.
NFL speaks on Hamlin, game safety at press conference
The conference comes two days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengels game.
swimswam.com
Two Pool Records Fall as Wisconsin Storms Past UCSD in La Jolla (Men’s & Women’s Dual)
UCSD vs WISCONSIN (MEN’S & WOMEN’S DUAL) The UCSD Tritons hosted the Wisconsin Badgers for a dual meet this past Friday, wherein the Badgers won decisively in both the men’s and women’s meets. Though they lost in lopsided fashion, UCSD showed flashes against the Power Five...
NC State Broadcaster to Return After ‘Illegal Aliens’ Comment
He was suspended for the insensitive remark but will return to the air waves.
swimswam.com
Multi-Stroker Hadleigh Henslee Commits to Missouri State
Henslee could become one of the top 100 backstrokers and 100 breaststrokers on the team upon her arrival in the fall of 2023. Current photo via Hadleigh Henslee.
Next target for take-charge Rutgers: Maryland
Giant-killer Rutgers is drawing attention again. Just over a year after the Scarlet Knights toppled No. 1 Purdue, they pulled
swimswam.com
North Carolina State Medalist Alex Subotich Commits to Cincinnati for 2023
A state championships qualifier in three different states across his high school career, Subotich will join the Bearcats as a member of their class of 2027.
swimswam.com
MOR Free/Breast Specialist Nina Nugent (2023) Commits to Marshall
Nina Nugent from Marlins of Raleigh has committed to swim at Marshall University in the class of 2027. Current photo via Kevin Donnelly.
swimswam.com
University of San Diego Picks Up Futures Qualifier Milan Bever (2023)
Backstroke specialist Milan Bever has announced her decision to remain in-state with the University of San Diego for the fall of 2023. Current photo via Milan Bever.
