talentrecap.com

What Are The Odds Your ‘AGT All-Stars’ Fav Wins The Competition?

With a new series like AGT All-Stars on the rise, fans have already begun creating their predictions. With so many notable Got Talent alum taking the stage, it’s hard to remain calm about fan favorite contestants. Here are the odds of your favorite alum winning the new competition. Before...
talentrecap.com

‘The X Factor USA’ Secures NBC Revival, But Should it Return?

With the revival of The X Factor USA on the rise, let’s take a look back at the series fame on FOX. The X Factor USA last graced our TV screens in 2013, yet the show hasn’t seen the light of day in a long time, how will the upcoming season compared to the past?
talentrecap.com

Why Isn’t Sofia Vergara Judging ‘AGT: All-Stars’?

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars is set to premiere January 2 on NBC, and you’ve probably noticed that judge Sofia Vergara is absent from the panel. The actress, who has appeared on the past three seasons of AGT, didn’t participate in the spin-off. Sofia Vergara Won’t Be a...
talentrecap.com

Could The Format of ‘Dance Monsters’ Lead to a ‘Masked Singer’ Rebrand?

Fans of The Masked Singer have been obsessed with seeing celebrity contestants unmasked since the show’s premiere in 2019. In 2023, it seems like the beloved show may undergo a rebrand, with the arrival of Netflix’s Dance Monsters. Although the show is completely different than The Masked Singer, it may solve an issue the show has repeatedly had.
talentrecap.com

‘Canada’s Got Talent’ Season 2 Will Premiere in March

Canada’s Got Talent is returning for a second season on Citytv, and the show just announced that it will premiere in March of this year. The new season started filming last year, with the entire judging panel returning. Canada’s Got Talent Season 2 to Premiere in March. The...
talentrecap.com

Meet ‘AGT All-Stars’ Beatbox Group Berywam

Viral beatboxing champions Berywam has made their way back to the AGT stage for the chance to be crowned All-Stars champions. The French beatbox crew has wowed the judges and the audience with their synchronized beatboxing performance. They Are French Beatbox Champions. The group, formed in Toulouse, France, has been...
talentrecap.com

What Has Sara James Been Up To Since ‘AGT’?

In 2022, Sara James convinced Simon Cowell to give her the Golden Buzzer with her rendition of “Lovely” by Billie Eilish. Today, she continues to work on her dreams of becoming a big star in the music arena. Let’s find out what this teenage singer has been up to since America’s Got Talent season 17.
talentrecap.com

Meet Inspirational Ballerina Vitoria Bueno Who Was Born Without Arms

Vitoria Bueno may be one of the most unique dancers to ever grace the America’s Got Talent stage. The 17 year old hails from Santa Rita Do Sapucai, Brazil, where she was reportedly born without any arms due to a genetic condition. Bueno inspires many by doing the unimaginable, pursuing her passion of dance, even amid adversity.
talentrecap.com

What Has Dustin Tavella Been Up to Since He Won ‘AGT?’

There have been many magicians who have performed on the America’s Got Talent stage, but none have been as endearing and inspiring as Dustin Tavella. The season 16 winner has charmed the viewers with his sleight of hand and larger-than-life magic tricks. What Has Dustin Tavella Been Up to...
talentrecap.com

‘AGT: All-Stars’ Format Includes Five Golden Buzzers

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars premieres on NBC January 2, and fans have been talking about the show’s format. It sounds like it will be similar to the previous spin-off AGT: The Champions, which aired two seasons in 2019 and 2020. What Is the Format of AGT: All-Stars?. According...
talentrecap.com

Meet Tone the Chief, the One-Hit Wonder Returning for ‘AGT: All-Stars’

America’s Got Talent Season 8 contestant Tone the Chief is returning to the show’s stage almost 10 years later to compete on AGT: All-Stars. The rapper, who was known as Tone the Chiefrocca during his first appearance, got the judges dancing to his song “Booty,” or “B-Double-O-T-Y.”
talentrecap.com

Meet Detroit Youth Choir, Terry Crews’ Inspirational ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer

Hailing from the Metropolitan, Detroit Youth Choir gained worldwide recognition after appearing in America’s Got Talent 2019. Since their heart-stopping run in the series, this chorale group continues to make America proud. Last November, the group confirmed that they are among the 60 acts competing in the upcoming AGT...
talentrecap.com

Terry Fator Impersonates Elton John in ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Early Release Clip

Season 2 America’s Got Talent winner Terry Fator is returning for AGT: All-Stars, and the show recently shared an early release video showing his first performance on the spin-off. The ventriloquist brought an Elton John puppet on stage and wowed the judges. Terry Fator Impersonates Elton John on AGT:...

