What Are The Odds Your ‘AGT All-Stars’ Fav Wins The Competition?
With a new series like AGT All-Stars on the rise, fans have already begun creating their predictions. With so many notable Got Talent alum taking the stage, it’s hard to remain calm about fan favorite contestants. Here are the odds of your favorite alum winning the new competition. Before...
‘The X Factor USA’ Secures NBC Revival, But Should it Return?
With the revival of The X Factor USA on the rise, let’s take a look back at the series fame on FOX. The X Factor USA last graced our TV screens in 2013, yet the show hasn’t seen the light of day in a long time, how will the upcoming season compared to the past?
‘American Idol’ Judges Head to Las Vegas in New Season 21 Promo
American Idol is returning for Season 21 in February, and the show has a new promo teasing the judges’ time in Las Vegas as they search for this year’s winner. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan all appear in the new clip, as well as host Ryan Seacrest.
Why Isn’t Sofia Vergara Judging ‘AGT: All-Stars’?
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars is set to premiere January 2 on NBC, and you’ve probably noticed that judge Sofia Vergara is absent from the panel. The actress, who has appeared on the past three seasons of AGT, didn’t participate in the spin-off. Sofia Vergara Won’t Be a...
Could The Format of ‘Dance Monsters’ Lead to a ‘Masked Singer’ Rebrand?
Fans of The Masked Singer have been obsessed with seeing celebrity contestants unmasked since the show’s premiere in 2019. In 2023, it seems like the beloved show may undergo a rebrand, with the arrival of Netflix’s Dance Monsters. Although the show is completely different than The Masked Singer, it may solve an issue the show has repeatedly had.
‘Canada’s Got Talent’ Season 2 Will Premiere in March
Canada’s Got Talent is returning for a second season on Citytv, and the show just announced that it will premiere in March of this year. The new season started filming last year, with the entire judging panel returning. Canada’s Got Talent Season 2 to Premiere in March. The...
Meet ‘AGT All-Stars’ Beatbox Group Berywam
Viral beatboxing champions Berywam has made their way back to the AGT stage for the chance to be crowned All-Stars champions. The French beatbox crew has wowed the judges and the audience with their synchronized beatboxing performance. They Are French Beatbox Champions. The group, formed in Toulouse, France, has been...
‘AGT: All-Stars’ Premiere Recap: Howie Mandel Hits Golden Buzzer for Light Balance Kids
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars premiered on Monday night, as the first 10 acts took the stage for their chance to make it into the Finals. During this week’s episode, judge Howie Mandel hit his Golden Buzzer for Light Balance Kids, while the Superfans voted Bello Sisters into the finale.
What Has Sara James Been Up To Since ‘AGT’?
In 2022, Sara James convinced Simon Cowell to give her the Golden Buzzer with her rendition of “Lovely” by Billie Eilish. Today, she continues to work on her dreams of becoming a big star in the music arena. Let’s find out what this teenage singer has been up to since America’s Got Talent season 17.
‘AGT’ Winner Kodi Lee Releases New Single ‘Hello World’ Ahead of ‘All-Stars’
America’s Got Talent Season 14 winner Kodi Lee has a new single out called “Hello World,” featuring Colin Hay. The song was released on Monday, the same day that AGT: All-Stars is premiering. Lee will be competing on the spin-off show. AGT Winner Kodi Lee Releases New...
Meet Inspirational Ballerina Vitoria Bueno Who Was Born Without Arms
Vitoria Bueno may be one of the most unique dancers to ever grace the America’s Got Talent stage. The 17 year old hails from Santa Rita Do Sapucai, Brazil, where she was reportedly born without any arms due to a genetic condition. Bueno inspires many by doing the unimaginable, pursuing her passion of dance, even amid adversity.
What Has Dustin Tavella Been Up to Since He Won ‘AGT?’
There have been many magicians who have performed on the America’s Got Talent stage, but none have been as endearing and inspiring as Dustin Tavella. The season 16 winner has charmed the viewers with his sleight of hand and larger-than-life magic tricks. What Has Dustin Tavella Been Up to...
Get to Know Alan Silva, The Fearless Aerialist Competing on ‘AGT All Stars’
Alan Silva is not like any ordinary aerialist, he is unique in the fact that he’s less than four feet tall. Despite the small stature, Silva has big dreams of being successful with the possibility of winning America’s Got Talent All Stars. Alan Silva is a Talented Aerialist.
‘AGT: All-Stars’ Format Includes Five Golden Buzzers
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars premieres on NBC January 2, and fans have been talking about the show’s format. It sounds like it will be similar to the previous spin-off AGT: The Champions, which aired two seasons in 2019 and 2020. What Is the Format of AGT: All-Stars?. According...
Meet Tone the Chief, the One-Hit Wonder Returning for ‘AGT: All-Stars’
America’s Got Talent Season 8 contestant Tone the Chief is returning to the show’s stage almost 10 years later to compete on AGT: All-Stars. The rapper, who was known as Tone the Chiefrocca during his first appearance, got the judges dancing to his song “Booty,” or “B-Double-O-T-Y.”
Everything You Need to Know About Argentinian Dance Group Malevo, Competing on ‘AGT All Stars’
Once again set to bring their traditional dance of Malambo, this time on the America’s Got Talent All Stars stage, is Argentinian dance group Malevo. Here’s everything you need to know about Malevo as they are one of the 60 talented acts competing at the highly anticipated spin-off series.
Meet Detroit Youth Choir, Terry Crews’ Inspirational ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer
Hailing from the Metropolitan, Detroit Youth Choir gained worldwide recognition after appearing in America’s Got Talent 2019. Since their heart-stopping run in the series, this chorale group continues to make America proud. Last November, the group confirmed that they are among the 60 acts competing in the upcoming AGT...
Terry Fator Impersonates Elton John in ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Early Release Clip
Season 2 America’s Got Talent winner Terry Fator is returning for AGT: All-Stars, and the show recently shared an early release video showing his first performance on the spin-off. The ventriloquist brought an Elton John puppet on stage and wowed the judges. Terry Fator Impersonates Elton John on AGT:...
