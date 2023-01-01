ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Broomfield man missing since Dec. 20

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police need help to locate a missing man that was last seen three weeks ago on Dec. 20. According to the Broomfield Police Department, 27-year-old Spencer McCollum was reported missing on Dec. 20, 2022. BPD said his last known activity before the holiday season was...
BROOMFIELD, CO
Denver weather: Snow hits overnight, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. A Winter Weather Advisory will also also in effect for Denver and the Front Range until 8 p.m. Monday. In Denver, there will be increasing clouds with light snow developing by 11 p.m. to midnight especially west. Lows will be around 28.
DENVER, CO

