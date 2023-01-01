ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

New taxes take effect across Kentucky, income taxes reduced

FRANKFORT, KY — With the new year comes new tax changes for Kentuckians. Due to newly-implemented tax changes, community members will have to pay more for popular services in the state. Meanwhile, the state's income tax has been lowered to 4.5 percent. Thirty new categories are now subject to...
Democratic lawmakers take three-tiered approach to cannabis in Kentucky

Democratic legislators are taking a three-tiered approach — legislation, executive action, and constitutional amendment — to cannabis in Kentucky in 2023. On the first day of the 2023 Legislative Session, Northern Kentucky Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) filed a near duplicate of the bill she filed in 2022 which seeks to fully legalize recreational cannabis in Kentucky.
TREASURER ALLISON BALL ANNOUNCES LIST OF BOYCOTTED FINANCIAL COMPANIES

FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 3, 2023) – Today, Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball released a list of 11 financial companies that are engaged in energy company boycotts. Energy company boycotts hurt Kentucky which is why the Kentucky General Assembly passed SB 205 in 2022, directing the Treasurer to annually publish a list of financial companies engaged in such boycotts. All listed financial companies must stop engaging in the energy company boycott to avoid becoming subject to divestment.
Kentucky House GOP plans to pass income tax cut this week

FRANKFORT — Republican House Speaker David Osborne says his GOP supermajority in the House of Representatives plans to pass a bill this week that would continue to cut the state’s income tax, a big priority that GOP leadership telegraphed well ahead of this year’s legislative session.  Osborne on the first day of the legislative session […] The post Kentucky House GOP plans to pass income tax cut this week appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Some Kentuckians push their power supplier to prioritize greener energy over coal

Bill Conn was thinking of his two children when he wrote an email in December to the Kentucky Public Service Commission, the state agency that regulates more than 1,000 utilities. The Whitley County teacher counts Eastern Kentucky coal miners among his ancestors, a history that’s near and dear to his heart. As recently as 1988, […] The post Some Kentuckians push their power supplier to prioritize greener energy over coal appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
Changes to Kentucky unemployment benefits start Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes to Kentucky's unemployment system start Sunday, with benefits being cut nearly in half. Since its creation in 1938, Kentucky unemployment insurance was available for up to 26 weeks — or half a year. "This is a system that's kind of been the way it...
Beshear’s medical marijuana now effective; What does this mean?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – As of January 1st, 2023, Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing Kentuckians to possess medical marijuana is effective. “It is clear that Kentuckians want medical cannabis,” said Beshear as he signed the executive order last November. “Today’s action means Kentuckians that suffer from these chronic and terminal conditions will soon be able to get the help they need without living in fear of being charged with a misdemeanor.”
Indiana tightening policy governing police pursuits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana revised its policy governing police pursuits in the state, tightening the restrictions on when and how they take place. According to a report by FOX59, the new rules by the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board went into effect at the start of the new year.
Executive order allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchased medical marijuana goes into effect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchase medical marijuana went into effect on Sunday. Any Kentuckian certified to buy marijuana for medical purposes, from a state where it's already legal, will be pardoned from any state prosecution for possession. That possession can be no more than 8 ounces.
Louisville man wins $1 million Powerball in first drawing of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man started 2023 as a millionaire. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the anonymous winner's New Year started off with a bang after he won $1 million on the Jan. 2 Powerball drawing. "I was like, 'Wow.' I went to the lottery's website...
Gas prices jump in Kentucky as demand incresases

KENTUCKY — Gas prices are 18 cents higher than they were last week in Kentucky, according to the new AAA Gas Price Report. The average price across the commonwealth rose to $2.86. AAA said the late December winter storm caused a spike in prices. Refineries as far south as...
Are You Eligible for a Taxpayer Refund?

AARP Indiana is reminding older Hoosiers that they may be eligible for a $200 taxpayer refund even if they are on Social Security and do not typically file tax returns. To receive the payment, individuals who get Social Security and don’t normally earn enough to file taxes may file a 2022 tax return and claim the $200 as a tax credit. (It must be filed before Jan. 1, 2024.) Those who don’t owe taxes will receive the refund. If someone does owe taxes, the $200 will go toward the balance due.
