Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky’s 2023 session begins with focus on income taxes, marijuana
Republican lawmakers are planning to continue marching the state’s income tax to zero, but some activists said the move will only benefit the wealthy.
Permanent income tax reductions went into effect Jan. 1, some Kyians concerned about the impact
Permanent income tax reductions went into effect in Kentucky on Jan. 1. Some residents said they are concerned about the effects the cuts will have on education, affordable housing and public services. House Bill 8, passed last year, reduces the state’s income tax rate by 0.5%. Seth Littrell, communications...
spectrumnews1.com
More than 30 new services now subject to 6% sales tax in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jay Smith is known as the computer guy by his friends and family. “When I was a kid, I saw War Games. I went home and tried to hack into my school on a Commodore 64 just like he did,” said Smith. Smith has...
wpsdlocal6.com
New taxes take effect across Kentucky, income taxes reduced
FRANKFORT, KY — With the new year comes new tax changes for Kentuckians. Due to newly-implemented tax changes, community members will have to pay more for popular services in the state. Meanwhile, the state's income tax has been lowered to 4.5 percent. Thirty new categories are now subject to...
Kentuckians Brace for Impact of New Income-Tax Cuts
Permanent tax cuts that went into effect on Jan. 1 disproportionately benefit Kentucky's wealthiest residents.
linknky.com
Democratic lawmakers take three-tiered approach to cannabis in Kentucky
Democratic legislators are taking a three-tiered approach — legislation, executive action, and constitutional amendment — to cannabis in Kentucky in 2023. On the first day of the 2023 Legislative Session, Northern Kentucky Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) filed a near duplicate of the bill she filed in 2022 which seeks to fully legalize recreational cannabis in Kentucky.
thelevisalazer.com
TREASURER ALLISON BALL ANNOUNCES LIST OF BOYCOTTED FINANCIAL COMPANIES
FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 3, 2023) – Today, Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball released a list of 11 financial companies that are engaged in energy company boycotts. Energy company boycotts hurt Kentucky which is why the Kentucky General Assembly passed SB 205 in 2022, directing the Treasurer to annually publish a list of financial companies engaged in such boycotts. All listed financial companies must stop engaging in the energy company boycott to avoid becoming subject to divestment.
Kentucky House GOP plans to pass income tax cut this week
FRANKFORT — Republican House Speaker David Osborne says his GOP supermajority in the House of Representatives plans to pass a bill this week that would continue to cut the state’s income tax, a big priority that GOP leadership telegraphed well ahead of this year’s legislative session. Osborne on the first day of the legislative session […] The post Kentucky House GOP plans to pass income tax cut this week appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Some Kentuckians push their power supplier to prioritize greener energy over coal
Bill Conn was thinking of his two children when he wrote an email in December to the Kentucky Public Service Commission, the state agency that regulates more than 1,000 utilities. The Whitley County teacher counts Eastern Kentucky coal miners among his ancestors, a history that’s near and dear to his heart. As recently as 1988, […] The post Some Kentuckians push their power supplier to prioritize greener energy over coal appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
spectrumnews1.com
6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
wdrb.com
Changes to Kentucky unemployment benefits start Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes to Kentucky's unemployment system start Sunday, with benefits being cut nearly in half. Since its creation in 1938, Kentucky unemployment insurance was available for up to 26 weeks — or half a year. "This is a system that's kind of been the way it...
wnky.com
Beshear’s medical marijuana now effective; What does this mean?
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – As of January 1st, 2023, Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing Kentuckians to possess medical marijuana is effective. “It is clear that Kentuckians want medical cannabis,” said Beshear as he signed the executive order last November. “Today’s action means Kentuckians that suffer from these chronic and terminal conditions will soon be able to get the help they need without living in fear of being charged with a misdemeanor.”
953wiki.com
Kentucky Attorney General Announces More Than $197 Million Settlement with Pharmacies CVS, Walgreens for Role in Opioid Epidemic
FRANKFORT, Ky. (December 30, 2022) – Attorney General Cameron today announced settlements with CVS Pharmacy, Inc. and Walgreens for the companies’ role in the opioid epidemic. Kentucky will receive over $197 million. “Our office is vigorously working to end the opioid crisis, and this $197 settlement with CVS...
thelevisalazer.com
BESHEAR’S MEDICAL CANNABIS ORDER MAY NEED MORE WORK: NO DISPENSARIES IN STATE
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hemp has drastically changed Dee Dee Taylor’s life for the better. Before using cannabis products, Taylor’s husband experienced two to four seizures a month. What You Need To Know. Jan. 1, 2023 medical cannabis will be legal for those who qualify under Gov. Beshear’s...
wdrb.com
Indiana tightening policy governing police pursuits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana revised its policy governing police pursuits in the state, tightening the restrictions on when and how they take place. According to a report by FOX59, the new rules by the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board went into effect at the start of the new year.
Statewide computer issue causes problems for Ky. county clerk’s offices
A computer issue caused some county clerk’s offices to be unable to access customer information and prevented some from performing motor vehicle services.
Executive order allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchased medical marijuana goes into effect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchase medical marijuana went into effect on Sunday. Any Kentuckian certified to buy marijuana for medical purposes, from a state where it's already legal, will be pardoned from any state prosecution for possession. That possession can be no more than 8 ounces.
wdrb.com
Louisville man wins $1 million Powerball in first drawing of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man started 2023 as a millionaire. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the anonymous winner's New Year started off with a bang after he won $1 million on the Jan. 2 Powerball drawing. "I was like, 'Wow.' I went to the lottery's website...
spectrumnews1.com
Gas prices jump in Kentucky as demand incresases
KENTUCKY — Gas prices are 18 cents higher than they were last week in Kentucky, according to the new AAA Gas Price Report. The average price across the commonwealth rose to $2.86. AAA said the late December winter storm caused a spike in prices. Refineries as far south as...
aarp.org
Are You Eligible for a Taxpayer Refund?
AARP Indiana is reminding older Hoosiers that they may be eligible for a $200 taxpayer refund even if they are on Social Security and do not typically file tax returns. To receive the payment, individuals who get Social Security and don’t normally earn enough to file taxes may file a 2022 tax return and claim the $200 as a tax credit. (It must be filed before Jan. 1, 2024.) Those who don’t owe taxes will receive the refund. If someone does owe taxes, the $200 will go toward the balance due.
Comments / 0