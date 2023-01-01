ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Report: Texas A&M to Hire Bobby Petrino Away From UNLV

Texas A&M is hiring UNLV offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino as its next offensive coordinator, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Chris Low of ESPN. Petrino, who will replace fired offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey on coach Jimbo Fisher’s staff, departs Las Vegas after just 20 days with the Rebels. He was named UNLV’s offensive coordinator Dec. 15 under new coach Barry Odom.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy