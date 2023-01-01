ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Arrest Two Men on Assault Charges

(Creston) Two Creston men face assault charges. Police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Lucas Jones at 7:01 p.m. on Tuesday at his residence for Domestic Abuse Assault, 1st Offense. Officers transported Jones to the Union County Jail. Authorities held him without bond pending an appearance in front of a magistrate. Creston Police...
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man booked on warrant, drug charges

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest Monday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 22-year-old Andrew Douglas Holmes of Shenandoah was arrested around 10 p.m. on a valid Pottawattamie County warrant for 2nd degree theft and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say the arrest occured in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report Arrest of Montgomery County Woman

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Chloe Marguerite Coburn of Red Oak on Sunday for violating a no-contact order. According to the Police report, Coburn ran from Officers. Authorities found her hiding in an unrelated apartment next to the bed. Police took Coburn into custody, transported her to the Montgomery County Jail, and held her on a $300.00 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Tarus Mae Delores Hayes, 39, of Council Bluffs, was arrested December 30th for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. Caleb Michael Solari, 23, of Corning, was arrested December 31st for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. The...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two Arrested in Montgomery County

(Montgomery County) On January 1st around 1:09 am Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 ear old Dylan Thomas Griffeth on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for Domestic Assault 2nd Offense, a serious misdemeanor. he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man booked for drug possession

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces a drug charge following his arrest over the weekend. The Shenandoah Police Department says 31-year-old Colby Michael Allbee was arrested shortly before 9:20 p.m. Sunday for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- 2nd offense. Authorities say Allbee's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Center Street for an expired registration.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested numerous individuals throughout the past week. Police arrested 21-year-old Antoinette Clement on December 30, 2022 at her residence. Clement was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault 1st offense, and was taken to the Union County Jail. She was released after seeing the Magistrate. 53-year-old Catherine Ann Scadden...
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood man arrested for eluding

(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was arrested last weekend for eluding. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 56-year-old Todd Morris on Friday. Morris was charged with eluding. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood woman arrested for OWI, child endangerment

(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman faces multiple charges following an incident on New Year's Day. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 28-year-old Katherine Konfrst Sunday. Konfrst was arrested on charges of OWI -- first offense -- and child endangerment. She was released from the Mills County Jail after posting...
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood man charged with domestic assault

(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following a domestic incident. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 20-year-old Mason Bivens Monday. Bivens was arrested on a charge of domestic abuse assault. Bivens was taken to the Mills County Jail and is being held pending an appearance before a county...
GLENWOOD, IA
WOWT

Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Aldrick Scott, charged with the murder of Cari Allen of Omaha, has been denied bond. Scott, 47, had his arraignment in Douglas County Court Tuesday. Scott’s original kidnapping charges saw him with a bond of $10 million. Charges were later upgraded to include first-degree murder.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Man Arrested After Standoff In North Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- A man's arrested after a standoff in North Omaha. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant near 78th and Crown Point around 9:00 a.m. when the suspect fled to Mount Sinai Cemetery with a gun. This caused a standoff that lasted for several hours and caused multiple street closures in the area. Police say the standoff ended peacefully just before 12:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: 1 killed in explosion at garage in Council Bluffs

A Plattsmouth man is counting his blessings while recovering from a fire that took his house. Chilly Wednesday with a few lingering flurries before we warm up. We now know what caused the explosion that killed a man in Council Bluffs. Sen. Ben Sasse gives farewell address. Updated: 4 hours...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

One dead following explosion in CB

(Council Bluffs) – One person was killed following an explosion in Council Bluffs. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers and firefighters responded to a reported explosion just before noon near the area of 35th Street and Avenue G. Authorities say they located one person dead upon arrival. Authorities...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Truck crashes into porch in Glenwood

(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was taken to the hospital after his truck struck a porch. The Glenwood Police Department says officers responded to a crash around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of 4th Street. Authorities say 65-year-old Lyle Mark Osler was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado on North Vine Street when he experienced a medical issue. The truck exited the roadway and struck a porch at the house.
GLENWOOD, IA

