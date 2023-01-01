Read full article on original website
Creston Police Arrest Two Men on Assault Charges
(Creston) Two Creston men face assault charges. Police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Lucas Jones at 7:01 p.m. on Tuesday at his residence for Domestic Abuse Assault, 1st Offense. Officers transported Jones to the Union County Jail. Authorities held him without bond pending an appearance in front of a magistrate. Creston Police...
Shenandoah man booked on warrant, drug charges
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest Monday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 22-year-old Andrew Douglas Holmes of Shenandoah was arrested around 10 p.m. on a valid Pottawattamie County warrant for 2nd degree theft and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say the arrest occured in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Red Oak Police Report Arrest of Montgomery County Woman
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Chloe Marguerite Coburn of Red Oak on Sunday for violating a no-contact order. According to the Police report, Coburn ran from Officers. Authorities found her hiding in an unrelated apartment next to the bed. Police took Coburn into custody, transported her to the Montgomery County Jail, and held her on a $300.00 bond.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Tarus Mae Delores Hayes, 39, of Council Bluffs, was arrested December 30th for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. Caleb Michael Solari, 23, of Corning, was arrested December 31st for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. The...
July 4 fireworks attack update: Pair await sentencing in Sarpy County after pleading ‘no contest’
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County man pled “no contest” Tuesday after a plea agreement was reached for one of multiple people charged in a Fourth of July fireworks attack that left two people with severe injuries. Jeremy Brown, 41, was declared guilty by Sarpy County District...
Two Arrested in Montgomery County
(Montgomery County) On January 1st around 1:09 am Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 ear old Dylan Thomas Griffeth on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for Domestic Assault 2nd Offense, a serious misdemeanor. he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
Shenandoah man booked for drug possession
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces a drug charge following his arrest over the weekend. The Shenandoah Police Department says 31-year-old Colby Michael Allbee was arrested shortly before 9:20 p.m. Sunday for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- 2nd offense. Authorities say Allbee's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Center Street for an expired registration.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested numerous individuals throughout the past week. Police arrested 21-year-old Antoinette Clement on December 30, 2022 at her residence. Clement was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault 1st offense, and was taken to the Union County Jail. She was released after seeing the Magistrate. 53-year-old Catherine Ann Scadden...
Glenwood man arrested for eluding
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was arrested last weekend for eluding. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 56-year-old Todd Morris on Friday. Morris was charged with eluding. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.
Glenwood woman arrested for OWI, child endangerment
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman faces multiple charges following an incident on New Year's Day. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 28-year-old Katherine Konfrst Sunday. Konfrst was arrested on charges of OWI -- first offense -- and child endangerment. She was released from the Mills County Jail after posting...
Glenwood man charged with domestic assault
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following a domestic incident. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 20-year-old Mason Bivens Monday. Bivens was arrested on a charge of domestic abuse assault. Bivens was taken to the Mills County Jail and is being held pending an appearance before a county...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Aldrick Scott, charged with the murder of Cari Allen of Omaha, has been denied bond. Scott, 47, had his arraignment in Douglas County Court Tuesday. Scott’s original kidnapping charges saw him with a bond of $10 million. Charges were later upgraded to include first-degree murder.
Man Arrested After Standoff In North Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A man's arrested after a standoff in North Omaha. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant near 78th and Crown Point around 9:00 a.m. when the suspect fled to Mount Sinai Cemetery with a gun. This caused a standoff that lasted for several hours and caused multiple street closures in the area. Police say the standoff ended peacefully just before 12:30 p.m.
BREAKING: 1 killed in explosion at garage in Council Bluffs
A Plattsmouth man is counting his blessings while recovering from a fire that took his house. Chilly Wednesday with a few lingering flurries before we warm up. We now know what caused the explosion that killed a man in Council Bluffs. Sen. Ben Sasse gives farewell address. Updated: 4 hours...
One dead following explosion in CB
(Council Bluffs) – One person was killed following an explosion in Council Bluffs. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers and firefighters responded to a reported explosion just before noon near the area of 35th Street and Avenue G. Authorities say they located one person dead upon arrival. Authorities...
Omaha woman arrested after allegedly celebrating new year with gunshots
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is in custody for allegedly shooting into the air on New Year’s Eve. According to Omaha Police, Shotspotter detected a number of gunshots near 38th and Spaulding on Dec. 31. Officers say they found 17 shell casings on the patio and back...
Truck crashes into porch in Glenwood
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was taken to the hospital after his truck struck a porch. The Glenwood Police Department says officers responded to a crash around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of 4th Street. Authorities say 65-year-old Lyle Mark Osler was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado on North Vine Street when he experienced a medical issue. The truck exited the roadway and struck a porch at the house.
1 person dead after Council Bluffs explosion
One person was found dead after an explosion in Council Bluffs Tuesday.
Glenwood Police make arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance
(Glenwood) A Glenwood teen has been arrested on a drug charge. 19-year-old Seven Barrett was taken into custody on Thursday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety.
Interstate 80 reopens in Council Bluffs after being closed by authorities
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Authorities closed part of Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 8:04 a.m., the westbound I-80 express lanes were closed at Exit 4B, according to authorities. Council Bluffs police said a male experiencing a mental health crisis climbed up onto a sign above...
