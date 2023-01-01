ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos inactives: 7 players won't suit up vs. Chiefs

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning (back), offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), defensive lineman D.J. Jones (knee), kick returner Montrell Washington, quarterback Jarett Guarantano, running back Tyler Badie and wide receiver Freddie Swain will not play today.

Denver also recently placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) on injured reserve.

With Gregory and Browning both sidelined, Jonathon Cooper and second-round draft pick Nik Bonitto are presumably in line to start on Sunday. The Broncos also have Jonathan Kongbo and Wyatt Ray available at OLB.

At tight end, Dulcich’s absence will likely mean more snaps for Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson.

On the offensive line, Quinn Bailey will serve as the team’s top backup swing tackle with Anderson sidelined.

After playing in Kansas City, the Broncos will return home to host the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High in their season finale next week.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

