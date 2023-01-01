Ricki Lake got real about her personal lifelong struggle with hair loss, revealing the raw video footage of when she shaved all her hair off in 2019. Sharing the video on Instagram, Lake wrote a bit about her story in the caption, saying, "3 years ago today, on the afternoon of New Year’s eve day 2019, I took a brave ass leap of faith and chose to make the drastic decision to shave my head after years and years of struggling in secret w/ my androgenic hair loss."

