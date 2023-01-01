Read full article on original website
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford
Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat
The Detroit Lions might be onto something. The beleaguered Lions are on the doorstep of a rare NFL playoff berth for the franchise. After a 1-6 start, the Lions are now 8-8. They will go into Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers with a win-and-in scenario possible if they get some help. And speaking Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
3 Most likely Milwaukee Bucks players to be traded
The NBA trade deadline is just over a month away and rumors are flying around surrounding just about every team, the Milwaukee Bucks are no exception to these rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks have had rumored interest in several players around the league with no deal yet completed. The NBA trade deadline is February 9th, let’s look at the three Milwaukee Bucks players most likely to be on the move.
Why Aaron Wiggins is the key to the Oklahoma City Thunder
Aaron Wiggins hasn’t lost as a starter this year. His well-rounded blend of skills and athleticism make him a perfect fit for the Oklahoma City Thunder. After Tuesday’s eye-popping 33-point beatdown of Boston, the Oklahoma City Thunder are now 7-0 with Aaron Wiggins (no relation to Andrew Wiggins) as a starter this season. The team is 9-21 in other games.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Detroit King’s All-American lineman Johnathan Slack hopes to decide Feb. 1
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – After mowing down defenders for four seasons and winning two Michigan Division 3 state championships, Detroit King’s All-American offensive lineman Johnathan Slack knows what it takes to be successful. That’s why the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder is taking a cautious approach to ...
Predicting chances of Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Dan Campbell to win NFL awards
The last week of the regular season means the last edition of power rankings, and one final prediction from me on who wins the NFL’s major awards. The Detroit Lions have legitimate candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year, and if they beat the Green Bay Packers on...
Gary Payton Changed the Course of NBA History by Drop-Kicking a Basketball and Offending Jerry West
Gary Payton was a fiery competitor, but on one occasion, he took things too far. That move, however, may have saved his NBA career before it even began. The post Gary Payton Changed the Course of NBA History by Drop-Kicking a Basketball and Offending Jerry West appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA admits 2 incorrect calls helped Donovan Mitchell get to 71 points
Donovan Mitchell needed every minute of overtime to get his 71 points. But the NBA is admitting it should never have gone there. Donovan Mitchell had the game of his life Monday night, dropping 71 in a thrilling overtime win over the Chicago Bulls. Mitchell needed every minute of overtime to get to 71 and the Cavs needed every one of those points to get the win.
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Dismantling Bears
The Lions improved their draft order after defeating the Bears.
Pirates trade RHP Wilson to Brewers for cash
The Pirates have traded right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson to the Milwaukee Brewers in return for cash considerations. Wilson was designated for assignment after the Pirates signed left-handed pitcher Jarlin Garica.
Damar Hamlin’s friend gives long-awaited positive update from Cincinnati hospital
In a moment which made football feel like an afterthought, Damar Hamlin’s life hung in the balance. Finally, we’ve received something positive to report about the Bills safety’s health. Damar Hamlin remains sedated and in the ICU in critical condition, so it’s important to state that there...
The greatest players in Michigan men's basketball history
Even with the storied tradition of Michigan basketball, the program has just one national championship to date. However, the Wolverines have finished runner-up on six occasions. That's even more baffling considering the number of great, even legendary, players the program has produced. With that in mind, here are the 20 best in our mind. Listed in chronological order.
Pat McAfee Throws On-Air Tantrum Over Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell Declining Appearance On His Show
I like Pat McAfee. I think he's a refreshing departure from the stale, all-too-familiar stable of talking heads in sports media. His big personality and youthful disposition have launched him into the very stratosphere of the business, which isn't easy to do, especially without any traditional media bona fides. Even...
Detroit Lions celebrate in locker room following win over Bears [Video]
It did not start off too pretty as Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears went straight down the field to go up 7-0 over the Detroit Lions, but the Lions took over the game from that point on as they walked away with a 41-10 victory at Ford Field. With the win, the Lions kept their playoff hopes alive, but those hopes all begin with defeating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 18. Following the game, the Lions celebrated in the locker room.
