Mālama: Restoring Maui’s Olowalu Valley
Nestled on Mauna Kahālāwai on Maui is a hidden oasis. Native Hawaiian plants like the a‘ali‘i, a shrub with small green leaves and burgundy flowers, grow in a forest among naio, a false sandalwood, and alehe‘e, a tree with delicate and fragrant white flowers. Nearby, kalo (taro) sprout from a lo‘i (an irrigated terrace, especially for taro) alongside tubers of ‘uala (sweet potato). This is Kipuka Olowalu, a reserve committed to reviving the native ecosystems and biodiversity of Maui’s Olowalu Valley, which stretches from the mountains to the 1,000-acre reef below.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Weakening front to bring some showers to Oahu, Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening front is making its way slowly southward through Oahu and into Maui County this morning. It will then stall out over the Maui County later today and tonight before dissipating on Thursday. The front will bring some nice showery weather to windward areas of Oahu...
mauinow.com
Former Judge Richard Bissen sworn in as Maui Mayor
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen took the oath of office on Monday afternoon from Judge Peter T. Cahill during a noon swearing in ceremony at the County Building. By his side was his wife Isabella Kaʻihikapulani, as well as family members, Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green and other dignitaries.
mauinow.com
Standing room only at Maui County Council inauguration; former chair not participating
It was standing room only at this morning’s Maui County Council inauguration for the 2023-25 term during a ceremony at the county building in Wailuku. First-term council members Tom Cook, whose residency seat covers South Maui, and Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins, whose seat covers Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia, were welcomed after winning seats vacated by council members who entered the mayoral race.
mauinow.com
Maui County Council elects Kama as chair; 8 members await court decision on 9th seat
Saying that Maui County Council Member Tasha Kama has a broad base of support from the community and stalling on a decision to find a council leader would hurt the community, the council during its organizational meeting today voted unanimously to elect Kama as council chair. The vote of 8-0...
Uptick in shower chances due to year’s first cold front
HONOLULU (KHON2) – The tail end of a weak front is now approaching Kauai and its associated moisture will stall near Maui County on Wednesday. Increasing showers are expected mainly over windward and mountain areas. Northerly winds will be on the increase this evening and will give way to trade winds behind the front. Stable […]
mauinow.com
Mauians protest Turo taking Kahului Airport public parking; state drafting new restrictions
KAHULUI — Complaints are revving up this holiday season from Maui residents who can’t find spots at Kahului Airport public parking lot due to Turo vehicles. “Yes, parking is a hassle and, yes, I got a $40 ticket” for parking outside of a stall, said Maui pilot Kim Anderson. “Turo renters shouldn’t be able to park cars in the lot.”
mauinow.com
Maui Deputy directors named to Ag, Housing, Transportation, Environmental Management, Public Works and Finance
Mayor-elect Richard Bissen announced the appointments of the following individuals to deputy director posts:. Kauanoe Batangan, Deputy Director of Department of Transportation. Koa Hewahewa, Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture. Saumalu Mataafa, Deputy Director of Department of Housing & Human Concerns. Robert Schmidt, Deputy Director, Department of Environmental Management. Wendy Taomoto,...
mauinow.com
Maui Health Foundation raises $5.25M toward MMMC’s planned Clinical Decision Unit
Maui Health Foundation has raised $5.25 million for Maui Memorial Medical Center’s planned Clinical Decision Unit. More than 160 community members gathered at the historic Olowalu Plantation House on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, for Maui Health Foundation’s first-ever Holiday Celebration to raise funds for Maui Memorial Medical Center.
KITV.com
Mother of victim in officer-involved shooting on Maui reacts to body cam footage
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It was within a matter of seconds that his gun was drawn. A Maui police officer, responding to a call, shot and killed a 29-year-old Kahului man in the middle of a mental episode. The man's mother says her son had been in and out of...
mauinow.com
Maui County Farm Bureau announces its board members and officers
For the new two-year term, the Maui County Farm Bureau retained eight directors and elected two new directors including Ethan Romanchak and Theresa Thompson. Warren K. Watanabe is the executive director. The Board of Directors meet on the first Wednesday of each month. General membership meetings are held in March,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
GRAPHIC: Maui police release bodycam video from fatal Kahului officer-involved shooting
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 47 seconds. That’s how long Maui police say an officer was on scene before opening fire on a man who charged at him last week in Kahului. The man who was shot has been identified by his mother as 29-year-old Reynaldo Ricarde, of Kahului. The department...
mauinow.com
Maui police release body cam footage of officer involved shooting
*NOTE: This video and story contains graphic details and images. Update: (Jan. 3, 2023, 4 p.m.) Maui police released body camera footage Tuesday of a shooting last week in which an officer, responding to a suicidal man in Kahului, fatally shot the 29-year-old resident. Maui police have since identified the...
Man dead after advancing on officers with weapon
According to Maui police, there is an active police investigation in Kahului.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mother: Son fatally shot by Maui police officer suffered from mental health issues
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The corner of Pu’ukani Street and South Pu’unene Avenue in Kahului seemed back to normal on Friday with lots of traffic buzzing by. But in one home, Leodelfa Antallan is mourning the loss of her son. “I miss my son, he doesn’t deserve to die,”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
