ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lahaina, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hawaii Magazine

Mālama: Restoring Maui’s Olowalu Valley

Nestled on Mauna Kahālāwai on Maui is a hidden oasis. Native Hawaiian plants like the a‘ali‘i, a shrub with small green leaves and burgundy flowers, grow in a forest among naio, a false sandalwood, and alehe‘e, a tree with delicate and fragrant white flowers. Nearby, kalo (taro) sprout from a lo‘i (an irrigated terrace, especially for taro) alongside tubers of ‘uala (sweet potato). This is Kipuka Olowalu, a reserve committed to reviving the native ecosystems and biodiversity of Maui’s Olowalu Valley, which stretches from the mountains to the 1,000-acre reef below.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Former Judge Richard Bissen sworn in as Maui Mayor

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen took the oath of office on Monday afternoon from Judge Peter T. Cahill during a noon swearing in ceremony at the County Building. By his side was his wife Isabella Kaʻihikapulani, as well as family members, Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green and other dignitaries.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Standing room only at Maui County Council inauguration; former chair not participating

It was standing room only at this morning’s Maui County Council inauguration for the 2023-25 term during a ceremony at the county building in Wailuku. First-term council members Tom Cook, whose residency seat covers South Maui, and Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins, whose seat covers Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia, were welcomed after winning seats vacated by council members who entered the mayoral race.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Uptick in shower chances due to year’s first cold front

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The tail end of a weak front is now approaching Kauai and its associated moisture will stall near Maui County on Wednesday. Increasing showers are expected mainly over windward and mountain areas. Northerly winds will be on the increase this evening and will give way to trade winds behind the front. Stable […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Deputy directors named to Ag, Housing, Transportation, Environmental Management, Public Works and Finance

Mayor-elect Richard Bissen announced the appointments of the following individuals to deputy director posts:. Kauanoe Batangan, Deputy Director of Department of Transportation. Koa Hewahewa, Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture. Saumalu Mataafa, Deputy Director of Department of Housing & Human Concerns. Robert Schmidt, Deputy Director, Department of Environmental Management. Wendy Taomoto,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui County Farm Bureau announces its board members and officers

For the new two-year term, the Maui County Farm Bureau retained eight directors and elected two new directors including Ethan Romanchak and Theresa Thompson. Warren K. Watanabe is the executive director. The Board of Directors meet on the first Wednesday of each month. General membership meetings are held in March,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui police release body cam footage of officer involved shooting

*NOTE: This video and story contains graphic details and images. Update: (Jan. 3, 2023, 4 p.m.) Maui police released body camera footage Tuesday of a shooting last week in which an officer, responding to a suicidal man in Kahului, fatally shot the 29-year-old resident. Maui police have since identified the...
KAHULUI, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii

Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
MAKAWAO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy