New Orleans, LA

WATCH: Willie Fritz, Lincoln Riley talk Cotton Bowl matchup at NYD press conference

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

DALLAS ( WGNO ) — It was an early start on New Year’s Day for opposing head coaches Willie Fritz (Tulane) and Lincoln Riley (Southern Cal) on Sunday morning.

The coaches were front and center for media at the Cotton Bowl press conference just one day away before College Football Playoff Poll-ranked No. 16 Tulane (11-2) faces off with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and No. 10 USC at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Monday.

Kickoff is set for noon.

WGNO

WGNO

