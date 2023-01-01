Police investigate married couple’s suspicious deaths at Florida senior living community

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Mount Dora are investigating a pair of suspicious deaths at a senior living community, according to news reports .

The Mount Dora Police Department said officers were dispatched to Waterman Village Saturday after learning of suspicious activity in the area.

When they arrived at the scene, police found the bodies of an 83-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman. Mount Dora police said the two victims were a married couple.

The couple’s deaths are being investigated as a homicide. Police have not disclosed their cause of death or what led up to the incident.

“Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the forensics unit, the Mount Dora Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have responded to initiate a very methodical investigation of this suspicious death investigation,” Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson told WESH.

Gibson said officers will remain at the senior living facility for residents’ peace of mind.

“They have several security officers at the facility, they have several,” Gibson told WESH. “For the moment, the Mount Dora police will be there because we want everyone to feel comfortable and at ease as closely as we can make them feel at ease.”

Those with information on the case can call the Mount Dora Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 352-735-7130.

