ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

Police investigate married couple’s suspicious deaths at Florida senior living community

By Rachel Tucker, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iK0R9_0k0KVZli00

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Mount Dora are investigating a pair of suspicious deaths at a senior living community, according to news reports .

The Mount Dora Police Department said officers were dispatched to Waterman Village Saturday after learning of suspicious activity in the area.

St. Pete man riding tricycle killed by Publix semi-truck, police say

When they arrived at the scene, police found the bodies of an 83-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman. Mount Dora police said the two victims were a married couple.

The couple’s deaths are being investigated as a homicide. Police have not disclosed their cause of death or what led up to the incident.

“Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the forensics unit, the Mount Dora Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have responded to initiate a very methodical investigation of this suspicious death investigation,” Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson told WESH.

Gibson said officers will remain at the senior living facility for residents’ peace of mind.

“They have several security officers at the facility, they have several,” Gibson told WESH. “For the moment, the Mount Dora police will be there because we want everyone to feel comfortable and at ease as closely as we can make them feel at ease.”

Those with information on the case can call the Mount Dora Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 352-735-7130.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10NEWS

$10K reward offered after elderly couple found dead in Central Florida home

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A money reward is being offered for information in a homicide investigation surrounding an elderly couple found dead in their house over the weekend. Police in Central Florida say the elderly couple was found dead at their home which is in a senior living facility in Mount Dora. WESH reports an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife were found dead inside the apartment.
MOUNT DORA, FL
WFLA

Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Couple Found Slain at Senior Living Community in Florida

An octogenarian couple were found dead in their senior-living community on New Year’s Eve, police in Mount Dora, Florida, said. “This is a homicide investigation,” Police Chief Mike Gibson said Sunday. The victims were an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, both residents of Waterman Village, a retirement community that includes independent living homes and nursing facilities. Investigators did not identify the slain couple or provide a cause of death or motive. “There are things we just don’t want folks to know,” Gibson said Monday. “This is a fast-moving, fast-breaking investigation, and there are things we aren’t going to release.” Police did offer a $10,000 reward.Read it at WESH
MOUNT DORA, FL
First Coast News

Commuters were stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the SR 206 Crescent Beach Bascule Drawbridge were locked Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark is one of the drivers stuck on the bridge. "Nobody's going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

Florida baby born 1 minute into 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida hospital announced its first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital welcoming a beautiful baby girl who was born just a minute after the new year, at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. The labor and delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

129K+
Followers
27K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy