charlestondaily.net
A Girly Trip to Charleston – New Video by Sarah Kathleen
Shop with me in Charleston, SC and come with me to the Loveshackfancy store, afternoon tea, and so much more 🙂. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
crbjbizwire.com
Black Food Truck Festival Presents Battle of the Bands
The Black Food Truck Festival presents The Battle of the Bands at The Music Farm, located at 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC. Come sing, dance, and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul, and Pop. Tickets are on sale now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend event on Sunday, January 15.
charlestondaily.net
Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run – Sunday, January 8, 2023
When: Sunday, January 8, 2023 – 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Where: Stoney Field – 300 Fishburne St. Charleston, SC 29403. The free Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run and Family Festival will take place at Stoney Field from 2 to 6:00 pm with family yoga and lots of outdoor activities and games. Free hotdogs will be available for children while supplies last. The races will kick off with a Mascot Race at 4:30, followed by the Toddler Waddler and the 400-Meter Race around the track.
WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge High School
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. Fox Ridge Farm, located on campus at Ashley Ridge High School, offers students hands-on instruction in agricultural practices – and the farm includes livestock production. Nine cows decided to break free just before the holiday […]
wpde.com
CCU study suggests another option for Georgetown's inner harbor silting issue
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Turning the page on a new year, but the same old problem for those who enjoy and rely upon Georgetown's working waterfront. Since 2006, the inner harbor has operated mostly without dredging according to local officials. Because of this, research has shown the western portion of the harbor is only 1-2 feet deep.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
live5news.com
Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston Police Department is investigating his death, O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are...
Putting on a different uniform
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Patrol Officer Trevon Sanders has a daily duty to serve and protect his native North Charleston. “Honestly this moment right now, I know this is real I’m actually about to go back and play football,” said Ptl. Sanders. The former prep star at Garret Tech, Sanders worked […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Serious crash involving pedestrian closes East Bay St. near Reid St.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street Tuesday night. The department is investigating a crash involving a car and a person in a wheelchair, police say. Officers have closed East Bay Street between Reid and South Streets, according...
live5news.com
Pool company faces legal action after Live 5 News Investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a Live 5 News Investigation of a Lowcountry pool company, new legal and financial developments have come to light. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, served hundreds of customers by building what should have been their dream pools. A Dec. 5 story by Live 5 News revealed customers who had experienced large delays in installations, bad communication from the owners, dangerous hazards within installed equipment and large amounts of money still unpaid.
nomadlawyer.org
Charleston: 7 Best Places To Visit In Charleston, South Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Charleston South Carolina. The city of Charleston in South Carolina has a lot to offer visitors. From beautiful beaches to unique food to charming historic sights, there is something for everyone in this town. Whether you are visiting for a day or planning a vacation, it’s easy to make a trip to this southern gem.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies woman hit and killed in wheelchair on East Bay Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department said the driver of the vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair complied with officers. According to CPD, the driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time. On Tuesday, Jan...
live5news.com
Breeze Airways offering lower fares to ‘bucket list’ destinations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways is offering deals to travelers to 16 destinations from Charleston. The airline is offering flights starting at $39 one way for flights between Jan. 11 and Feb. 14. Destinations include New York, New Orleans and three cities in Florida. The full list of destinations...
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle to bring comedy tour to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedic icons are bringing the laughs to North Charleston later this month. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, who have been co-headlining a U.S. tour, added five new stops in the U.S. for early 2023 including Oklahoma City, Memphis, Birmingham, St. Louis, and North Charleston. Rock and Chappelle are set to […]
live5news.com
East Cooper Medical Center celebrates first baby born in new year
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An 8-pound, 12-ounce baby boy was the first newborn of 2023 at Mount Pleasant’s East Cooper Medical Center, hospital officials say. Everett Michael Ludeman arrived at 7:24 a.m. Sunday to his parents, Amber and Russell, and two older sisters, hospital spokesperson Valerie Burrow said.
live5news.com
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Dorchester Co.
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire in St. George early Tuesday morning. Dorchester County Fire Rescue Chief Tres Atkinson said crews responded to the 200 block of East George Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Photos of the home show fire damage to the roof of the...
abcnews4.com
Fire at Ladson Self Storage shuts down portion of Highway 78
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire at Ladson Self Storage Tuesday morning, fire officials say. Fire officials with C&B Fire Department said eight to ten units are on fire, and Highway 78 is shut down in the area for water supply.
Five concerts coming to South Carolina in 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It won’t be much longer before Charleston feels like spring again – and with spring in the Lowcountry comes myriad events from the Southeastern Wildlife Expo to the Flowertown Festival, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open. But one thing people are always looking forward to when […]
counton2.com
2022: A Weather Wrap!
As the new year begins, let’s take a look back at the significant weather events that happened in the lowcountry this past year!. 2022 started off with an ice event in January. The weekend of January 21st had low temperatures within the teens and wind chills below that! A cold air mass associated with an arctic high pressure moved into the Lowcountry ahead of a mid-level trough and upper-level jet. All of this combined with freezing temperatures produced some freezing rain and ice accumulation. Ice accumulations led to hazardous road conditions, including dangerous conditions on the Ravenel Bridge, where ice began to break off suspension cables after daybreak causing them to crash down on the bridge.
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Locked up
This photo sent in by a reader might be too hard to locate, but there are clues in here. We’ll offer a hint: It’s located in the middle of the state. What is it and where? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com.
