WBTV

Off-duty Gaston County police officer charged with murder

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 52 minutes ago. From food packaging, to the computers we work on, many of the plastics you touch every day...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man arrested in suspected DUI-involved crash that hurt 2 children in Rock Hill, authorities say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man from Rock Hill is facing felony charges after police say he caused a crash that left two children hurt last Friday. Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department responded to the crash on Ogden Road and found the suspect on the ground holding a toddler. The toddler was unresponsive at the time and was being treated by medical services; police said the child wasn’t restrained in a safety seat, and neither of them wore seat belts.
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

Accused Ranlo cop in hospital after fatal New Year’s Day shooting

RANLO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An off-duty Ranlo Police officer is still in the hospital after he shot a person who stabbed him on New Year’s Day, police say. The Gaston County District Attorney’s Office charged Ofc. Kwaku Agyapon with first-degree murder after a shooting on Burlington Avenue early Sunday morning.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man

The Catawba County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 54-year old Brian Clarence Byrum of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was cited for two probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. Byrum is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, January 9th.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Deputies Arrest Statesville Woman

Skye Mesha Amber Maloney, age 29 of Statesville, was taken into custody on December 29th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with simple assault and is no longer listed as an inmate in the Detention Center. Maloney has a court date scheduled for January 17th in Taylorsvile.
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Charged With Assault And Battery Of Unborn Child…Updated

Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, age 25 of Hickory, was arrested Tuesday by Hickory Police Officers. He was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and battery of an unborn child. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond in the Catawba County Jail. Witherspoon is scheduled to make a Newton court appearance on Wednesday, January 4th.
HICKORY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 1 killed in crash on Hwy 160 in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — One person has died following a car crash Tuesday in Fort Mill, the police department announced. A release from the Fort Mill Police Department said at 12:25 p.m. on January 3, officers with the Fort Mill Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on Highway 160 East/Tom Hall Street near Ashbrook Drive.
FORT MILL, SC
WFAE.org

Man released from Mecklenburg jail leaves in a stolen Escape

An SUV was stolen in uptown Charlotte last week from an unlikely place — in front of the jail and a block away from CMPD headquarters. Nyema Cropper was working Friday night as a bondsman. She parked her SUV around 11 p.m., locked the doors, and went into the jail to post a bond. Ten minutes later she said she returned and her vehicle was missing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Assault And Resisting Arrest Charges Filed Against Taylorsville Man

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year old Jonathan Stewart Lackey of Taylorsville on December 26th. He was charged with assault on a female, simple assault, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Lackey was released from custody under a $10,000 secured bond. His court appearance is scheduled for January 30th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day. According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte. A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Taken Into Custody

45-year old Cynthia Diane Hays of Taylorsville was taken into custody Monday evening by Taylorsville Police. She was charged with simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, second-degree trespass and shoplifting. She is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $6,613 with a court date scheduled for January 23rd.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

