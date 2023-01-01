Read full article on original website
Off-duty Gaston County police officer charged with murder
3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 52 minutes ago. From food packaging, to the computers we work on, many of the plastics you touch every day...
Man arrested in suspected DUI-involved crash that hurt 2 children in Rock Hill, authorities say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man from Rock Hill is facing felony charges after police say he caused a crash that left two children hurt last Friday. Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department responded to the crash on Ogden Road and found the suspect on the ground holding a toddler. The toddler was unresponsive at the time and was being treated by medical services; police said the child wasn’t restrained in a safety seat, and neither of them wore seat belts.
Accused Ranlo cop in hospital after fatal New Year’s Day shooting
RANLO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An off-duty Ranlo Police officer is still in the hospital after he shot a person who stabbed him on New Year’s Day, police say. The Gaston County District Attorney’s Office charged Ofc. Kwaku Agyapon with first-degree murder after a shooting on Burlington Avenue early Sunday morning.
Off-duty officer involved in deadly NC domestic dispute charged with murder
An off-duty officer who was involved in a deadly New Year's domestic dispute has been charged with murder by the Gaston County District Attorney's Office, Ranlo Police confirmed Sunday.
Catawba County Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man
The Catawba County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 54-year old Brian Clarence Byrum of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was cited for two probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. Byrum is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, January 9th.
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Statesville Woman
Skye Mesha Amber Maloney, age 29 of Statesville, was taken into custody on December 29th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with simple assault and is no longer listed as an inmate in the Detention Center. Maloney has a court date scheduled for January 17th in Taylorsvile.
Former CMPD leader calls for reflection as 2023 starts off with deadly shootings
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department began two homicide investigations and a death investigation of a child on the first day of the new year. There were 111 homicides in Charlotte during 2022, according to Channel 9. PAST COVERAGE:. The first tragedy happened just after midnight on Jan. 1...
Shelby dog breeder afraid of backyard after neighbor sets up gun range
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in Cleveland County have been at odds over a shooting range that opened near a dog breeding business. Leigh Blevins has 20 dogs on her property and some are reacting worse than others when the shooting begins. But it’s not just the fear her animals...
More victims speak out after suspect arrested for Facebook Marketplace scam in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two men are behind bars in Union County after scamming victims through Facebook Marketplace, the sheriff’s office tells Channel 9, and now more people are coming forward saying they’ve fallen victim to the scams. Police told Channel 9′s Dan Matics that the suspect...
Hickory Man Charged With Assault And Battery Of Unborn Child…Updated
Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, age 25 of Hickory, was arrested Tuesday by Hickory Police Officers. He was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and battery of an unborn child. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond in the Catawba County Jail. Witherspoon is scheduled to make a Newton court appearance on Wednesday, January 4th.
Off-duty officer charged with murder following domestic dispute in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An off-duty Ranlo police officer has been charged with first-degree murder following a domestic dispute early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Town of Ranlo. Officials say they responded to a call for service just before 2 a.m. on Burlington Avenue near...
Police: 1 killed in crash on Hwy 160 in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — One person has died following a car crash Tuesday in Fort Mill, the police department announced. A release from the Fort Mill Police Department said at 12:25 p.m. on January 3, officers with the Fort Mill Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on Highway 160 East/Tom Hall Street near Ashbrook Drive.
Man released from Mecklenburg jail leaves in a stolen Escape
An SUV was stolen in uptown Charlotte last week from an unlikely place — in front of the jail and a block away from CMPD headquarters. Nyema Cropper was working Friday night as a bondsman. She parked her SUV around 11 p.m., locked the doors, and went into the jail to post a bond. Ten minutes later she said she returned and her vehicle was missing.
Assault And Resisting Arrest Charges Filed Against Taylorsville Man
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year old Jonathan Stewart Lackey of Taylorsville on December 26th. He was charged with assault on a female, simple assault, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Lackey was released from custody under a $10,000 secured bond. His court appearance is scheduled for January 30th.
CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day. According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte. A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.
TIMELINE: 44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s been over 40 days since anyone has seen 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, for failure to report Madalina’s disappearance to law enforcement. The family lived in Cornelius. WBTV also learned...
Investigation underway after missing woman found dead in North Carolina
A death investigation is underway after a missing woman was found dead in Rutherford County.
Records sealed as search continues for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl
Dog breeder afraid of backyard after neighbor sets up gun range near property. A dog breeder in Cleveland County says she's afraid to go out into her own backyard after neighbors set up a shooting range near her property line. Damar Hamlin collapse sheds light on importance of CPR, AED...
Taylorsville Woman Taken Into Custody
45-year old Cynthia Diane Hays of Taylorsville was taken into custody Monday evening by Taylorsville Police. She was charged with simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, second-degree trespass and shoplifting. She is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $6,613 with a court date scheduled for January 23rd.
Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing packages in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Christopher Williams, a third-party delivery driver for Amazon, is accused of stealing more than 50 packages meant for customers, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Victims told investigators the packages contained items, such as holiday decorations, clothes and electronics. Silvio Valdes said he and...
