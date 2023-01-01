ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 1 hurt during New Year's Day shooting in Mattapan

 3 days ago

Police investigate deadly shooting in Mattapan 02:00

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV

MATTAPAN - The Boston Police Department spent New Year's Day investigating the area of 1601 Blue Hill Avenue after a shooting left a father of two dead. It happened following a New Year's Eve gathering. Now a family is in mourning to start 2023.

"Because this person was a member of my extended family I'm deeply shaken," said Reverend Kevin Peterson.

Peterson, the founder of the New Democracy Coalition, says the victim is 33-year-old Jymall Cox. Cox is his son's cousin.

"I had an opportunity to speak with the victim's mother about an hour ago and she can't believe her son is dead," said Rev. Peterson.

Police responded to the area of Blue Hill Ave. at about 5:56 a.m. on January 1, 2023. That's where they found Cox who was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9ZQf_0k0KVBpW00
Jymall Cox was shot and killed in Mattapan on New Year's Day Image credit: Reverend Kevin Peterson

"He leaves behind a young daughter and child who have to remember their father as murdered," said Peterson.

A second man was also shot and is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The Reverend tells WBZ the dispute appears to have started over a spilled drink. While he's been outspoken about the violence happening in the city in the past, he says something needs to change in 2023. "It's incredibly disappointing to begin the new year with violence and murder," Peterson said.

That's a sentiment that Mattapan resident Sheara Bryant agrees with. "This is getting very worse, this used to be a clean nice neighborhood," said Bryant.

She says the violence is out of hand. "I felt unsafe today," Bryant continued.

No arrests have been made in the case. Rev. Peterson says with witnesses and surveillance cameras in the area, he's hopeful the family will get justice. "We're hoping this can be a case that's easily solved," Peterson said.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

