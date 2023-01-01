"I'm really excited because, for the first time, we'll be able to bring in specifically women into phase one, who have been banded together out on the street and have not had a safe place to go where they could stay together as a group," said Steve Decker, CEO of Heading Home. "We'll be able to give them their own pod; they'll be able to stay together as their social group. It's unlike any other shelter program where people are forcibly separated because it's a congregate shelter."

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO