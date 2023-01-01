Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
Centene Charitable Foundation & Western Sky Community Care Donate $3M For Gateway Project In Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE — Centene Charitable Foundation and Western Sky Community Care have announced that they have committed funds of $3 million to the One Albuquerque Fund for “The Gateway” project. The Gateway focuses on key service gaps for the homeless including providing a new center for emergency overnight...
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Foundation Accepting Applications For Career Pathways Scholarships
Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Foundation is now accepting applications for their Career Pathways Scholarships. These awards are for individuals who have a specific career in mind and are committed to earning an associate’s degree or certification in any field or trade. They are available to high school students and adult learners with a high school diploma or GED/High School Equivalency (HSE).
lascruces.com
Service Clubs Doing Good in Their Communities
Service clubs in America began as social clubs or networking organizations in the early 1900s. The first was the Rotary Club of Chicago in 1905. Before long, various service clubs began appearing across the national, and eventually international, landscape and evolved into organizations devoted to community service rather than just social activities.
Federal team comes to help UNM Children’s Hospital amidst ‘tridemic’
“Everybody wants them, every health system across the country is applying for these teams because they are such a tremendous resource, and UNM hospital feels extremely grateful that this team is in place,” said UNMH Spokesperson Chris Ramirez.
ladailypost.com
County Open Participation Community Survey Begins Today
Los Alamos County, in partnership with its contractor National Research Center (NRC), began its biennial Community Survey in early December with a valid sample mailing to 2,500 randomly selected households throughout Los Alamos and White Rock. The Open Participation survey begins today, Jan. 2, allowing all Los Alamos County citizens...
Annual ABQ polar plunge fundraises for nonprofit that helps local families
PB and J Family Services helps families in need with programs like case management, parent education, and early childhood education.
ladailypost.com
2023 Community Seed Swap Feb. 4 At Unitarian Church
The 2023 Community Seed Swap is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos, 1738 N. Sage St. Bring only packets of seeds you wish to give away entirely. You may not get any back!;. Take only enough seeds you can use in one...
metalconstructionnews.com
A Community Gathering Place
The Westgate Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., is the first new public use facility built in more than 25 years in this area of the city. To ensure the new center met the community’s needs, the community was engaged in the design process, expressing a desire for a large, welcoming lobby, computer lab, large fitness room, game room, activity rooms and natural light.
KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
losalamosreporter.com
Happy New Year And Thank You From The Los Alamos Reporter
Happy New Year to Los Alamos Reporter readers in Los Alamos and beyond. Thank you for your support throughout 2022. The Los Alamos Reporter had 2.6 million views in the last year, which is certainly something to be proud of. Sharing this three-minute version of Auld Land Syne by the Choral Scholars of University College Dublin. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_6Vs8pADrQ&list=RDW_6Vs8pADrQ&index=1.
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Alex Vives At Aspen Copies
On the job in Los Alamos is Copy Clerk Alex Vives showing the store’s displays recently at 1907 Central Ave. Last year, the business, locally owned by Dawn and James Cline, celebrated its 25th anniversary. Aspen Copies is a full-service copy shop that offers design and print services for technical jobs and promotional pieces. It also offers a multitude of office supplies and journals. Additionally, Aspen Copies is a FedEx authorized ship center. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
pinonpost.com
MLG promises more extreme radical left policies at inauguration
On Sunday, far-left Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was sworn in for her second term as New Mexico governor at Santa Fe’s Lensic Performing Arts Center, promising more abortion up-to-birth policies, enviro-Marxism, and expanded social programs focused on “poverty” during a roughly 20-minute speech. After attending an...
KRQE News 13
Do you live in a happy state? Survey ranks ‘happiest’ states in the U.S.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Happiness means different things to people, which can be determined by a number of external factors such as outside activities, music, food, etc. WalletHub combined different factors to determine which states in America are the happiest. During the pandemic in 2020, most people can agree...
newmexicopbs.org
Venancio Aragon, Navajo Weaver
Beautiful bright colors, bold geometric designs Navajo weaver Venancio Aragon builds upon ancestral knowledge. This ¡COLORES! story is produced by Associate Producer Maliaq Kairaiuak, UNM Intern for Spring 2022. Maliaq is Yupik & Athabaskan and a student in UNM’s Film and Digital Media Arts department working towards a BFA.
ladailypost.com
Happy New Year 2023 Los Alamos!
At this start of a brand new year the Los Alamos Daily Post news team wishes our readers in Los Alamos and White Rock and around the globe all the very best in 2023. We also want to take this opportunity as we near our 11-year anniversary next month to express our gratitude to our loyal advertisers – thank you and we look forward to working with you in 2023! Courtesy image.
KRQE News 13
$1M proposed to buy land for homeless veteran center in Bernalillo County
See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/1m-proposed-to-buy-land-for-homeless-veteran-center-in-bernalillo-county/. $1M proposed to buy land for homeless veteran center …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/1m-proposed-to-buy-land-for-homeless-veteran-center-in-bernalillo-county/. New Mexico Department of Agriculture: Ag production …. New Mexico Department of Agriculture: Ag production up in the state. 9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/9th-annual-chile-drop-serves-as-an-introduction-to-2023/. Lincoln County officials find...
ladailypost.com
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 Inaugural Address And Celebration Scenes
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham receives the oath of office at a public celebration administered by retired New Mexico District Court Judge Wendy York this afternoon at the historic Lensic Theater in Santa Fe. Courtesy photo. From the Office of the Governor:. Gov. Lujan Grisham Sworn in For Second Term. Today,...
lascruces.com
Make Your Land of Enchantment Bucket List
The term “bucket list” is used as an informal way to describe a list of things a person wants to accomplish before kicking said bucket. I much prefer the Merriam-Webster definition as it seems to add a little more tact to the endeavor. It says a bucket list is “a list of things that one has not done before but wants to do before dying.”
Center aimed to help ABQ homeless inches closer to opening Phase One
"I'm really excited because, for the first time, we'll be able to bring in specifically women into phase one, who have been banded together out on the street and have not had a safe place to go where they could stay together as a group," said Steve Decker, CEO of Heading Home. "We'll be able to give them their own pod; they'll be able to stay together as their social group. It's unlike any other shelter program where people are forcibly separated because it's a congregate shelter."
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Chiropractic And Acupuncture Center Announce New Location At 557 Flats
Dr. Charles Lenz, DC and Dr. Aimee Price, DOM in front of their new office location on the lower level of the 557 Flats building off Oppenheimer. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos Chiropractic and Acupuncture Center News:. Happy New Year from Los Alamos Chiropractic and Acupuncture Center of Los Alamos!. We...
