Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Tri-City Herald
With Playoffs at Stake, Packers Face Huge Challenge vs. Lions’ Offense
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers just demolished the Minnesota Vikings’ high-octane attack. They’ll have to do it again – and perhaps play even better – against the Detroit Lions with a spot in the NFL playoffs on the line. The Lions enter...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys-Commanders Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Commanders have nothing to gain when they host the Cowboys at FedEx Field on Sunday, having already been eliminated from playoff contention. Dallas, which has already clinched a spot in the postseason, has an outside shot at moving up from the No. 5 seed in the NFC to the No. 1 seed. It would take a win and losses by the Eagles and 49ers for that to happen. The scenario may be unlikely, as Philadelphia and San Francisco are double-digit favorites against the Giants and Cardinals, respectively, but it’s certainly not out of the question.
Tri-City Herald
Packers Add Kickoff Weapon to Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers added a powerful kickoff leg to the practice squad – and perhaps the gameday roster – when they signed kicker Matt Ammendola on Tuesday. The Packers had elevated Ramiz Ahmed from the practice squad so he could kickoff against...
Tri-City Herald
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. Glenn told CNN on...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Show Outpouring of Support for Bills DB Damar Hamlin
The sports world stood still Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the field of play during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after it was announced that...
Tri-City Herald
Bruce Arians Weighs in on Buccaneers Coaching Situation
January 8th, 2019 is the day that Bruce Arians officially came out of retirement to resume his illustrious NFL coaching career, by signing a four-year contract to become the 12th head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his three years at the helm, Arians delivered in a big way....
Tri-City Herald
Lions Game Flexed to Sunday Night Football
The Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to play in front of a nationally televised audience in Week 18. With the Green Bay Packers also having the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth at Lambeau Field, the decision was made to put the Lions in primetime. “But, that’s not up...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Chase Cota, Wide Receiver, Oregon Ducks
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Tri-City Herald
Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs
First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18. Three playoff...
Tri-City Herald
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest on the Field: Health Status, Updates
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2, and he is currently in critical condition. Keep reading for updates about the athlete’s condition. What Is Damar Hamlin’s Injury Update?. The NFL star, 24, suffered from...
Tri-City Herald
Boomer Esiason Rips Patriots Mac Jones: ‘Douchiness!’
After a 23-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs. Mac Jones enjoyed one of his better performances, completing 20 out of 31 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. So why is Boomer Esiason criticizing Jones?. Remember when Jones...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Marcus Cushnie, Linebacker, Massachusetts Minutemen
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Todd Karpovich Sports Illustrated Baltimore Ravens News, Analysis and More. Many people from Baltimore still wear the scars of the Colts fleeing town more than three decades ago. They don’t need to have those...
Tri-City Herald
Walker Merrill Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee loses another playmaker to the transfer portal. Wide receiver Walker Merrill announced on Wednesday morning that he would leave Rock Top and search for a new home. Merrill caught eight passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 season. The Brentwood, Tennessee, native was in his second season with the program and was going to be a presence in fall camp with elder receivers on to the professional ranks.
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady Gives Generous Donation to Damar Hamlin’s Charity Toy Drive
During Monday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals faced off in a much-anticipated matchup. However, the game didn’t last that long as things shifted from fun and excitement to sadness and worry. The game was not even 30 minutes old when Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin came...
Tri-City Herald
Bills CB Taron Johnson Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?
The Buffalo Bills are looking for a signature late-season win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night at Paycor Stadium. But the Buffalo secondary has already suffered an early injury in a game where it'll need all the help it can get against an elite Bengals receiving corps. Bills cornerback...
Tri-City Herald
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
