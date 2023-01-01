The Commanders have nothing to gain when they host the Cowboys at FedEx Field on Sunday, having already been eliminated from playoff contention. Dallas, which has already clinched a spot in the postseason, has an outside shot at moving up from the No. 5 seed in the NFC to the No. 1 seed. It would take a win and losses by the Eagles and 49ers for that to happen. The scenario may be unlikely, as Philadelphia and San Francisco are double-digit favorites against the Giants and Cardinals, respectively, but it’s certainly not out of the question.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO