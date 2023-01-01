Read full article on original website
ABC News
Kardea Brown shares cake recipes from new cookbook
Renowned chef Kardea Brown recently shared with "GMA3" some of her favorite recipes for holiday desserts. Brown is currently the host of Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown" and is the author behind the brand new cookbook, "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with Over 100 Recipes."
10 healthy recipes to bookmark for 2023
Keep this list of recipes from Kroger handy for the next time you're feeling uninspired in the kitchen.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Woman shares genius hack to get entire oven clean in just five minutes
A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
EatingWell
Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Balanced Meals for Keeping Her Family Healthy
Ayesha Curry wears many hats. You may know her as an actress, cookbook author or cooking television personality. Or you may be familiar with her food and entertainment magazine Sweet July (which has recipes for everything from breakfast to drinks to dinner that we swoon over; it's published by our parent corporation, Dotdash Meredith). Not to mention, she's a mother of three and married to an NBA superstar. As if Curry didn't have enough on her schedule, she has partnered with MyFitnessPal to launch the 14-Day "Jumpstart Your Health" Challenge, which is focused on helping members keep up with their hydration, nutrition and physical activity goals in the new year.
2 Bone Broth Recipes You Should Make This Week For Inflammation
Who doesn’t love a good bowl of soup in the winter?! Luckily, soup can be as healthy as it is tasty–as long as it’s made with the right ingredients. Unfortunately, canned soups can take a serious toll on your health. But on the other hand, homemade varieties can pack in a ton of nutrients to keep your body thriving throughout this chilly season. And one of the best ingredients you can add to your soup is some homemade bone broth, which blows high-sodium, store-bought broths out of the water.
Advocate
Gay Adult Film Star Shawn Wolfe Dead at 35
Gay adult film star Shawn Wolfe has died of a reported drug overdose. The death of Wolfe, whose real name was Shawn Paul Bertrand, Jr., was revealed last week in a heartfelt Facebook post by his mother, Valerie Wellner. Bertrand was 35. “We are completely devastated at the overwhelming loss...
Yotam Ottolenghi’s last-minute recipes for the Christmas break
A festive “last minute” is not quite the same as a Monday night “last minute”. Agreed?! A festive last minute means that you’ve just been told that a few extra people are turning up for tomorrow’s feast. And one of them happens to be vegan, another is gluten-free and the other one’s just going to be very (very) hungry. Festive feasting is all about fending off last-minute curveballs such as this, so here are three dishes to help keep you covered.
This Two-ingredient Trader Joe’s Appetizer Will Be Your Go-to for This Year’s Dinner Party Scene
If you’re one of those people who puts things off until the very last minute, then you have likely experienced the appetizer mad dash before. You give yourself about five minutes in the grocery store to come up with something to bring to a dinner party and usually end up with chips and prepackaged dip transported in a plastic shopping bag.
People are ‘scared to look’ in their sinks after seeing disturbing cleaning hack
Many of us pride ourselves on keeping large parts of our home nice and tidy - chores such as running the hoover around and washing up come as second nature. But there are some parts of the house a lot of us do not pay as much attention to when it comes to cleaning.
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
KSAT 12
Bad Bunny changes lyrics to ‘Yonaguni,’ giving fans more time to start the new year off right
As the most streamed artist in the world, Bad Bunny fans eagerly waited to enter 2023 “bien cabrón” as the artist sang in his song,” Yonaguni.” However, some fans did not start on the right foot. Benito surprised fans with the change in lyrics through...
Mom Who’s Sick of Dinnerware Disappearing Comes Up With Genius System to Catch the Culprit
She’s completely over it.
Indie Romance Author Susan Meachen Accused of Faking Her Suicide
In September 2020, the online community of self-published romance writers was rocked by a Facebook post announcing that author Susan Meachen had died by suicide.To her readers and fellow authors, Meachen had seemed like another writer hustling to make it big in the grueling, potentially lucrative world of indie romance. The author of more than a dozen books with titles like His Wicked Way and My Crush, Meachen had amassed a small but loyal following online, where her fans discussed her works in a Facebook group.Complicating the news of Meachen’s purported death, Meachen’s family members blamed bullying from other romance...
Mic
75 cheap, clever gifts that are 10x more impressive than what you usually give
When it comes to gifting, it’s the thought that counts... but I’d be lying if I didn’t get a deep feeling of satisfaction when someone truly loves the thing I’ve picked out for them. Plus, coming up with clever, impressive gifts for your loved ones doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — so why not get them something they’ll really enjoy?
I Always Get Compliments On This Stylish Soap Dispenser — And It’s Only $13!
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order). Follow.
Recipes from Ronee: Arthur’s Cream Cheese and Pecan Pie
This recipe was given to me by my friend, Arthur Richard, one of the first people I met in New Orleans. He was not necessarily a cook or baker, but he was so proud that he could produce this for potlucks and friends’ dinners. ARTHUR’S CREAM CHEESE & PECAN PIE Preheat Oven: 375° Baking Time: […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Arthur’s Cream Cheese and Pecan Pie appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Hungry bugs
Child malnutrition around the world is not just a political problem to be solved, new basic research is showing us that we could do a better job with what we feed starving children. ...
