Cardinals Release Inactives vs. Falcons; Marco Wilson Out, Kelvin Beachum In

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals will be without corner Marco Wilson this week when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

The Arizona Cardinals have released their list of inactives in advance of their Week 17 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons:

Beachum's presence will be huge along the Cardinals' offensive line, while Wilson's absence in the secondary spells trouble for a team already missing Antonio Hamilton and Byron Murphy.

Before the practice week began for Arizona, it was revealed that Budda Baker (somehow) suffered a fractured shoulder last Sunday but managed to finish the game. He was shut down for the season.

In another twist to the week, Colt McCoy (who was cleared according to himself when he spoke with media on Wednesday) was still dealing with concussion symptoms and was ruled out on Friday, placing David Blough as Arizona's next starting quarterback.

Zach Allen and Antonio Hamilton were the only other players initially ruled out on Friday before DeAndre Hopkins was added to that list with a knee injury suffered during practice, as he was spotted walking off the field during the portion open to media.

Kelvin Beachum, Tanner Vallejo and Marco Wilson were the only three players listed as questionable.

On Saturday, the Cardinals announced the following moves:

- Signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the practice squad

– Elevated long snapper Hunter Bradley and safety Josh Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations

Kickoff is at 11:00 AM Arizona Time.

Game Preview: Can Cardinals Upset Falcons?

