Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety

As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. Glenn told CNN on...
Report: Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Updates Nephew’s Condition

CINCINNATI — Bills' safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly alive and on a ventilator at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. "Just talked with Damar Hamlin's uncle," WROC's Thad Brown tweeted. "He says Damar is on a ventilator. The goal now is to get him to breathe better. Family is doing well. 'He's still up there fighting.'"
‘Please Pray For Our Brother’: Damar Hamlin - Bills Injury Update

FRISCO - The NFL as "family'' can be an overblown cliche. But as it relates to fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it rings true. One central example: Bills star...

