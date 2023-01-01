Read full article on original website
EU offers China free vaccines as COVID-19 infections surge
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has offered free COVID-19 vaccines to China, the EU executive said on Tuesday, as infections there surged following Beijing’s relaxation of its “zero-COVID” policies. China has not responded to the offer yet, a spokesperson for the European Commission told journalists...
European Parliament to waive immunity of two MEPs in corruption case
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Parliament said on Monday it had begun a procedure to waive the immunity of two of its members after a request from Belgian judiciary investigating a European Union-Qatar corruption scandal. Two sources close to the investigation told Reuters the two MEPs were Belgian Marc...
Next party up as Bulgaria seeks new government
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria’s second largest party, the anti-graft We Continue the Change (PP), will seek support to form a minority government and end a prolonged political impasse, Prime Minister-designate Nikolay Denkov said on Tuesday. Denkov has seven days to decide whether to propose a government, although he...
Bulgaria will sign deal for access to Turkey’s LNG terminals, gas network
SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz will sign on Tuesday a long-term deal with Turkish state gas firm Botas for access to neighbouring Turkey’s terminals for liquefied natural gas and transit to its border, the Bulgarian government said. Bulgaria, which was almost fully dependent on Russian gas,...
Britain could join Amazon Fund to help Brazil control deforestation – UK minister
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Britain is considering joining the billion-dollar Amazon Fund reopened by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to finance sustainability in the rainforest, British environment minister Therese Coffey said. “It is something we are seriously looking at,” Coffey told Reuters on Monday in Brasilia, where she attended...
Finland appoints interim defence minister to cover parental leave
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland will appoint an interim defence minister on Thursday, its government said, after the serving minister announced he was taking two months off to look after his 6-month-old baby son. Defence minister Antti Kaikkonen, 48, became Finland’s first male minister to take parental leave when he...
Zelenskiy: Russia plans protracted drone campaign to ‘exhaust’ Ukraine
(Reuters) – Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to “exhaust” Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. “We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy.”
Israeli far-right minister visits contested Jerusalem holy site – media reports
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, on Tuesday visited the compound that houses the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, a flashpoint holy site sacred to both Jews and Muslims, Israeli media reported. The Ynet news website carried pictures of Ben-Gvir touring the site under heavy...
French manufacturing contraction not as deep as forecast in Dec – final PMI
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s manufacturing sector contracted less than first thought in December, a survey showed on Monday, even though inflationary pressures continued to weigh on the euro zone’s second-biggest economy. S&P Global’s final December purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 49.2 points, just below the...
Tanzania president lifts six-year ban on political rallies
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) – Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan lifted a ban on political rallies on Tuesday, six-and-a-half years after her predecessor John Magufuli imposed the measure which caused frequent run-ins between opposition leaders and police. Under the policy, which came into force in 2016, elected politicians...
Airbus interested in minority share in Atos’s Evidian – Les Echos
PARIS (Reuters) -Shares in French IT group Atos rallied on Monday, after newspaper Les Echos reported Airbus had started “exploratory talks” to take a minority share in the firm’s cybersecurity unit, citing unnamed sources. Airbus said in an emailed statement that it would not comment on speculation,...
S.Korea’s Yoon warns of ending military pact if North violates airspace again -Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday he will consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military pact if North Korea violates its airspace again, Yonhap news agency reported, citing his press secretary. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Brazil’s Lula says he received letter from China’s Xi on further cooperation
(Reuters) – Brazilian new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he had received a letter from Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressing a desire to increase cooperation between the two countries. “I received from China’s Vice President Wang Qishan a letter from President Xi Jinping expressing his...
Syria opposition uneasy after Turkish, Syrian defence ministers meet
BEIRUT/ANKARA (Reuters) – Syria’s political and armed opposition are urging their decade-long backer Turkey to reaffirm its support for their cause, after the highest-level talks in public between Ankara and the Damascus government since the Syrian war began in 2011. Turkey has provided steadfast support and a home...
Turkey announces cheaper mortgages for mid-income Turks
ANKARA (Reuters) – Mortgages with lower rates and longer maturities will be offered to middle income Turks looking to buy new housing, Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Wednesday. Nebati told a news conference the mortgage loans with amount up to 5 million lira ($266,823), will have up...
China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state media played down the severity on Tuesday of the COVID-19 wave surging over the country, with its scientists expected to give a briefing to the World Health Organization on the evolution of the virus later in the day. China’s abrupt U-turn on COVID...
Russia signals aid to Syria out of Turkey likely to continue – diplomats
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Russia has signaled to U.N. Security Council counterparts that it will likely allow humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to about 4 million people in northwestern Syria for six more months, diplomats said. Authorization by the 15-member council is needed because Syrian authorities did not agree...
European shares gain for third day as France inflation slows
(Reuters) – European shares extended gains on Wednesday as a lower inflation reading from France boosted sentiment, while investors awaited euro zone business activity data and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0808 GMT, while France’s CAC 40 added...
Egypt private sector activity continues to shrink in December -PMI
CAIRO (Reuters) – Activity in Egypt’s non-oil private sector contracted in December for the 25th straight month as inflation, a weaker currency and continued import controls dampened business, a survey showed on Wednesday. The S&P Global Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 47.2 in December from 45.4...
Asian stocks in 2022 suffer biggest foreign outflows since 2008 global crisis
(Reuters) – Foreign investors withdrew more money from emerging Asian equities in 2022 than they had done in any year since the global financial crisis in 2008, as rising U.S. interest rates pulled funds towards dollar assets. Data from stock exchanges in Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia...
