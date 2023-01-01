ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Andre Roberson Practicing With Oklahoma City Blue

Andre Roberson, a former Thunder standout, is apparently working out with the Blue, Oklahoma City’s G League affiliate, according to a team spokesperson, per Rylan Stiles. Roberson spent six years with the Thunder and was once widely considered one of the NBA’s very best perimeter defenders due to his unique combination of strength, athleticism and instinct. He often guarded some of the best scorers in the league such as LeBron James, Klay Thompson, and Kawhi Leonard.
Hornets’ Comeback Attempt Falls Short vs Lakers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Charlotte Hornets 121-115 Monday night to ring in the new year and split the season series. From the opening tip, the Lakers had control of this one. They began the game on a 14-5 run forcing Steve Clifford to burn a timeout just five minutes in. LaMelo Ball got off to a cold start, hitting just 2/8 shots (1/4 3FG) in the first half. The main offense for the Hornets? Mason Plumlee, believe it or not. He led the bugs with 13 points and eight rebounds in the early going.
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.

