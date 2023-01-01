Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Joyner announces return to Gamecocks
Fort Dorchester alum Dakereon Joyner says he’s coming back to Columbia for his final year of eligibility. He told News 2 Sports the impending birth of his daughter was the deciding factor.
Head football coach Adams departs from Woodruff
Woodruff's Head Football Coach Bradley Adams told 7NEWS he is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities.
Family-run golf course closes in Waterloo
The Rolling S Golf Club closed Saturday. The family-owned course was first established in 1961. A sign outside the course said it was closed due to the "current economic environment."
A refresher on Clemson's 2023 football schedule
Clemson is just a few days into the offseason, but it’s never too early to look ahead to next season. In fact, the majority of Clemson’s 2023 schedule has been finalized – and has been for a (...)
live5news.com
CofC breaks into AP Top 25 at #23
CHARLESTON, S.C. – After a 20-year absence, the College of Charleston men’s basketball team is ranked in AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll coming in at No. 23. The Cougars received 116 votes after lurking the receiving votes column for most of the young season. Charleston’s...
Putting on a different uniform
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Patrol Officer Trevon Sanders has a daily duty to serve and protect his native North Charleston. “Honestly this moment right now, I know this is real I’m actually about to go back and play football,” said Ptl. Sanders. The former prep star at Garret Tech, Sanders worked […]
kiss951.com
Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
WYFF4.com
Woodruff High School football head coach resigns
WOODRUFF, S.C. — Woodruff High School's football head coach Bradley Adams has resigned, Adams confirmed to WYFF News 4's Julia Morris on Tuesday. Adams is stepping down to pursue another coaching opportunity. Adams took over as Woodruff's head coach in 2018. Last season, the Wolverines went 6-6.
live5news.com
Funeral arrangements set for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor will be laid to rest Sunday in Mount Pleasant, according to his obituary. Aylor, 41, was found dead in his Charleston home on Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The cause and manner of death was not immediately clear.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives honest thoughts on Tennessee’s win over Clemson
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt appeared on “On the Beat” with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss last week’s College Football games, including UT’s win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Griffith asked Pruitt about his thoughts on Tennessee’s...
Senior TE on dropped pass: ‘That’ll stick with me the rest of my life’
Not a lot went right in Clemson's heartbreaking 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the 2022 Orange Bowl on Friday night. With a host of special teams mistakes including three missed field goals and a failed (...)
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle to bring comedy tour to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedic icons are bringing the laughs to North Charleston later this month. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, who have been co-headlining a U.S. tour, added five new stops in the U.S. for early 2023 including Oklahoma City, Memphis, Birmingham, St. Louis, and North Charleston. Rock and Chappelle are set to […]
2 people rescued from flood waters in Greenville
Official said two people were rescued from flood waters Wednesday morning in Greenville.
New changes to how customers pay in Greenville
There are some changes in the City of Greenville this New Year.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Portions of the Lowcountry under tornado watch
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in the Lowcountry Wednesday morning. Beaufort, Colleton and Dorchester Counties are under a tornado watch until 2 p.m. Wednesday. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes. Because of the watch, a first alert weather day...
live5news.com
Two comedy icons coming to North Charleston Coliseum
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two comedy legends are bringing a joint show to the North Charleston Coliseum later this month. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing their talents to North Charleston on Jan. 27. Rock’s career as a comedian and actor has spanned more than three decades. His...
live5news.com
Tornado watches expire across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The last remaining tornado watch Wednesday afternoon involving a Lowcountry county has been lifted. The National Weather Service canceled the watch for Georgetown County before 3 p.m. The watch had been extended earlier in the day until 4 p.m. before the cancellation. Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton...
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Property in South Carolina
Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
Upstate restaurant closes doors after 15 years
A Greenville restaurant has closed its door after 15 years of serving the community.
