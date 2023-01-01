ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

live5news.com

CofC breaks into AP Top 25 at #23

CHARLESTON, S.C. – After a 20-year absence, the College of Charleston men’s basketball team is ranked in AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll coming in at No. 23. The Cougars received 116 votes after lurking the receiving votes column for most of the young season. Charleston’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Putting on a different uniform

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Patrol Officer Trevon Sanders has a daily duty to serve and protect his native North Charleston. “Honestly this moment right now, I know this is real I’m actually about to go back and play football,” said Ptl. Sanders. The former prep star at Garret Tech, Sanders worked […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Woodruff High School football head coach resigns

WOODRUFF, S.C. — Woodruff High School's football head coach Bradley Adams has resigned, Adams confirmed to WYFF News 4's Julia Morris on Tuesday. Adams is stepping down to pursue another coaching opportunity. Adams took over as Woodruff's head coach in 2018. Last season, the Wolverines went 6-6.
WOODRUFF, SC
live5news.com

Funeral arrangements set for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor will be laid to rest Sunday in Mount Pleasant, according to his obituary. Aylor, 41, was found dead in his Charleston home on Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The cause and manner of death was not immediately clear.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Portions of the Lowcountry under tornado watch

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in the Lowcountry Wednesday morning. Beaufort, Colleton and Dorchester Counties are under a tornado watch until 2 p.m. Wednesday. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes. Because of the watch, a first alert weather day...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Two comedy icons coming to North Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two comedy legends are bringing a joint show to the North Charleston Coliseum later this month. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing their talents to North Charleston on Jan. 27. Rock’s career as a comedian and actor has spanned more than three decades. His...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Tornado watches expire across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The last remaining tornado watch Wednesday afternoon involving a Lowcountry county has been lifted. The National Weather Service canceled the watch for Georgetown County before 3 p.m. The watch had been extended earlier in the day until 4 p.m. before the cancellation. Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Property in South Carolina

Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
CHARLESTON, SC

