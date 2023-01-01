Draymond Green was puffing out his chest this week like a different No. 23. The Golden State Warriors star Green had an interesting way of announcing on Wednesday that his podcast for The Volume was officially back. Green channeled Michael Jordan’s iconic press release that M.J. used in 1995 to announce his return to the... The post Draymond Green does poorly-received Michael Jordan impression appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO