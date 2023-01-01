Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta, GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Tri-City Herald
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest on the Field: Health Status, Updates
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2, and he is currently in critical condition. Keep reading for updates about the athlete’s condition. What Is Damar Hamlin’s Injury Update?. The NFL star, 24, suffered from...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Tri-City Herald
Cody Barton in new Seahawks role Sunday. But should he, NFL be playing after Damar Hamlin?
Cody Barton is preparing for his larger role in the middle of the Seahawks’ defense this weekend. The agent for Seattle’s linebacker and many other NFL players wonders if Barton and his team should be playing this weekend, believing the league should take a pause. Damar Hamilin going...
Tri-City Herald
Georgia football injury update: Darnell Washington status for CFP game
Georgia watched as one of its top offensive stars went down with an injury last time out, but things appear to be progressing well for Darnell Washington. The star Bulldogs tight end was forced out of the team’s win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal with a lower body injury.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Show Outpouring of Support for Bills DB Damar Hamlin
The sports world stood still Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the field of play during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after it was announced that...
Tri-City Herald
‘Please Pray For Our Brother’: Damar Hamlin - Bills Injury Update
FRISCO - The NFL as "family'' can be an overblown cliche. But as it relates to fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it rings true. One central example: Bills star...
Tri-City Herald
Florida State makes cut for trio of elite 2024 prospects
The calendar just flipped to the New Year a couple of days ago but Florida State already holds one of the top 2024 recruiting classes in the country. The Seminoles have eight verbal commitments - five-star running back Kam Davis, four-star defensive back Jordan Pride, four-star wide receiver Camdon Frier, four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, four-star defensive back CJ Heard, three-star defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn, three-star defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg, and kicker Jake Weinberg - which ranks as the No. 4 haul in the nation accoridng to 247Sports.
Pirates trade RHP Wilson to Brewers for cash
The Pirates have traded right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson to the Milwaukee Brewers in return for cash considerations. Wilson was designated for assignment after the Pirates signed left-handed pitcher Jarlin Garica.
Tri-City Herald
Ravens Sign Long-Term Lease to Stay in Baltimore
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Many people from Baltimore still wear the scars of the Colts fleeing town almost four decades ago.'. They don't need to have those same fears with the Ravens, who recently signed a new 15-year lease at M&T Bank Stadium. The deal was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works, according to to WBAL.
Tri-City Herald
College football games today: Bowl schedule on TV for Monday
College football bowl season is nearing its end with the final four games set to kick off today, the last postseason matchups before the national championship. That schedule includes the Granddaddy of 'Em All as the annual Rose Bowl Game gets underway between Penn State and Utah in a traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup live from Pasadena.
Tri-City Herald
Hornets’ Comeback Attempt Falls Short vs Lakers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Charlotte Hornets 121-115 Monday night to ring in the new year and split the season series. From the opening tip, the Lakers had control of this one. They began the game on a 14-5 run forcing Steve Clifford to burn a timeout just five minutes in. LaMelo Ball got off to a cold start, hitting just 2/8 shots (1/4 3FG) in the first half. The main offense for the Hornets? Mason Plumlee, believe it or not. He led the bugs with 13 points and eight rebounds in the early going.
Tri-City Herald
Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Lakers
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS...
Comments / 0