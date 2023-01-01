Read full article on original website
Brazil posts record trade surplus of $62.3 billion in 2022
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil posted a $62.3 billion trade surplus in 2022, official data showed on Monday, a record in the series started in 1989. In December, the trade surplus was $4.8 billion, said the Development, Industry, Trade and Services ministry. That exceeded the $3 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll with economists.
China promises more medicines in rural areas amid COVID surge
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s cabinet said it will step up medicine distribution and meet the demand from medical institutions, nursing homes and rural areas, state media reported on Wednesday, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. China will also ensure ample supply of commodities on the market with stable...
EU offers China free vaccines as COVID-19 infections surge
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has offered free COVID-19 vaccines to China, the EU executive said on Tuesday, as infections there surged following Beijing’s relaxation of its “zero-COVID” policies. China has not responded to the offer yet, a spokesperson for the European Commission told journalists...
China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state media played down the severity on Tuesday of the COVID-19 wave surging over the country, with its scientists expected to give a briefing to the World Health Organization on the evolution of the virus later in the day. China’s abrupt U-turn on COVID...
UAE non-oil private sector growth eases further in December -PMI
DUBAI (Reuters) – Growth in the non-oil private sector in the United Arab Emirates slowed for a second consecutive month in December, while output growth slid to a 15-month low, a survey showed on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 54.2 in...
Kashkari sees Fed’s target interest rate peaking at 5.4%
(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve should continue hiking interest rates at its next few meetings at a minimum until it is sure that inflation has peaked, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday, as he set out his own forecast that the policy rate should initially pause at 5.4%.
Brazil’s Lula says he received letter from China’s Xi on further cooperation
(Reuters) – Brazilian new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he had received a letter from Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressing a desire to increase cooperation between the two countries. “I received from China’s Vice President Wang Qishan a letter from President Xi Jinping expressing his...
Japan Dec factory activity posts sharpest fall in more than 2 years -PMI
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese factory activity fell in December at the sharpest pace in 26 months, a business survey showed on Wednesday, with companies seeing further declines amid a global economic slowdown. The au Jibun Bank Japan manufacturing purchasing managers’ index edged down to a seasonally adjusted 48.9 in...
Fed meeting minutes may point to rate-hike endgame, new debate phase
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve ended 2022 with a firm promise at its December policy meeting that interest rates would continue rising this year, but at a slower pace and perhaps only by another three-quarters of a percentage point. That session’s readout, due to be released at 2...
Morning Bid: Wakey wakey!
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Alun John. The first Fed meeting minutes release of the year is due later, along with manufacturing data and job openings numbers – a fairly chunky package of risk events to wake investors up from any post-Christmas or New Year’s Day torpor.
Russia signals aid to Syria out of Turkey likely to continue – diplomats
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Russia has signaled to U.N. Security Council counterparts that it will likely allow humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to about 4 million people in northwestern Syria for six more months, diplomats said. Authorization by the 15-member council is needed because Syrian authorities did not agree...
South Korea, U.S. eye exercises using nuclear assets, Yoon says -newspaper
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea and the United States are discussing possible joint planning and exercises using U.S. nuclear assets in the face of North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a newspaper interview. The Chosun Ilbo newspaper quoted Yoon as...
Egypt private sector activity continues to shrink in December -PMI
CAIRO (Reuters) – Activity in Egypt’s non-oil private sector contracted in December for the 25th straight month as inflation, a weaker currency and continued import controls dampened business, a survey showed on Wednesday. The S&P Global Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 47.2 in December from 45.4...
Israeli foreign minister sees Abraham Accords summit in Morocco in March
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday he planned to attend a summit in March with counterparts from Arab countries that have drawn closer to Israel following a U.S.-sponsored diplomatic drive in 2020. Cohen, who took office last week as part of Prime Minister Benjamin...
European shares gain for third day as France inflation slows
(Reuters) – European shares extended gains on Wednesday as a lower inflation reading from France boosted sentiment, while investors awaited euro zone business activity data and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0808 GMT, while France’s CAC 40 added...
Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a COVID test -QNA
DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar will from Tuesday require travelers arriving from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, Qatar’s state news agency QNA said on Monday. The testing requirement is imposed on all travelers regardless of vaccination status, the agency added.
Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound
DUBAI (Reuters) – Dubai has suspended a tax of 30% on alcohol and dropped a licence fee previously needed to buy alcohol in the commercial and tourism hub, two major retailers said on social media. The move is expected to further boost the appeal of Dubai to tourists and...
Turkish 2022 trade deficit leaps 138% to $110.2 billion -ministry
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The Turkish trade deficit widened 138.4% from the previous year to $110.19 billion in 2022, the Trade Ministry said on Monday, with exports rising 12.9% to $254.2 billion and imports jumping 34.3% to $364.4 billion. In December, the trade deficit widened 52% from a year earlier...
Zelenskiy: Russia plans protracted drone campaign to ‘exhaust’ Ukraine
(Reuters) – Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to “exhaust” Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. “We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy.”
CARMAT says its Aeson artificial heart product will form part of French clinical study
PARIS (Reuters) – French healthcare and medical technology company CARMAT said on Wednesday that its Aeson artificial heart product would be implemented within the framework of a clinical study in France known as ‘EFICAS’. “EFICAS is the largest study undertaken by CARMAT at this stage, and I...
