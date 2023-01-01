Cambridge, Mass. man killed in rollover crash in Rhode Island, police say

RICHMOND, Rhode Island — A Cambridge, Massachusetts man was killed in a rollover crash in Rhode Island on Saturday, state police said.

Eric S. Qualey, 43, died following the 11:47 a.m. crash on Route 95 north, just south of Kingstown Road in Richmond, state police said.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle, driven by Qualey, began traveling erratically and veered off the left side of the roadway, striking a barrier, state police said.

The vehicle then veered to the right, crossing all lanes and left the right side of the highway, striking the guard rail end, causing the vehicle to roll over, state police said.

Qualey was taken to Kent County Hospital, where he died from his injuries, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

