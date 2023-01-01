ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Cambridge, Mass. man killed in rollover crash in Rhode Island, police say

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4KmT_0k0KTtIY00

RICHMOND, Rhode Island — A Cambridge, Massachusetts man was killed in a rollover crash in Rhode Island on Saturday, state police said.

Eric S. Qualey, 43, died following the 11:47 a.m. crash on Route 95 north, just south of Kingstown Road in Richmond, state police said.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle, driven by Qualey, began traveling erratically and veered off the left side of the roadway, striking a barrier, state police said.

The vehicle then veered to the right, crossing all lanes and left the right side of the highway, striking the guard rail end, causing the vehicle to roll over, state police said.

Qualey was taken to Kent County Hospital, where he died from his injuries, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
NATICK, MA
MassLive.com

15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam

With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
ATTLEBORO, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January. 
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Car Crashes Into Boston Barbershop

A car slammed into a barbershop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Monday night. Photos from the scene showed damage to the 34 Barbershop on Washington Street with some bricks and other debris strewn on the sidewalk. ​Initial information was extremely limited, but Boston police confirmed there was a report of a...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 37, shot in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News

Man stabbed outside Market Basket during parking space argument

A man was stabbed in a Market Basket parking lot Monday over an argument about a parking space, Chelsea police say. According to Chelsea Police Chief Kieth Houghton, the stabbing victim was transported to Mass General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Before he was transported to the hospital,...
CHELSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
141K+
Followers
150K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy