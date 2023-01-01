Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
Utility Services Assistance Available Locally Through the Knox County Health Department
Utility services assistance is available with the Knox County Health Department through their Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), says Director of Wellness Erin Olson:. “LIHEAP is the energy assistance program that not only serves Ameren customers, but we also serve West Central FS if you have propane, Spoon River Electric...
ourquadcities.com
Deadline is Jan. 31 for CDBG application
Applicants hoping to secure a 2023 Community Development Block Grant through the City of Moline have until Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, to submit an application, according to a news release. Community Development Block Grants, or CDBG, are federal funds targeted toward community development in areas such as infrastructure, economic development,...
Case New Holland: ‘Last, best & final offer’ to strikers
After eight months on the picket lines, the end of the strike may be in sight for members of UAW Locals 180 and 807 in their strike against Case New Holland Industrial in Burlington. According to a press release from the United Auto Workers’ website, CNHI has presented “an upgraded last, best and final offer. […]
iheart.com
Five Iowa Food Organizations Get Wellmark Foundation MATCH Grants
(Undated) -- Five Iowa food organizations will receive grants from The Wellmark Foundation. The Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants will go toward ending food insecurity across the state. The more than $310,000 will be split between the five Iowa groups and two others in South Dakota. City of...
KWQC
Restaurant owner reeling after service main break
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One restaurant owner in the Village of East Davenport is rolling up her sleeves for the massive cleanup ahead after a water line break. Monday night a fire service line burst, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the Village of East Davenport to flood. “It’s been...
weareiowa.com
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
KWQC
6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Six of Scott County’s forty-five animal facilities had non-compliant inspection reports in 2022. Those include Amber’s Mutt Cutz, Posh Pet Resorts, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, and Pampered Pets Salon and Spa. PetSmart and Teske’s Pet and Garden Center were initially found non-compliant in their 2022 annual inspection but later reinspected and found compliant.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Davenport (Iowa)
Nicknamed the Quad Cities, the area in and around Davenport is filled with marvels of past and modern-day engineering. Davenport and Bettendorf in Iowa, along with Rock Island and Moline in Illinois, are four cities jointly packed together along the Mississippi River. Davenport is the economic and cultural capital of...
Deputies take I-PLEDGE to enforce tobacco laws
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has taken the I-PLEDGE to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of minors in Scott County. The program is a collaboration with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) to educate local retailers and enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor product laws. Since its inception […]
KCRG.com
Camp Courageous gives away unique prize capping off 50th anniversary celebration
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2022, Camp Courageous raffled off a 1971 VW Bus. Charlie Becker, long-time director of Camp Courageous, obtained the ‘71 VW Bus from a friend of his son who lived in San Diego, CA. They used it every day to commute to and from work. The vehicle was trailered in San Diego and brought to Iowa for the giveaway.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island Police Department deactivates Facebook page
UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department’s Facebook page has returned. EARLIER UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department has shut down its Facebook page. Chief Richard Landi says the city deactivated the page and that work is being done to upgrade and improve the page. Landi says it should be...
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa
When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
Rock Island’s Campaign For Excellence Helps Local Students
The Campaign for Excellence is an annual campaign that involves both individual and business donors which provide financial support to a wide variety of worthwhile activities and programs throughout the entire school district. Grants are made available and awarded for the benefit all of District 41’s schools, classrooms, teams, and...
Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice
A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
KWQC
Local Kia and Hyundai owners frustrated with targeted vehicle theft
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Kia and Hyundai car thefts are up nationwide and in the Quad Cities. The car brands are being targeted after TikTok videos circulated showing prospective thieves how to steal the turn-key ignition styles using a USB cord. Tyler Roberson of Davenport said his car is an...
KBUR
Uncooperative gunshot victim treated at SEIRMC emergency room
Burlington, IA- Burlington police say a man arrived at the emergency room at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound and refused to tell police what happened. According to a news release, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center staff contacted DESCOM at 11:41 AM Monday to report a 62-year-old...
KWQC
Missing Grandview man found dead, deputies say
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A missing Grandview man was found dead Monday in his truck in the Mississippi River, according to deputies. According to Louisa County deputies, a silver pickup was found around 9:45 a.m. Monday on sonar south of the Toolesboro landing, in the Mississippi River near the mouth of the Iowa River.
KCJJ
Shelter House resident accused of fighting three Iowa City officers
A Shelter House resident was taken into custody Friday night after getting involved in an altercation with Iowa City officers. The incident occurred at approximately 9:50 at the Emergency Shelter on Southgate Avenue. Officers were responding to a call when 33-year-old Jerry Dale allegedly became argumentative and stepped in the officers’ way. He then reportedly began to fight the three officers on scene, resulting in him being physically restrained and detained.
KCJJ
Victim of North Liberty mobile home fire named
The victim of a North Liberty mobile home fire has been identified. The Gazette reports that 44-year-old Stuart Netolicky was found dead December 27th after crews were called to a fire at 95 Gulf View Court. The fire was just inside the front door, and after it was extinguished, they found the man and his three dogs inside.
QuadCities.com
