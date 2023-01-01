ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

saturdaytradition.com

Daniel Edwards, former Illinois WR, announces transfer destination

Former Illinois wide receiver Daniel Edwards announced Monday evening that he would be transferring to Western Kentucky University. Edwards announced that he would be entering the portal on Nov. 29. He will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining for the Hilltoppers. Edwards is a former 3-star prospect in the Class...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl

Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois women on verge of first AP ranking since 2000

That’s one way to start 2023. One day after picking up its first win over a ranked opponent since 2019, Illinois women’s basketball nearly entered the AP Top 25 for the first time since just after the turn of the century, checking in right outside the poll with the most votes of any team not in the top 25.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Sioux City Journal

Illinois women stun 12th-ranked Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Watching tape of the Illinois women's basketball team last week, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder could tell the Fighting Illini were improved. Sunday, the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes received an up-close view of just how much improvement Illinois has made. Genesis Bryant scored a career-high 24 points and first-year coach...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Snowbird Open brings out the golfers

PEORIA (25 News Now) - For others in Central Illinois, they started off the new year on the green Tee-ing off at Bloomington’s Highland Park Course. Golfers of all ages fought through the fog working to score birdies and holes in one. Each person who wanted to play just...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois

(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Battery charging system causes Champaign fire on Friday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire on Friday. Crews extinguished the fire quickly on the 600 block of S. Victor St. around 5 p.m. The fire department said the cause of this fire is accidental and was attributed to a battery charging system. No injuries were reported.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign police respond to overnight shooting, third incident since new year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a shooting early Tuesday morning which left one person with a life-threatening gunshot injury. Champaign Police responded just before 2 a.m. to an argument near the corner of Walingford and Neil St. between neighbors that escalated to one neighbor, a 40-year-old man, being shot in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I Police responded to campus robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police responded to a robbery on campus. Police said a man reported that he was walking near the C-9 parking lot on E. Chalmers St. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when he noticed two groups of men arguing with each other. One of the men mistakenly thought […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
animalpetitions.org

Five Dogs Reportedly Left Outside in -16 Degree Temps Deserve Justice

Target: Scott Rueter, States Attorney, Macon County, Illinois. Goal: Seek maximum punishment for couple accused of leaving dogs outside in below zero temperatures. Five dogs were apparently found freezing to death outside a home in Decatur, Illinois. Thanks to concerned neighbors, authorities were notified of the situation. When sheriff’s office...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

One person dead in Danville fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said one person is dead following a fire on Friday night. Crews received a report of heavy black smoke coming from a building on the 800 block of N. Vermilion St. When crews arrived on the scene, they began extinguishing the fire. The fire department said […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies 72-year-old man in deadly Danville fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a house fire in Danville on Friday. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said 72-year-old Bernard Baker of Danville was found inside the structure at the time of the fire at the 800 block of N. Vermilion St. The fire extended into […]
DANVILLE, IL

