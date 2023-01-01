This has already been a breakthrough and historic season for TCU football. The Horned Frogs knocked off Michigan in epic fashion in the College Football Playoff semifinal and now are set to face Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs for a shot at the program's first national title since 1938. In quarterback Max Duggan’s press conference on Tuesday, the star quarterback paid tribute to the great Horned Frogs teams of the past.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO