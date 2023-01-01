ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

LeBron James Has Rollercoaster of Emotions During Ohio State Loss

By Jayden Armant
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wmlS_0k0KTWBx00

As an athlete from Akron, Ohio, LeBron James is a vocal fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

James cheered on the Buckeyes in their game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the college football national semifinals.

James, who won championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, showed love for quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Both have been outstanding this season for Ohio State and continued to stake their claims in this game as well. Stroud, a Heisman Trophy finalist, had 348 passing yards with four touchdowns. Harrison finished the game with five receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Harrison got injured in the second half, leaving him sidelined for the rest of the game.

Georgia scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead. Ohio State countered with a drive to get into field goal range. They had a chance to win on a go-ahead field goal but kicker Noah Ruggles missed it wide left. James had a strong reaction to missing the championship on that play.

Regardless, Ohio State had an exceptional performance. Ruggles was kicking a 50-yard field goal, which is challenging for collegiate players to make. Ohio State had an amazing season that even Bulldogs fans tipped their hats to.

Georgia plays TCU, who defeated Michigan in the other semifinal, in the championship Jan. 9.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Comments / 7

M Enduro
3d ago

why wasn't the game on regular TV. Ohio State sold us locals out!!! I burned all my t shirts and hat's. I will Never support that team again.

Reply
2
 

InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
Comments / 0

Community Policy