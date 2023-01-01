Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
ComicBook
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
ComicBook
Video Game Release Dates 2023 Calendar
While 2022 proved to be a very good year for the video game industry, a whole lot of highly-anticipated titles got delayed into 2023. Some of the biggest franchises in gaming have new titles set to debut in 2023, including Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, The Legend of Zelda, and more. Whether you're a fan of PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PC, there's a lot to look forward to! ComicBook.com's 2023 release date calendar features all of the biggest games that we currently know about, breaking releases down by their specific month.
webnewsobserver.com
The Witcher Season 3 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023
Prepare your potions, the third season will be back sooner than you anticipated! Continue reading to find out more. The second season of “The Witcher,’ has received positive reviews from critics. So it’s not surprising that viewers will be treated to another season next year! If you noticed, Rotten Tomatoes reports a 95% approval rating with an average rating of 7.9/10, based on 62 reviews. The website’s critical consensus reads: “The Witcher‘s second season expands on its first in all the best ways – and most importantly, it remains a whole lot of fun.”
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up Inosuke for Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work at returning for the third season of the anime later this Spring, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Inosuke Hashibira's return to the franchise! The first two season of the anime was such a massive success that it ended up being a surprise that its debut feature film went on to be even more successful than that. The second season then took it to the next level with an even bigger response for the Entertainment District arc, and now the anime's hoping to follow all of that up with the third season.
ComicBook
The Last of Us PS5 Multiplayer Game Gets New Look From Naughty Dog
To kick off 2023, Naughty Dog has today given fans a small new glimpse at its upcoming multiplayer game for PlayStation 5 that will be set in the world of The Last of Us. Originally slated to release in tandem with The Last of Us Part 2, this multiplayer project has grown considerably in scale over the past few years to where it's now going to be its own separate title. And while there's still a ton that we don't know about the game, we've now gotten a better idea of what it will have in store.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL
Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.
ComicBook
Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Posts New Key Art
Studio Bones has been quite busy as of late, with the animation house ending Mob Psycho 100 late last year and taking a brief hiatus from My Hero Academia's sixth season, which is set to return on January 7th. Not resting on their laurels, Bones is only a few hours away from releasing the beginning of the fourth season of Bungo Stray Dogs, and has revealed new key art to once again get fans familiar with some of the most popular detectives in the anime game.
House of the Dragon: The Real Reason Behind That Surprise Exit (Report)
Queen Alicent’s maid Talya — or, at least, the woman who portrayed her — turns out to be a more important House of the Dragon figure than we might have realized. Dragon co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik left HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff ahead of Season 2 “after a protracted standoff over his wife and her involvement in the show,” Puck reports. Sapochnik’s wife? Alexis Raben, who played the queen’s lady-in-waiting in several Season 1 episodes and who also was one of the show’s producers. Per the report, Thrones vet Sapochnik wanted Raben to join his and co-showrunner Ryan Condal’s producing team...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Global With Deku's World Heroes' Fit
For the most part, Deku hasn't changed his look overall in fighting for the fate of Hero Society in My Hero Academia's history, with the current wielder of One For All making some slight changes to his heroic outfit based on technological advancements and design decisions. In the latest movie for the Shonen franchise, Midoriya sported a brand new look along with his fellow young heroes, Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki, as the trio attempted to take down a cult that saw Quirks as a blight. Now, one cosplayer has brought back a perfect rendition of Izuku's aesthetic.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users ready and willing to be beamed up by a nonsensical time-hopping sci-fi fantasy
Science fiction, sweeping fantasy, and time travel stories are three individually popular subgenres of cinema, but trying to cram all three into a single blockbuster runs the risk of an unwieldy, disjointed, and ultimately messy experience. Alienoid is all of those things and so much more, but your mileage will vary as to whether or not it’s a good thing.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
ComicBook
New Apex Legends Event Confirms Leaked Heirloom
Apex Legends leaks have come to fruition once more with Respawn Entertainment announcing this week the game's next Collection Event. One of those sorts of events was expected to get underway around this time, but more importantly than that, it was predicted that the event which we now know as the "Spellbound Collection Event" would include a new Heirloom for players to collect. Leaks suggested that Heirloom would be Seer, and thanks to the game's latest event trailer, we now know that to be true.
ComicBook
One Piece's Creator Reveals Interesting Info on Bounties
When you become a big enough name in the realm of the Grand Line, you're sure to eventually catch a bounty on your head, as each of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece have gained bounties that amount to hundreds of millions of "berries". The Straw Hats aren't the only ones with high bounties, however, as their allies and enemies have run afoul of the military, and recently, creator Eiichiro Oda shed some light on just how large bounties are factored into rogue swashbucklers.
ComicBook
New Skyrim DLC and Major Update Possibly Leaked
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim may be 11 years old but it's still played by many, a testament to its quality, vibrant mod scene, and Bethesda's strategy of re-releasing it on every platform in existence. New updates for an 11-year-old game are usually out of question, let alone new DLC, but not for Skyrim. Until The Elder Scrolls VI comes out, Skyrim is going to continue to be relevant thanks to the simple fact it's the latest mainline Elder Scrolls game. And Elder Scrolls 6 is not going to release anytime soon, so Skyrim will continue to be relevant for at least several years, which opens the door for new updates, new smaller and downloadable content, and possibly new opportunities to sell the game again. All of this brings us to a new SteamDB update, which in turns points to a major update to the game and possibly some DLC as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Doctor Who’ is bringing a Marvel Comics villain to life for its 60th anniversary
Doctor Who‘s incoming 60th-anniversary celebrations promises to be the stuff of dreams come true for Whovians, what with the comeback of both David Tennant and Catherine Tate, the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner, and Neil Patrick Harris serving as a powerful, new villain. The latest trailer for the series of specials that’ll air across 2023, which dropped on Christmas Day as a festive treat, went and confirmed another reason fans should be hyped for the 60th. One with an obscure Marvel connection.
ComicBook
New Details for Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Revealed, First Look at Beloved Critical Role Characters
Amazon Studios has revealed some new information about the upcoming season of The Legend of Vox Machina, including confirmation of some of the guest cast's roles in the upcoming season. Images released on Amazon Studios' press site confirmed that Lance Riddick will play Thordak, the red dragon leader of the Chroma Conclave. Additionally, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn and Will Friedle will reprise their roles as Zahra and Kashaw respectively. You can check out a first look at both fan-favorite characters down below:
Comments / 0