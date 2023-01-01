ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Penguins' Danton Heinen not surprised at Montgomery's Bruins success

BOSTON -- The Bruins gave Jim Montgomery a second chance at being an NHL head coach over the summer, and it's safe to say he's made the most of the opportunity so far. The B's enter Monday's 2023 Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park with a league-best 28-4-4 record. They are the first team in the event's history (2008 to the present) to play in this game while leading the league standings.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Does Ian Mitchell have a future with the Blackhawks?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the losing taking a mental toll on the Blackhawks and how the team should be handling Ian Mitchell's development. Plus, the guys discuss Hockey Night in Canada's report about Max Domi really liking it in Chicago and his potential future, the Edmonton Oilers reportedly being interested in Jake McCabe, an injury update on Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach, an explanation of the NHL's lottery odds system and more.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox fans were right to boo John Henry at Winter Classic

For most of John Henry's two decades running the Red Sox, you could question individual decisions, but never his motives. Unlike publicity-hungry Patriots counterpart Robert Kraft, Henry prefers the background. Rarely has the camera found his owner's box, and his next press conference will be his first since early 2020.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling

The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Injured Blues Looking to Veterans for Playoff Push

The St. Louis Blues have been hit hard by the injury bug. Early Monday morning (Jan. 2), the team announced that both forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko would be sidelined and placed on the injured reserved list. Roughly 90 minutes later, general manager Doug Armstrong addressed the media via Zoom to answer questions regarding the status of their injuries and plans moving forward.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown gives honest assessment of C's effort after OKC loss

Jaylen Brown knows the Boston Celtics' effort level in Tuesday night's blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was unacceptable. The C's star didn't mince words after the game in his assessment of the team's performance in the 150-117 defeat. Asked what happened that led to Boston's worst loss of the season, Brown gave a brutally honest answer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES LOCATION, OPPONENTS FOR THE 2024 WINTER CLASSIC

After weeks of rumours, it's official. The National Hockey League will be heading to the Pacific Northwest for the 2024 Winter Classic. Just before the start of this year's event, the National Hockey League announced that the 2024 Winter Classic will be hosted by the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB's Seattle Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Gritty Warriors in thick of West standings amid win streak

SAN FRANCISCO -- Upon their arrival home from a treacherous 1-5 road trip through Milwaukee, Indiana, Philadelphia, Toronto and New York, the Warriors came back to the Bay with a 15-18 record and without their superstar in Steph Curry. They sat in the 11th spot of the Western Conference standings...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Sports

What went through Looney's mind on buzzer-beater vs. Hawks

Kevon Looney played the hero role in the Warriors' 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center. With six players out for the first game of 2023, Golden State needed other players on the team to step up and Looney answered the call. The 26-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA

