A missing hiker used a flashing cell phone light to help rescuers hone in on his location after the man finds himself lost on a Hawaii trail after dark. According to reports, the 43-year-old hiker was enjoying a hike in the great outdoors when he found himself lost in the dark. Thankfully, the hiker was thinking on his feet. To aid in the rescue, the missing hiker used his cell phone light to call attention to himself. All as rescuers searched the area for the man. The missing hiker had been on the trail for eight hours when he was lost after nightfall.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO