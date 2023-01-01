ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KITV.com

Wednesday Weather: Rain, moderate trades and big waves

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A weakening disturbance brings numerous showers to windward and mauka areas. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures between 75 to 80 degrees. Moderate trade winds around 15 mph. Tonight, windward and mauka showers with mostly cloudy skies. Some clearing late. Lows 62 to 67....
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Monday Evening Weather - Light winds, Some Clouds and Light Passing Showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light winds will allow for localized land breezes tonight. A weak front will pass over the area Tuesday night and dissipate near the Big Island Thursday, with trade winds filling in behind this feature. Stable conditions aloft will limit overall rainfall, but windward slopes will be mainly affected by the front.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Tuesday Weather: Light winds, mostly dry weather, High Surf Advisory

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds continue across the islands Tuesday morning. Today expect mostly sunny skies with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 83. North winds around 15 mph. Tonight, mostly cloudy. Scattered windward and mauka showers. Isolated showers leeward. Lows 65 To 70. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii

Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Hawaii Rescuers Find Missing Hiker After Dark Thanks to Flashing iPhone Light

A missing hiker used a flashing cell phone light to help rescuers hone in on his location after the man finds himself lost on a Hawaii trail after dark. According to reports, the 43-year-old hiker was enjoying a hike in the great outdoors when he found himself lost in the dark. Thankfully, the hiker was thinking on his feet. To aid in the rescue, the missing hiker used his cell phone light to call attention to himself. All as rescuers searched the area for the man. The missing hiker had been on the trail for eight hours when he was lost after nightfall.
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

These Farmers Market Finds Are Worth the Search on O‘ahu

If you really want to get a feel for the best, freshest local ingredients and locally created dishes, look no farther than Hawai‘i’s local farmers markets. And on O‘ahu, on almost any day of the week you can find a few markets to fit your needs. The...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD urges hikers to remain vigilant throughout New Year’s weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This New Year’s Eve weekend, many residents and visitors alike are flocking to Hawaii’s scenic trails. The Honolulu Fire Department reminds the public to remain vigilant and hike safely. Authorities said emergency crews rescued three sets of Oahu hikers on Friday. Around 2 p.m., a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Mochi, bingsu, milk bread, oh my! Asian dessert shops on the rise in Honolulu

Many stores closed during the pandemic — while others thrived. Five new Asian dessert concept chains opened at Ala Moana Center over the past two years. Stretching from Taiwanese to Korean delicacies, Jejubing, Mango Mango, Yomie's Rice x Yogurt, 85°C Bakery and Meet Fresh all incorporate unique flavors from across the Pacific.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Kailua residents call for traffic safety after pedestrian fatality

According to Honolulu police, a woman was killed while crossing the street in Kailua Monday morning, Jan. 2. HPD said, shortly before 6 a.m., the woman in her 60s was crossing Keolu Dr. in a crosswalk when a vehicle hit her. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died. The 85-year-old driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.
KAILUA, HI

