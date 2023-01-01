The vehicle has been identified and suspects are being sought. This case is still under investigation and juveniles are suspected. The Kinston Police Department is seeking any information in connection to a Hit and Run with the pictured vehicle. The Hit and Run occurred on December 31st, 2022 at 2045 hours at Holloway Park (100 N. Myrtle Avenue). The vehicle appears to be a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban and destroyed the Gazebo at Holloway Park. Damages are expected to be on the front end of the vehicle.

KINSTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO