Johnston County, NC

WRAL

Police searching for man who escaped custody at WakeMed Garner

GARNER, N.C. — A suspect escaped police custody Wednesday morning after he was taken to WakeMed Garner. The suspect, William Silver, 41, was arrested for DWI, speeding, resisting arrest and driving with license revoked. Silva was taken to WakeMed Garner because of breathing issues after running from police. While...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Greenville police arrest teen in New Year’s Day homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police arrested and charged a teen in the murder of a man on New Year’s Day. Savion Isaiah Moore, 18, of Greenville, was charged with Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property in connection with the case. He was placed in the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Bomb Threat At Corinth Holder High A Hoax

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded to Corinth Holders High School Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was phoned in to the school. The call was later determined to be a hoax. As a precaution, the high school was evacuated to allow law enforcement to search the campus. “Students...
WENDELL, NC
wcti12.com

Wallace Police Department has four in custody after shooting

WALLACE, Duplin County — Wallace Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Cliff St. and have four individuals in custody. Three have been taken to and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said one minor was...
CBS 17

1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Collision With Deer

SELMA – A dark, two-lane country road in northern Johnston County was the scene of a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening. The accident occurred just before 7:00pm in front of Riverside Baptist Church in the 1300 block of Old Dam Road. Bethany Fire, Johnston County EMS, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Vehicle identified in hit and run, suspects sought

The vehicle has been identified and suspects are being sought. This case is still under investigation and juveniles are suspected. The Kinston Police Department is seeking any information in connection to a Hit and Run with the pictured vehicle. The Hit and Run occurred on December 31st, 2022 at 2045 hours at Holloway Park (100 N. Myrtle Avenue). The vehicle appears to be a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban and destroyed the Gazebo at Holloway Park. Damages are expected to be on the front end of the vehicle.
KINSTON, NC
WRAL

Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police

DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
cbs17

2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Owner sought after 3 starved, dead dogs dumped along roadside in Edgecombe County, deputies say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County authorities are looking for the owner of three dogs that were starved to death — and dumped along a road this weekend. On New Year’s Day around 2:30 p.m., the Animal Services unit of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was told about dead dogs along Baker Street Extension, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

