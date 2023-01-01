Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Arrest warrants out for DWI suspect who escaped from WakeMed Garner hospital: troopers
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect escaped from a hospital in Garner after being pulled over for driving while impaired in Raleigh Tuesday night, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol. At approximately 10:20 p.m., William Earl Silver Jr., 41, of Knightdale was taken into custody by a member of...
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following community complaints near Elizabethtown
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following community complaints involving Russ St. in the Elizabethtown area. According to the release, the complaints focused on the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area. During an...
WRAL
Police searching for man who escaped custody at WakeMed Garner
GARNER, N.C. — A suspect escaped police custody Wednesday morning after he was taken to WakeMed Garner. The suspect, William Silver, 41, was arrested for DWI, speeding, resisting arrest and driving with license revoked. Silva was taken to WakeMed Garner because of breathing issues after running from police. While...
cbs17
Deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store in Granville County
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Granville County authorities need your help in finding two women they say stole merchandise from a state liquor store. The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
Greenville police arrest teen in New Year’s Day homicide
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police arrested and charged a teen in the murder of a man on New Year’s Day. Savion Isaiah Moore, 18, of Greenville, was charged with Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property in connection with the case. He was placed in the […]
jocoreport.com
Bomb Threat At Corinth Holder High A Hoax
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded to Corinth Holders High School Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was phoned in to the school. The call was later determined to be a hoax. As a precaution, the high school was evacuated to allow law enforcement to search the campus. “Students...
wcti12.com
Wallace Police Department has four in custody after shooting
WALLACE, Duplin County — Wallace Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Cliff St. and have four individuals in custody. Three have been taken to and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said one minor was...
cbs17
Durham County DA says safety a focus in light of New Year’s Day drive-by shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A new year, a new time to crack down on violence in Durham. 2023 started off with a drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day, leaving five people wounded. 48 hours later, Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry was sworn in for her second term.
1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
Why didn't ShotSpotter sensors notify Durham police of Sunday's mass shooting?
DURHAM, N.C. — ShotSpotter technology has been available for only two weeks in parts of Durham -- but didn't activate during a mass shooting over the weekend. WRAL News spent the day looking into why the ShotSpotter didn't activate. The shooting on North Miami Boulevard occurred within the area...
Crash involving trooper ends high-speed chase that spanned 3 counties
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the chase began near the town of Princeton.
jocoreport.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Collision With Deer
SELMA – A dark, two-lane country road in northern Johnston County was the scene of a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening. The accident occurred just before 7:00pm in front of Riverside Baptist Church in the 1300 block of Old Dam Road. Bethany Fire, Johnston County EMS, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
neusenews.com
Vehicle identified in hit and run, suspects sought
The vehicle has been identified and suspects are being sought. This case is still under investigation and juveniles are suspected. The Kinston Police Department is seeking any information in connection to a Hit and Run with the pictured vehicle. The Hit and Run occurred on December 31st, 2022 at 2045 hours at Holloway Park (100 N. Myrtle Avenue). The vehicle appears to be a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban and destroyed the Gazebo at Holloway Park. Damages are expected to be on the front end of the vehicle.
NC man serving life for murder-for-hire TV case to be paroled, but defendant is denied — for now
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County man who has been serving a life sentence in a murder-for-hire case that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode is going to be released from state prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been granting parole for some inmates convicted of […]
WRAL
Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police
DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
cbs17
2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
cbs17
‘Evidence’ of shots fired found in Garner apartment after brief BMW chase: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Shell casings were discovered in an apartment unit after shots were heard around 1 a.m. on Monday in Garner. Officers saw a black BMW leaving the area at a high rate of speed as they were responding to the 600 block of Forest Ridge Drive, Lieutenant Jason Jones with the Garner Police Department told CBS 17.
cbs17
Owner sought after 3 starved, dead dogs dumped along roadside in Edgecombe County, deputies say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County authorities are looking for the owner of three dogs that were starved to death — and dumped along a road this weekend. On New Year’s Day around 2:30 p.m., the Animal Services unit of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was told about dead dogs along Baker Street Extension, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
WITN
One dead, one injured in New Year’s Day shooting at Greenville apartment
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a New Year’s Day homicide in Greenville after two people were shot at an apartment complex. Greenville police said officers got a call around 4 a.m. on Sunday to 2125 Silver Maple Lane Apartment 206 inside of the Copper Beech apartment complex.
WITN
UPDATE: Kinston police believe juveniles responsible for destroying gazebo New Year’s Eve
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are continuing their search for those responsible for destroying a gazebo at an Eastern Carolina park on New Year’s Eve. Kinston police provided an update that officers were able to identify an SUV believed to be used in destroying a gazebo at Holloway Park on North Myrtle Avenue. Officers said the destruction happened around 8:45 p.m.
Comments / 0