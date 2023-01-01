Read full article on original website
Brace yourself for mountains of pain and misery under Gov. Hochul’s zero-emissions fantasy plan
With the start of the new year, New Yorkers are set to have their worlds turned upside down — and all for a fanciful green-dream plan that comes with sky-high costs and mountains of other pain yet is almost certain to fail, and won’t even do much good if successful. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers triggered the nightmare back in 2019 with their delusional Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, setting wholly unrealistic “mandatory” milestones to force the state off fossil-fuel energy and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Kathy Hochul eagerly picked up the ball, and in December, a panel...
Human Composting is Legal in These Six States
The New York State Catholic Conference has lobbied against human composting, which they say: "Does not provide the respect due to bodily remains."
Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea
Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has publicly executed three teenagers by firing squad – two for watching and distributing South Korean movies and one for murdering his stepmother – two sources who witnessed it told Radio Free Asia.
Airbnb Said It Will No Longer Allow People To Rent Out Houses Where Enslaved People Used To Live
The new policy comes after the platform was widely criticized for an “1830s slave cabin” listing on Airbnb that went viral on TikTok in July.
Why Are We Spending Millions Housing Illegal Migrants While Americans Go Homeless? | Opinion
The policies of President Biden, complicit legislators, and executives of so called "sanctuary cities" must be treated as the anti-American betrayal that it is.
Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding
Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
The "Man of the Hole" was the last survivor of the most endangered and uncontacted tribe on Earth
An indigenous tribe in BrazilPhoto byGleilson Miranda / Governo do Acre. In August 2022, the "Man of the Hole" died. He was the very last member of his tribe - one of the most endangered and uncontacted indigenous groups in Brazil.
sciencealert.com
Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual
An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall
Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
People with unhappy childhoods are more likely to exhibit a fear of happiness, multi-national study finds
A recent study measured a construct called aversion to happiness among a cross-cultural sample. The findings, published in the journal Motivation and Emotion, revealed that the top predictors of the belief were an unhappy childhood, perfectionism, loneliness, and belief in black magic and karma. Happiness is a highly coveted emotion...
US plotting to return to massive Philippines naval base
It’s a military base larger than the nation of Singapore, built long ago as a US super-bastion on the Pacific, but vacated by Washington in 1992. But now, the Pentagon wants back in to Subic Bay Naval Base — and the Philippines, its current owner, is keen to let the US return. A new deal would let the US military reoccupy parts of the base. Officials in Manila are hustling to finalize it before the year’s end. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
US public not warned that monkeys imported from Cambodia carried deadly pathogens
Documents reveal that pathogenic agents, zoonotic bacteria and viruses, including one deemed bioterrorism risk, entered US but ‘no indication CDC has been transparent’
How millions of missing workers are making do without a job
NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Neo-Nazis Say Attack Leaving 40,000 Americans in Dark Is Only the Beginning
"The Moore County case was small-scale when compared to some of the plans that we have seen," MEMRI's Simon Purdue told Newsweek.
Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US
As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred. Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
I'm an American mom living in Japan, and grocery shopping here is a far superior experience than it is in the US
It took time to get used to their tiny carts and unique selections, but I've found that Japanese supermarkets are much better than ones is in the US.
George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’
Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
