Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OrlandoTed RiversOrlando, FL
Related
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
WATCH: Officials give update on suspicious deaths of Mount Dora couple in senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora officials are expected to provide an update on Tuesday on the suspicious deaths of an elderly couple over the weekend. Investigators said the husband and wife, who were in their 80s, were found dead Saturday in the senior living community, Waterman Village in Mount Dora, where they lived.
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson told reporters on Tuesday that a person of interest had been taken into custody, possibly linked to the killings of Darryl and Sharon Getman, who were found dead last weekend at their home within the gated Waterman Village retirement community.
leesburg-news.com
Mount Dora woman arrested in Leesburg after chase through three cities
A Mount Dora woman was pursued through three cities until she was apprehended in Leesburg. A Mount Dora police officer ran the license plate of a 2018 silver Cadillac driven by a woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Tiara M. Montgomery. The check came back that the Cadillac was stolen out of Orange County.
Police investigate married couple’s suspicious deaths at Florida senior living community
Police in Mount Dora are investigating a pair of suspicious deaths at a senior living community, according to news reports.
First Coast News
$10K reward offered after elderly couple found dead in Central Florida home
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A money reward is being offered for information in a homicide investigation surrounding an elderly couple found dead in their house over the weekend. Police in Central Florida say the elderly couple was found dead at their home which is in a senior living facility in Mount Dora. WESH reports an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife were found dead inside the apartment.
mynews13.com
Town hall set for Monday after married Mount Dora couple found dead in home
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A town hall is planned for Mount Dora at 11 a.m. Monday as the police department investigates two deaths that happened at a senior living community apartment. Police said the deaths occurred Saturday afternoon. A rarity for the City of Mount Dora. The police department...
wmfe.org
Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants
A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
click orlando
Central Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. – Meet babies Olivia, Oliver, Johnny, Ruben, Shabinsky and Jakai – Central Florida’s first babes of the new year. Oliver was delivered at 12:17 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces at Cape Canaveral Hospital, becoming Brevard County’s, and Health First’s, first baby of 2023 according to a news release from the hospital.
click orlando
Florida taco chain teams up with wildlife officials to help feed manatees. Here’s how to help
ORLANDO, Fla. – A taco chain based in Florida is helping feed the manatees, teaming up with wildlife officials. Capital Tacos, originally from Tampa, will be providing lettuce to manatees during this winter for every salad purchased at its locations. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Tornado watch in effect for Marion, Flagler Counties
ORLANO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong cold front that will bring a drastic changes to Central Florida. The front has brought severe weather, including tornadoes, to parts of the South. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Marion County until 4 p.m. Marion and Flagler Counties...
Top Florida judge issues warning on jury duty scam
Crooks are turning to a new scam to target families in the Tampa Bay area, saying you didn't show up for jury duty and you'll be arrested, unless you pay up.
WATCH: Crack forms in famous Florida bald eagle pair’s egg
A crack has formed in one of the two eggs laid by the area’s “most beloved pair of bald eagles,” the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam (SWFEC) shows.
click orlando
19-year-old traveling on unicycle from Maine to Florida. Here’s why
PALM COAST, Fla. – A 19-year-old is traveling the entire Eastern Seaboard, all on a unicycle. Since September, Avery Seuter has used his unicycle to travel more than 1,800 miles and counting. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. His trip began in Maine and he was spotted on Tuesday...
fox35orlando.com
Storms to fire up across Central Florida on Wednesday: County-by-county timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Northern Florida is preparing for potentially severe weather on Wednesday with areas of Central Florida expected to get some rain and storms during the evening hours. Today's high: 83 degrees. Tonight's low: 67 degrees. Main weather concerns:. Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs...
First babies born in Central Florida in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many were celebrating the start of a new year, others were waiting to become parents and bring a new life into 2023. Two families had new additions made just minutes after 2023 began. These two were the first babies of the New Year born in...
wlrn.org
Here's where your Florida county ranks when it comes to child health and education
A new report from the Florida Policy Institute shows the state has not made much progress when it comes to improving outcomes for children's health and education. The 2022 Florida Child Well-Being Index, which ranks the 67 counties based on data from the national Kids Count project, said St. John's County was best, and Madison County was worst.
click orlando
Lunar New Year Festival in Central Florida showcases traditional performances, crafts and more
ORLANDO, Fla. – Lion dancing, drum performances and live demonstrations are coming to the Orlando area with this year’s Lunar New Year Festival. The Lunar New Year Festival is happening on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at XL Soccer World in Lake Nona. [SIGN...
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
Florida state representative resigns after federal indictment, race for seat heats
ORLANDO, Fla. — The race to replace a former state lawmaker out of Ocala is heating up. Former Republican State Representative Joe Harding stepped down last month after being arrested on federal fraud charges. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Harding is accused of participating in a...
Comments / 0