Mount Dora, FL

leesburg-news.com

Mount Dora woman arrested in Leesburg after chase through three cities

A Mount Dora woman was pursued through three cities until she was apprehended in Leesburg. A Mount Dora police officer ran the license plate of a 2018 silver Cadillac driven by a woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Tiara M. Montgomery. The check came back that the Cadillac was stolen out of Orange County.
LEESBURG, FL
First Coast News

$10K reward offered after elderly couple found dead in Central Florida home

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A money reward is being offered for information in a homicide investigation surrounding an elderly couple found dead in their house over the weekend. Police in Central Florida say the elderly couple was found dead at their home which is in a senior living facility in Mount Dora. WESH reports an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife were found dead inside the apartment.
MOUNT DORA, FL
wmfe.org

Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants

A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Central Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. – Meet babies Olivia, Oliver, Johnny, Ruben, Shabinsky and Jakai – Central Florida’s first babes of the new year. Oliver was delivered at 12:17 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces at Cape Canaveral Hospital, becoming Brevard County’s, and Health First’s, first baby of 2023 according to a news release from the hospital.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Tornado watch in effect for Marion, Flagler Counties

ORLANO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong cold front that will bring a drastic changes to Central Florida. The front has brought severe weather, including tornadoes, to parts of the South. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Marion County until 4 p.m. Marion and Flagler Counties...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

19-year-old traveling on unicycle from Maine to Florida. Here’s why

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 19-year-old is traveling the entire Eastern Seaboard, all on a unicycle. Since September, Avery Seuter has used his unicycle to travel more than 1,800 miles and counting. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. His trip began in Maine and he was spotted on Tuesday...
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023

More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
ORLANDO, FL

